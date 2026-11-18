Gabon Football

The Gabonese Football Federation (Fegafoot), the country’s football governing body, suspended all official and friendly competition at the Augustin-Monédan stadium in Libreville, the capital, on Monday 16 November 2026. It acted three days after a schoolboy was shot at the stadium, and it gave no end date.

The decision matters most to Gabonese clubs, youth players and anyone who attends football in the capital, and it has no direct US link. Its statement took effect immediately.

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Key Facts Shot. A schoolboy was seriously wounded on Friday 13 November at the stadium.

Condition. Ministers visited him on Sunday 15 November; the medical team reported him stable after surgery.

Suspect. A suspect is in custody, and an investigating judge (an evidence-gathering magistrate) has the case.

Ban. Fegafoot suspended all competition at the stadium on Monday 16 November.

Reach. The ban covers official and friendly matches, and no end date was given.

Fegafoot has suspended all competition at the Augustin-Monédan stadium until the inquiry opened after the shooting concludes. The schoolboy was reported stable after surgery on 15 November.

Big Picture

The federation’s suspension targets the venue, not a club, and it came within three days of the shooting. Fegafoot published it on the same Monday 16 November that the Libreville public prosecutor made his statement.

The public record does not say who is responsible, and we do not speculate. The inquiry opened after the shooting will have to establish the circumstances.

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What Happened in Sibang

On Friday 13 November 2026, a schoolboy was wounded by gunfire during a neighbourhood football game. The game took place at the Augustin-Monédan stadium in Sibang, a district of Libreville, the capital.

We do not name the boy or give personal details, because the prosecutor asked the public to protect his dignity. The prosecutor also asked people not to spread personal data about the case.

File photo, undated. Libreville’s waterfront at night. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, free licence)

The Prosecutor’s Account

On Monday 16 November, Dick Fabrice Boungou Mikolo, the public prosecutor of Libreville, said the suspect was in custody and had been brought before prosecutors. Prosecutors requested a judicial investigation and provisionally charged attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

In the prosecutor’s provisional account, the suspect allegedly came to the pitch by car carrying a 16-gauge shotgun, ordered the youths to leave and fired. The prosecutor said he later turned himself in and was arrested at a hospital.

The prosecutor stressed the presumption of innocence, the rule that a person is innocent until a court rules otherwise. Until then, the man in custody remains a suspect.

The case now passes to an investigating judge, a magistrate who gathers evidence before any trial. The prosecutor also asked the public to stay calm.

How the Boy Is Doing

On Sunday 15 November, Justice Minister Augustin Emane and Interior Minister Edgard Moukoumbi visited him at a university hospital in Libreville. The medical team reported his condition as stable after surgery, according to a government communication.

Alain Georges Moukoko, the prosecutor-general of the Libreville appeal court, said the investigation was proceeding. A prosecutor-general is the senior prosecutor attached to an appeal court.

What Fegafoot Decided

On Monday 16 November, Fegafoot published a statement suspending, as a precaution and with immediate effect, the stadium’s approval and all official and friendly competition there. The suspension lasts until the inquiry opened after the shooting concludes.

Fegafoot gave no end date for the suspension. The measure applies to official and friendly matches alike.

Why the Stadium Ban Matters

Official and friendly competition at the stadium is frozen until the inquiry concludes. The federation has not said how long that will take.

The shooting puts a plain safety question in front of football officials, since a children’s game ended in gunfire. Fegafoot’s decision targets the venue while the inquiry runs.

What It Means for You

For a reader in the United States there is no direct link, and nothing in the record points to any American involvement. The story matters to people who follow Gabonese football or plan to attend matches in Libreville.

Visitors should check before travelling to a match at the stadium, since no official or friendly competition may be held there. More Gabon coverage includes the 2027 budget, the draft strike law and unpaid dues at Gabon Airlines.

What Is Not Known

Fegafoot has given no end date, so the length of the suspension is not confirmed. The investigating judge’s inquiry has no published date either.

The prosecutor’s account is provisional, and no motive has been stated. The inquiry must still establish the circumstances and any responsibilities.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened near the Augustin-Monédan stadium?

On Friday 13 November 2026, a schoolboy was seriously wounded by gunfire during a neighbourhood football game at the stadium in Sibang, Libreville. He was reported stable after surgery on 15 November.

Why did Fegafoot suspend matches there?

On Monday 16 November the federation suspended all official and friendly competition at the stadium as a precaution. It has given no end date.

How long does the suspension last?

Fegafoot says it lasts until the inquiry opened after the shooting concludes. It has given no end date.

Has anyone been charged?

The prosecutor says the suspect is in custody and is provisionally charged with attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm. He is presumed innocent until a court rules.

Sources: Fédération Gabonaise de Football (Fegafoot), communiqué of 16 November 2026; Office of the Public Prosecutor of Libreville, statement of 16 November 2026; Government of Gabon, ministers’ hospital visit, 15 November 2026.

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