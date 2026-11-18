Prediction markets: Polymarket gives CR Flamengo a 78.5% chance against CA Paranaense, and gives Cruz Azul a 22.5% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, as of November 18, 3:07 a.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Boca Juniors meet Atlético Mineiro on Saturday in the Copa Sudamericana final at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, Colombia, kicking off at 17:30 Colombia time (19:30 in Argentina and Brazil, 17:30 US Eastern), as announced by CONMEBOL, South American football’s governing body.

The Copa Libertadores final is a week later, on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, between Estudiantes de La Plata and Palmeiras, kicking off at 17:00 Brasília time (15:00 US Eastern).

Both finals pit an Argentine club against a Brazilian one, and Flamengo, Brazil’s most popular club, went out of the Libertadores on penalties in the semi-final.