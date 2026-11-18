Prediction markets: Polymarket gives CR Flamengo a 78.5% chance against CA Paranaense, and gives Cruz Azul a 22.5% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, as of November 18, 3:07 a.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.
Boca Juniors meet Atlético Mineiro on Saturday in the Copa Sudamericana final at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, Colombia, kicking off at 17:30 Colombia time (19:30 in Argentina and Brazil, 17:30 US Eastern), as announced by CONMEBOL, South American football’s governing body.
The Copa Libertadores final is a week later, on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, between Estudiantes de La Plata and Palmeiras, kicking off at 17:00 Brasília time (15:00 US Eastern).
Both finals pit an Argentine club against a Brazilian one, and Flamengo, Brazil’s most popular club, went out of the Libertadores on penalties in the semi-final.
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Today’s headlines November 18, 2026
Event
Status
Angle
Copa Sudamericana final
Saturday 21 Nov, 17:30 Colombia (19:30 Argentina/Brazil, 17:30 US Eastern)
Boca Juniors of Argentina face Atlético Mineiro of Brazil in a single match in Barranquilla.
Copa Libertadores final
Saturday 28 Nov, 17:00 Brasília (15:00 US Eastern)
Estudiantes de La Plata play Palmeiras at the Centenario in Montevideo.
02
How Boca reached Barranquilla, and why the venue matters
Football
Boca Juniors beat Vasco da Gama of Brazil over two legs to reach the final, according to Vanguardia, a Colombian daily. Atlético Mineiro eliminated Montevideo City Torque of Uruguay in the other semi-final.
The Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, a Caribbean port city, is the home ground of Colombia’s national team.
In short — Boca beat Vasco da Gama to get here, and the final is on Saturday 21 November in Barranquilla.
Estudiantes and Palmeiras set up the Libertadores final in Montevideo
Preview
The Copa Libertadores is South America’s Champions League. Its final is a single match on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay, with kickoff listed at 17:00 by Exitosa.
Estudiantes de La Plata, from the city of La Plata near Buenos Aires, beat Flamengo on penalties at the Maracanã to get there. Their last Libertadores title came in 2009.
Palmeiras of São Paulo beat Fluminense on penalties in the semi-final.
The Centenario last hosted a Libertadores final in 2021, when Palmeiras beat Flamengo 2-1 after extra time.
In short — Estudiantes and Palmeiras play the Libertadores final on 28 November in Montevideo, where Palmeiras won the 2021 final.
04
Flamengo out of the Libertadores on penalties
Analysis
Flamengo, Brazil’s most popular club, lost on penalties to Estudiantes at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro. That ended their hopes of another continental title.
That leaves two Brazilian clubs in the continental finals, each against an Argentine side: Atlético Mineiro meets Boca, and Palmeiras meets Estudiantes.
In short — Flamengo are out of the Libertadores, and both continental finals pit Argentina against Brazil.
What Prediction Markets Say
Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 18, 3:07 a.m. ET.
CR Flamengo vs. CA Paranaense
CR Flamengo 78.5% · CA Paranaense 7.5%
Polymarket · US$10,244 traded
Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion
Cruz Azul 22.5% · Guadalajara 21% · América 19.5%
Polymarket · US$155,100 traded
Brazil Série A: Winner
Flamengo 84% · Palmeiras 11%
Polymarket · US$60,640 traded
Copa Libertadores: Winner
Palmeiras 68.5% · Estudiantes LP 30.2%
Polymarket · US$42,283 traded
Bolivia LFPB: Teams relegated (2026)
GV San José 68% · Real Tomayapo 20% · Bulo Bulo 3.9%
Polymarket · US$21,675 traded
Chile Primera: Teams relegated (2026)
Audax Italiano 14.6% · Colo-Colo 1.1% · Universidad de Chile 0.2%
Polymarket · US$10,401 traded
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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