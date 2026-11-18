Tourism: Morocco

Morocco has 200 tourism projects in progress with an estimated total investment of 3.5 billion dirhams (about US$350 million), its tourism minister told parliament. Jalal Charaf gave the figures to the Chamber of Representatives, the lower house, on Monday, 16 November 2026.

For travellers in the United States, the plan matters because it is meant to turn local attractions across the kingdom into itineraries that can be booked, in a country whose official target is 26 million visitors a year by 2030. Morocco is also one of the three co-hosts of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, together with Spain and Portugal.

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Key Facts What. 200 tourism projects have an estimated total investment of 3.5 billion dirhams (about US$350 million).

Who. Tourism Minister Jalal Charaf told parliament on Monday, 16 November 2026.

Why. The projects are meant to become bookable tourist circuits that bring income to local businesses.

Goal. Morocco’s official target is 26 million tourists by 2030, after 15.7 million in January–September 2026.

As of 18 November 2026, 21:00 GMT

Morocco wants more of its regions to feature in bookable itineraries, and these 200 projects are the plan for getting there.

What the Minister Told Parliament

Jalal Charaf, Morocco’s Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts and Social Economy, spoke during the oral questions session on upgrading the tourism sector, according to La Vie éco, a Moroccan business weekly, and Le360, a Moroccan news site, on 16 November. He said 200 projects are in progress with an estimated overall investment of close to 3.5 billion dirhams, La Vie éco reported, while Le360 quoted him describing “existing commitments” of that size.

That averages about 17.5 million dirhams, or roughly US$1.8 million, per project, by our own arithmetic. La Vie éco reported no split by region, year or funder.

Charaf said the projects must be followed through and fitted into what he called “circuits touristiques réservables”, or bookable tourist circuits. The aim, La Vie éco reported, is that they bring income to local businesses, artisans and cooperatives across the regions of the kingdom.

File photo. The Koutoubia Mosque and its minaret in Marrakech at sunset, Morocco. Photo: Jakub Hałun, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Where the New Beds Are Going

Le360 reported on 16 November that the minister expects 26,000 more beds in Marrakech and Agadir. He also said total bed capacity has grown 20% compared with 2019, a figure both outlets carried.

La Vie éco quoted Charaf as saying the government now links economic policy to its social effect. He added that programmes under way will be carried through in line with the principle of the continuity of the state.

The Big Picture: Demand Is Growing Faster Than the Map

Travel receipts reached 115.257 billion dirhams (about US$11.6 billion) in the first nine months of 2026, up 12.1% from 102.848 billion dirhams (about US$10.3 billion) a year earlier, Le360 reported on 31 October. It cited the Office des changes, Morocco’s foreign-exchange regulator.

Arrivals grew more slowly: 15.7 million visitors from January to September, 5% more than a year before and more than 717,000 extra people, according to the tourism ministry as reported by Le360 on 31 October. Receipts rising faster than arrivals suggests visitors are spending more each, though the receipts are in nominal dirhams.

For scale, the 3.5 billion dirham pledge equals about 3% of those nine-month receipts. Bank Al-Maghrib, the central bank, projects travel receipts of 160 billion dirhams (about US$16 billion) in 2027, Le360 reported on 31 October.

What Is Holding It Back

The minister told deputies that Morocco has 4,657 tourist guides, 3,228 of them working in cities and on circuits and 1,429 in natural areas. He called that “insuffisant” (not enough) by international standards, Le360 reported on 16 November.

Le360 listed four priorities he set out: open new markets while keeping traditional ones, speed up hotel and activity investment where supply is short, raise service quality through a new classification system and mystery-shopper visits, and widen the offer to culture, nature, desert and rural tourism. The plan for guides is a legal route to recognise skills learned on the job, with a new assessment and training where needed.

What It Means for Travelers and US Readers

For now the pledge is a plan, not a product: the two reports we read name no destination, opening date or booking channel for the 200 projects. The one place-based figure they give is for Marrakech and Agadir, where 26,000 more beds are expected.

The shift to watch is whether remote areas appear in packaged itineraries as the 2030 target nears. We have tracked the sector’s rise in our reports on Morocco’s tourism run-up to the 2030 World Cup and on Morocco and Tunisia growing while South Africa slips; our Morocco coverage follows what comes next.

What Is Not Known

Neither report names the regions or the projects, says who pays, or gives completion dates. The estimate comes from the minister’s statement, not from a published project list.

The 3.5 billion dirham figure and the count of 200 rest on one parliamentary statement carried by two outlets. The 26 million visitor target is the minister’s stated objective, not a forecast from an independent body.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Morocco committing to new tourism projects?

Morocco’s tourism minister told parliament on 16 November 2026 that 200 projects are in progress. Their estimated total investment is about 3.5 billion dirhams (about US$350 million).

Which areas will the projects reach?

No regions or projects were named. The minister said they should be fitted into bookable tourist circuits across the kingdom.

How many tourists did Morocco receive in 2026?

The tourism ministry counted 15.7 million visitors from January to September 2026, up 5% on a year earlier. That is about 717,000 more people.

What is Morocco’s tourism target for 2030?

Morocco’s stated target is 26 million tourists by 2030. That is also the year it co-hosts the FIFA World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

Sources: Morocco’s Chamber of Representatives, oral questions session, 16 November 2026 (statement by Minister Jalal Charaf); La Vie éco, 16 November 2026; Le360, 16 November 2026; Le360, 31 October 2026 (Office des changes and tourism ministry data). Dirham conversions at 9.97 per US dollar (RT, 18 November 2026).