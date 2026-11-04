Argentina Risk Gauge Jumps 3%, Stocks Fall | Argentina Market Report, Nov 3

Key Facts Argentina’s country risk, the extra yield investors demand on its dollar bonds, rose to about 829 points on 3 November , up 3% from 805 and the highest in a year.

, up 3% from 805 and the highest in a year. The Merval, Buenos Aires’ main share index, fell by roughly 2.4% to 3.2% in pesos, depending on the outlet’s tally, while Wall Street’s S&P 500 gained 0.36%.

in pesos, depending on the outlet’s tally, while Wall Street’s S&P 500 gained 0.36%. The peso weakened to 1,550 per US dollar , up 0.34% for the dollar on the day and 14.4% above its April low of 1,355.

, up 0.34% for the dollar on the day and 14.4% above its April low of 1,355. Traders cited doubts over 2027 debt payments, thin central bank dollar buying and US midterm election uncertainty.

Today’s Focus Argentine assets had another bad day on Tuesday 3 November, and the country’s fear gauge climbed to its highest level in about a year. Country risk, the extra yield investors demand to hold Argentine dollar bonds instead of US government bonds, rose to about 829 points from 805. The Merval, the index of Buenos Aires’ biggest listed companies, fell by roughly 2.4% to 3.2% in pesos, depending on which Argentine outlet’s tally you read. Wall Street rose the same day, which suggests the sellers were looking at Buenos Aires. Investors point to doubts over how Argentina will pay its dollar debts due in 2027, a central bank that has not bought dollars on most recent days, and caution before the United States midterm elections. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Argentine bonds and shares are trading on whether Buenos Aires can convince lenders that it can refinance its 2027 debts, so country risk is the number to watch.

Argentina’s Merval and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Tuesday was a hard day to own Argentine assets. The Merval closed lower, and Argentine companies listed in New York were mixed: Cresud and the bank Supervielle fell, while the oil company YPF rose in New York.

Sovereign dollar bonds fell as well, and that pushed country risk up to about 829 points. The measure has roughly doubled since early July, when it stood near 400 points.

The peso also lost ground. The wholesale dollar closed at 1,550 pesos in RT’s market data, up 0.34% on the day.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Assessment — A domestic confidence test with a global backdrop MEDIUM The evidence points mainly to doubt about how Argentina will finance its 2027 dollar maturities and about the central bank’s reserve purchases. Country risk moved by more than a plain risk-off day would explain. Our confidence is medium because Argentine outlets reported different sizes for the Merval’s fall during the day. The variable to watch is country risk: a sustained level above 800 keeps pressure on shares and the peso.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read Merval index about 90,000 −2.4% to −3.2% Outlets differ on the size of the fall; we show the range Session range — — Not confirmed USD/ARS (pesos per US dollar, wholesale) 1,550 +0.34% Dollar at its highest close in 12 months 52-week range, USD/ARS 1,355 to 1,550 — The peso sits at the weak end of its year Country risk about 829 +3% From 805 on Monday; highest in about a year Key technical level 1,550 per dollar — A clean break would open the way to a new high

Read the table as a story about pressure, not a price list. The rate of 1,550 pesos is the 12-month high for the dollar and 14.4% above the April low of 1,355.

Argentina has several dollar rates. The official wholesale rate and the parallel routes, such as the MEP and CCL (legal ways to buy dollars through shares or bonds), can sit apart.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Brazil halts rate cuts at 13.75% after five in a row” Get the brief Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

A wide gap tells you that people holding dollars abroad still demand a premium. It is a quiet sign of mistrust.

Live Market IntelligenceArgentina — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board S&P MERVAL · benchmark 2,848,945 — -6.54% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 7% advancing 1 ▲ advancing13 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,545 -0.19% Brent crude 98.51 +4.11% Soybeans 1,190 -0.29% Sector heatmap · average move today Technology +2.51% GLOBANT Utilities -2.99% PAMPA, CEPU Telecom -3.07% TELECOM ARG Materials -3.50% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA Financials -4.92% GGAL, COME, BYMA Mining -5.04% TXAR Energy -6.20% YPF, TGS Consumer Disc. -7.16% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 166,191.45 -0.82% Ibovespa166,191.45 -0.82% Mexico 70,879.44 +0.08% S&P/BMV IPC70,879.44 +0.08% Chile 10,465.26 -1.52% S&P IPSA10,465.26 -1.52% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,484.43 -0.88% MSCI COLCAP2,484.43 -0.88% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 2,848,945 — -6.54% 2,859,051 — — — USD/ARS 1,545 -0.19% +5.95% 1,548 1,547 1,544 — YPF 6,530 -6.65% +16.46% 6,995 7,175 6,360 4,120,391 GGAL 5,010 -3.00% -43.24% 5,165 5,245 4,878 4,702,933 PAMPA 4,283 -1.89% -18.83% 4,365 4,488 4,230 1,520,629 TXAR 697.00 -5.04% -12.20% 734.00 750.00 682.00 2,389,138 ALUAR 774.00 -3.97% -21.15% 806.00 820.00 753.50 423,520 TGS 7,370 -5.75% -18.98% 7,820 7,970 7,250 309,544 CEPU 1,621 -4.08% -28.92% 1,690 1,715 1,600 1,585,395 MIRGOR 1,720 -2.27% -91.97% 1,760 1,760 1,665 24,419 COME 30.64 -5.67% -51.34% 32.48 32.90 29.85 10,684,007 LOMA NEGRA 2,880 -3.03% -14.35% 2,970 3,020 2,835 319,711 BYMA 196.25 -6.10% -38.65% 209.00 215.25 192.00 6,907,325 TELECOM ARG 3,390 -3.07% -8.46% 3,498 3,553 3,275 226,531 GLOBANT 49.25 +2.51% -16.26% 48.04 50.19 47.48 2,536,297 MERCADOLIBRE 1,530 -12.05% -28.10% 1,740 1,610 1,469 2,144,051 Largest moves today MERCADOLIBRE 1,530 -12.05% YPF 6,530 -6.65% BYMA 196.25 -6.10% TGS 7,370 -5.75% COME 30.64 -5.67% TXAR 697.00 -5.04% CEPU 1,621 -4.08% ALUAR 774.00 -3.97% The session read The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth negative — 1 of 14 names higher. Technology led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026 Copper Miner Lundin Posts US$1.1B Quarter Read →

03 Why it moved — doubts over 2027 debt and a nervous world

First and heaviest, with medium confidence: refinancing doubts. Investors ask how Argentina will pay its dollar debts due in 2027, and country risk that has doubled since July is that question made visible.

Second, medium confidence: reserves. Argentina’s central bank, the BCRA, bought about US$1.4 billion in October, but Argentine press reports it made no net purchases on four of the last six trading days.

Third, lower confidence: the global mood. Investors were cautious before the US midterm elections, which can raise risk aversion toward emerging markets.

Wall Street itself closed higher, with the S&P 500 up 0.36%, so the global mood alone does not account for the size of Argentina’s fall.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note S&P 500 7,569 +0.36% Wall Street rose, so the fall was not global Country risk about 829 +3% Argentine dollar bonds fell Argentine shares in New York — Mixed Cresud and Supervielle fell; YPF rose

The pattern matters more than any single price. Farmland, banks and oil are all bets on the Milei reform story, so the market is watching all of them closely.

We hold no verified session figures for individual Buenos Aires shares, so we do not rank companies here.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Ibovespa Brazil −1.42% IPC Mexico +0.52% IPSA Chile −0.09% Merval Argentina −2.4% to −3.2%

Latin America split. Mexico rose, Chile was flat, and Brazil and Argentina fell, with Argentina falling hardest.

For a Brazilian or Mexican investor holding Argentine exposure, the lesson is currency risk and credit risk together. For travellers, a weaker peso makes Argentina cheaper in dollars, although prices there tend to rise.

06 The technical picture

The line to watch is 1,550 pesos per dollar, the 12-month high for the currency, with 1,355 from April as the far-off floor. Country risk at 800 is the round-number alarm bell.

A sharp fall in the Merval can bounce, but a lasting recovery needs country risk to stop climbing. History is not a forecast.

07 What to watch

Country risk: A close back below 800 would signal calmer nerves; a push higher keeps borrowing costs painful.

A close back below 800 would signal calmer nerves; a push higher keeps borrowing costs painful. Central bank reserves: Watch whether the BCRA resumes buying dollars, published in its own daily data at bcra.gob.ar.

Watch whether the BCRA resumes buying dollars, published in its own daily data at bcra.gob.ar. The 1,550 line: The peso is at the weak end of its year; a break higher would raise import prices.

The peso is at the weak end of its year; a break higher would raise import prices. US election aftermath: Results and market reaction in the United States on 4 November will set the mood for emerging markets.

Background: Argentina’s YPF Falls 6.9% as Shares Slide.

Background: Argentina Stocks Fall as Risk Gauge Jumps.

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Argentina’s stock market fall on 3 November?

Mainly doubts over refinancing 2027 debt and thin central bank dollar buying, plus caution before US midterm elections. Wall Street rose, so the cause was largely local.

What is country risk?

It is the extra yield investors demand on Argentine dollar bonds over US bonds. It rose to about 829 points from 805, the highest in about a year.

What is the Merval?

The Merval is the main index of Buenos Aires-listed shares, including YPF, Grupo Galicia, Banco Macro and Pampa.

Is the peso at a record low?

RT data show USD/ARS at 1,550, its 12-month high. That is the weakest peso of the past year, not an all-time record.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BYMA

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.