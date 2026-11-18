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A Japanese football veteran wants to run the world’s most powerful sports body, and the vote will be held in Africa. Kozo Tashima, 68, said in a statement released through the Japan Football Association (JFA) on 5 November 2026 that he intends to stand for FIFA president.

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FIFA’s election calendar sets the ballot for 18 March 2027 at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco’s capital. FIFA is the body that governs world football, and its president is chosen by its 211 member associations at the FIFA Congress, their yearly assembly.

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Americans have a stake because the United States, Canada and Mexico hosted the 2026 World Cup. FIFA runs the sport’s biggest events and money.

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Key Facts Who. Kozo Tashima, 68, honorary president of the Japan Football Association (JFA), announced his bid on 5 November.

What. FIFA presidential vote, 18 March 2027, in Rabat, Morocco; Africa holds 54 of 211 votes.

Race. Gianni Infantino, 56, seeks re-election; candidacies close at midnight Central European Time on 18 November.

Prediction markets. Polymarket (a betting platform), 18 November, 10:37 a.m. ET: 4.0% chance Infantino is out by 31 December.

As of 18 November 2026, 16:00 GMT.

A 68-year-old Japanese football administrator wants to lead FIFA, with the ballot set for Rabat in March 2027. Here is who he is, how the vote works and why Africa matters.

Who Is Kozo Tashima

Tashima led the JFA as president from 2016 to 2024 and is now its honorary president. He is a former member of the FIFA Council, FIFA’s governing board, and of the executive committee of the AFC, and he has played, coached and administered the game.

In his statement of 5 November 2026 he said he would run with the full support of the JFA. On 18 November 2026 he said he wants FIFA to become “a healthier and more trusted organisation”.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA’s president, confirmed in Vancouver on 30 April 2026 that he will seek re-election. UEFA, Europe’s football governing body, backed Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, on 16 November 2026.

A match at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco (file photo).

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How the Vote Works

Under FIFA’s Governance Regulations (July 2026), a candidate must be proposed in writing by a member association and show declarations of support from at least five associations. Candidates must also pass an eligibility check by FIFA’s Review Committee.

FIFA’s three-member electoral committee, drawn from its governance, audit and compliance committee, then announces who is admitted. Its members are Bruno Chiomento, Chris Mihm and Molly Rhone.

With two candidates, more than 50% of valid votes wins. With more, the first ballot needs two thirds of associations present, and the lowest is then dropped each round until two remain.

Article 72 of the regulations (July 2026) gives the president a four-year term and says “No person may serve as President for more than three terms of office (whether consecutive or not)”. Miguel Maduro, FIFA’s former governance committee chief, said on 4 November 2026 that Infantino is ineligible under the three-term rule in FIFA’s statutes.

FIFA’s Council decided in December 2022 that Infantino’s first, partial period from 2016 to 2019 does not count. We report both positions and give no verdict.

Why Africa Matters in This Race

Africa’s 54 associations hold 54 of the 211 votes, about a quarter of the electorate, under FIFA’s one-association, one-vote rule (Governance Regulations, July 2026). Our earlier piece on Africa’s 54 votes covers that bloc.

Rabat hosts the Congress, and Morocco co-hosts the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal. Tashima enters with JFA backing, but the AFC, his own continental body, endorsed Infantino in October 2026.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money, priced the market “Gianni Infantino out as FIFA President by December 31?” at 4.0% on 18 November 2026 at 15:37 UTC (10:37 a.m. ET), with US$583,703 traded. That price is a bet, not a poll, and it concerns Infantino leaving by 31 December 2026, not the March vote.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

If you follow the World Cup from the United States, the winner will lead the body that stages it, a tournament your country co-hosted in 2026. Sponsors, broadcasters and host cities all deal with FIFA, so how it is governed affects them.

What Is Not Known

FIFA publishes the admitted names only by 18 February 2027, so who will be on the ballot is not yet known. How many of the five required declarations of support Tashima has gathered is not public.

No ruling has tested Maduro’s reading against the Council’s 2022 decision. The three-term question therefore stays a dispute between two named positions.

What to Watch

On 18 February 2027, FIFA notifies member associations of the proposed and admitted candidates, according to its election calendar in circular 1962. That list shows who passed the checks.

On Thursday, 18 March 2027, the 77th FIFA Congress votes in Rabat under the same calendar. Article 73 of the regulations makes that ballot secret.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Kozo Tashima?

Tashima, 68, is honorary president of the Japan Football Association, which he led from 2016 to 2024. He is a former FIFA Council member and former AFC executive committee member, and announced his bid on 5 November 2026.

When and where is the FIFA presidential election?

FIFA’s circular 1962 of 29 April 2026 sets the vote for 18 March 2027 at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco. Each of the 211 member associations has one vote in a secret ballot.

What does a candidate need to run?

FIFA’s Governance Regulations (July 2026) require a written proposal from a member association and declarations of support from at least five associations. Candidates must also pass FIFA’s eligibility check.

Can Gianni Infantino run again?

Miguel Maduro said on 4 November 2026 that the three-term limit bars him. FIFA’s Council decided in December 2022 that his first, partial period from 2016 to 2019 does not count.

Sources: FIFA circular 1962, 29 April 2026 (PDF); FIFA Governance Regulations, July 2026 (PDF); Japan Football Association statements of 5 and 18 November 2026; Polymarket market page, 18 November 2026.

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