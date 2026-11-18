The National Congress building in Tegucigalpa, photographed in October 2021 (file photo). It does not show Tuesday's vote. Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Honduras · Elections

A criminal court in Honduras ordered the immediate arrest on Wednesday 18 November 2026 of Marlon Ochoa, a former member of the country’s electoral council. He is accused of obstructing the timetable of the 2025 election, of other electoral crimes and of breach of official duties.

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Ochoa sat on the National Electoral Council (CNE) for the left-wing Libre party until Congress removed him in April 2026. He rejects the accusations and says he is a victim of political persecution; the TREP, the election-results transmission system, is at the centre of the case.

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Key Facts Who. Marlon Ochoa, ex-councillor of the National Electoral Council (CNE), removed by Congress on 16 April 2026.

Order. A Honduran criminal court ordered his immediate capture on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

Charges. Alleged obstruction of the 2025 election timetable, other electoral crimes and breach of official duties.

Whereabouts. He left Honduras before his removal; police must now establish his location.

As of. 18 November 2026, 23:45 GMT.

A warrant is an accusation, not a verdict: Ochoa keeps the presumption of innocence and has not been located.

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What the Case Is About

The warrant is tied to the run-up to the 2025 general election, when the CNE split over the contract for TREP, the system that transmits preliminary results. In July 2025 Ochoa stopped attending sessions of the full council while the dispute continued, and complaints alleged this delayed the election calendar.

Ochoa rejected the accusation at the time and said his actions answered reports of irregularities in the process. The new order concerns a separate file from the earlier private case that fellow councillor Cossette López brought against him over alleged false accusation and disclosure of secrets.

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The Big Picture

Honduras held its general election on 30 November 2025 amid a bitter dispute over the count, and the three-member CNE was deeply divided. Ochoa sat for Libre, the left-wing party of former president Xiomara Castro, alongside councillors Cossette López and Ana Paola Hall.

On 16 April 2026 Congress removed Ochoa, electoral court judge Mario Morazán and two alternate judges in an impeachment-style political trial, with 88 votes in favour. Libre voted against, and Ochoa wrote on the social platform X that “they eliminate the witness”, calling the process “persecution and revenge”.

Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital, where the criminal court issued the order. (File photo) Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Two Views of the Case

Ochoa’s side holds that the 2025 election was not free and that the removal and the warrant punish a witness. He did not attend the congressional hearings and has said he left Honduras for security reasons.

Fellow councillors accused him of sabotaging the CNE in 2025, and Congress backed his removal with 88 votes. The court has not published its reasoning, so neither account has been tested at trial.

Why It Matters

Honduras is a country Washington watches closely for migration and security, and its election bodies were at the centre of a disputed result less than a year ago. A warrant against a former councillor shows that the fight over the 2025 vote has moved from Congress to the criminal courts.

The warrant adds a criminal-court front to a dispute that began with the 2025 election timetable. It is separate from the political trial that ended Ochoa’s term in April.

What to Watch

Police investigators must establish where Ochoa is, and a request to another country would be a further step. We could not confirm any hearing date, so the date is not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm the prosecutor who asked for the warrant or the full text of the order. It is also unclear whether an international arrest request has been made, or whether Ochoa will appear voluntarily.

What It Means for You

For travellers and US readers the case has no direct effect, and it is not a sign of unrest in the streets. It is a test of how Honduras handles the legal aftermath of its 2025 election.

Readers following Honduran politics should note that Ochoa has the right to defend himself. Any conviction would need a trial.

Connected Coverage

Sources: Honduran judiciary (poderjudicial.gob.hn); National Electoral Council of Honduras (cne.hn); National Congress of Honduras (congresonacional.hn).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Marlon Ochoa?

He is a former councillor of Honduras’s National Electoral Council who represented the Libre party. Congress removed him on 16 April 2026.

What is he accused of?

He is accused of obstructing the 2025 electoral process, other electoral crimes and breach of official duties. He denies wrongdoing and calls the case persecution.

Has he been arrested?

No. The court ordered his immediate capture, but he left Honduras before his removal and police must now establish where he is.

What is TREP?

It is the system that transmits preliminary election results in Honduras. A dispute over its contract split the electoral council in 2025.