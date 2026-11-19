Prediction markets: Polymarket gives CR Flamengo a 50.5% chance against SE Palmeiras, and gives CR Vasco da Gama a 63.5% chance against SC Internacional, as of November 19, 2:37 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.
Boca Juniors meet Atlético Mineiro on Saturday in the one-off Copa Sudamericana final at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, Colombia.
Palmeiras and Estudiantes de La Plata are set for the Copa Libertadores final on 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, after both won semi-finals on penalties.
Today’s headlines November 19, 2026
Event
Status
Angle
Copa Sudamericana final
Saturday 21 Nov, 5:30pm Colombian time (reported)
Boca Juniors chase a third title, Atlético Mineiro a first.
Copa Libertadores final
Saturday 28 Nov, 17:00 local (reported)
Palmeiras and Estudiantes both reached Montevideo on penalties.
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Boca Juniors meet Atlético Mineiro in Saturday’s Copa Sudamericana final
Preview
Boca Juniors of Argentina face Atlético Mineiro of Brazil on Saturday 21 November. The match is a single game at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia.
Several outlets report a 5:30pm Colombian-time kick-off, which is the same as US Eastern Time in November. One older Brazilian report said the time was not yet announced, so check before travelling.
Boca reached the final by beating Vasco da Gama of Rio de Janeiro. They lost the first leg 1-0, then won 3-1 at the Maracanã in the second.
Atlético Mineiro, from Belo Horizonte, went through 3-2 on aggregate against Montevideo City Torque of Uruguay. They lost the second leg 2-0 but had done enough in the first.
The Sudamericana is South America’s second-tier club competition, behind the Libertadores. Boca are chasing a third title, while Atlético Mineiro want a first after losing the 2025 final to Lanús on penalties.
In short — Boca chase a third Sudamericana, Atlético Mineiro a first, in one match in Barranquilla on Saturday.
Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 19, 2:37 p.m. ET.
SE Palmeiras vs. CR Flamengo
CR Flamengo 50.5% · Draw (SE Palmeiras vs. CR Flamengo) 25.5% · SE Palmeiras 24.5%
Polymarket · US$48,547 traded
CR Vasco da Gama vs. SC Internacional
CR Vasco da Gama 63.5% · SC Internacional 14.5%
Polymarket · US$18,079 traded
Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion
Cruz Azul 24% · Guadalajara 21% · América 19%
Polymarket · US$156,021 traded
Copa Libertadores: Winner
Palmeiras 69% · Estudiantes LP 31.4%
Polymarket · US$43,326 traded
Brazil Série A: Teams relegated (2026)
Grêmio 60.5% · Mirassol 21% · Coritiba 7.8%
Polymarket · US$26,416 traded
Bolivia LFPB: Teams relegated (2026)
GV San José 83.5% · Real Tomayapo 28.5% · The Strongest 15.4%
Polymarket · US$22,005 traded
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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