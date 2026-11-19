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Boca Juniors of Argentina face Atlético Mineiro of Brazil on Saturday 21 November. The match is a single game at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Several outlets report a 5:30pm Colombian-time kick-off, which is the same as US Eastern Time in November. One older Brazilian report said the time was not yet announced, so check before travelling.

Boca reached the final by beating Vasco da Gama of Rio de Janeiro. They lost the first leg 1-0, then won 3-1 at the Maracanã in the second.

Atlético Mineiro, from Belo Horizonte, went through 3-2 on aggregate against Montevideo City Torque of Uruguay. They lost the second leg 2-0 but had done enough in the first.

The Sudamericana is South America’s second-tier club competition, behind the Libertadores. Boca are chasing a third title, while Atlético Mineiro want a first after losing the 2025 final to Lanús on penalties.

In short — Boca chase a third Sudamericana, Atlético Mineiro a first, in one match in Barranquilla on Saturday.