Colombia Stocks Rise 1.32% as Peso Weakens | Colombia Market Report, Nov 3

Key Facts The COLCAP, Colombia’s main stock index, closed at 2,527 , up 1.32% on the session, even as the peso weakened.

, up 1.32% on the session, even as the peso weakened. The peso weakened, with one US dollar costing 3,226 pesos , up 1.6% from 3,175 at the last Colombian close on 30 October.

, up 1.6% from 3,175 at the last Colombian close on 30 October. The dollar is still 16.5% below its 12-month high of 3,864 pesos, set on 18 December 2025, so the move is a wobble, not a crisis.

of 3,864 pesos, set on 18 December 2025, so the move is a wobble, not a crisis. The usual global drivers barely moved the dollar index gained 0.14% and the oil fund 0.83%, so the peso’s weakness has local as well as global causes.

the dollar index gained 0.14% and the oil fund 0.83%, so the peso’s weakness has local as well as global causes. Colombia’s stocks rose with Mexico’s while Brazil’s Ibovespa fell 1.42% and Mexico’s IPC rose 0.52%.

Today’s Focus Colombian shares rose while the Colombian peso weakened, a pairing that tells you much about how this market works. The COLCAP, the index of the country’s 20 most-traded companies, closed at 2,527, up 1.32%. The peso weakened. One US dollar now buys 3,226 pesos, up 1.6% from the last Colombian close on Friday 30 October, because Monday 2 November was a holiday. The two moves are linked. Many large Colombian companies, especially in oil, earn dollars but report in pesos, so a weaker peso can lift their profits on paper and support the index. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. For a visitor or expat paid in dollars, everything in Colombia just got cheaper. For anyone with dollar debts or imported costs, the picture is the opposite. What matters today. A weaker peso lifts oil exporters in the index but makes imports dearer, and the next signal is whether the tax-reform debate keeps the dollar above 3,200 pesos.

Colombia’s COLCAP and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Think of the COLCAP as a thermometer and the peso as the weather outside. Today the thermometer rose 1.32% to 2,527 while the weather turned a little cloudier.

That is not a contradiction. A weaker peso makes dollar earnings worth more once converted, which flatters exporters, and exporters carry heavy weight in the index.

The dollar closed at 3,226 pesos, up 1.6% from 3,175 at the previous Colombian close on Friday 30 October. Colombian markets were shut on Monday 2 November for the All Saints holiday, so this was the first session after a long weekend.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Our scan holds no verified single-stock moves or turnover for Colombia today, so we name no company. The story sits in the index and the currency.

Assessment — Local peso stress, not a global shock MEDIUM The global drivers explain only part of a 1.6% move. The dollar index, a basket measuring the US dollar against major currencies, rose only 0.14%, and the US 10-year Treasury yield rose 0.07 percentage points to 4.97%. The best-supported explanation is mixed: a firmer global dollar, caution before the United States midterm elections on 3 November, and Colombian worry about the government’s tax-reform plans. Our confidence is medium. The variable to watch is whether the dollar holds above 3,200 pesos.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read COLCAP (main stock index) 2,527 +1.32% Gain led by a weaker peso and dollar earners Session range (COLCAP) — — No verified intraday range US dollar vs Colombian peso 3,226 +1.6% Peso weaker versus the 30 October close of 3,175 Dollar, 12-month high 3,864 (18 Dec 2025) −16.5% below the high Far from the peak Dollar, previous Colombian close (30 Oct) 3,175 — Reference for today’s move; 2 November was a holiday COLCAP, 52-week position — — Not verified in our scan Key technical level 3,200 pesos — Round number the dollar crossed on the day

Read the table as two stories. The index is calm and positive; the currency is where the stress shows.

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The dollar is up 1.6% since the last Colombian close, so this is a modest step, not a collapse of the peso.

Live Market IntelligenceColombia — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Colombia — Live Market Board MSCI COLCAP · benchmark 2,471.38 -1.40% Market breadth · 9 names 33% advancing 3 ▲ advancing6 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / COP 3,241 -0.27% Brent crude 98.38 +3.97% WTI crude 90.70 +2.93% Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +4.30% TECNOGLASS Other +0.34% BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER Energy -1.07% ECOPETROL Mining -1.84% BUENAVENTURA Financials -2.51% BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 166,608.52 -0.57% Ibovespa166,608.52 -0.57% Mexico 70,819.80 +0.91% S&P/BMV IPC70,819.80 +0.91% Chile 10,465.26 -1.52% S&P IPSA10,465.26 -1.52% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,471.38 -1.40% MSCI COLCAP2,471.38 -1.40% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume COLCAP 2,471.38 -1.40% — — — — — USD/COP 3,241 -0.27% -16.03% 3,250 3,259 3,206 — BRENT 98.38 +3.97% +54.88% 94.62 98.71 93.44 48,484 WTI 90.70 +2.93% +52.18% 88.12 91.05 86.65 295,192 ECOPETROL 15.75 -1.07% +65.96% 15.92 16.07 15.67 1,898,474 BANCOLOMBIA 92.30 -2.20% +55.98% 94.38 94.57 90.90 123,566 GRUPO AVAL 4.21 -2.32% -0.24% 4.31 4.35 4.20 134,547 TECNOGLASS 44.65 +4.30% -20.68% 42.81 44.86 41.79 626,796 CREDICORP 348.38 -3.01% +34.62% 359.21 367.98 344.03 169,526 BUENAVENTURA 28.27 -1.84% +30.35% 28.80 29.89 27.23 764,091 SOUTHERN COPPER 166.43 -5.89% +27.95% 176.84 178.17 162.19 1,063,766 Largest moves today SOUTHERN COPPER 166.43 -5.89% TECNOGLASS 44.65 +4.30% BRENT 98.38 +3.97% CREDICORP 348.38 -3.01% WTI 90.70 +2.93% GRUPO AVAL 4.21 -2.32% BANCOLOMBIA 92.30 -2.20% BUENAVENTURA 28.27 -1.84% The session read The MSCI COLCAP eased 1.40%, with breadth negative — 3 of 9 names higher. Industrials led, while Financials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026 LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Thursday, November 5, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved — a weaker peso and local dollar demand

First and heaviest cause, at medium confidence: demand for dollars outran supply inside Colombia. The global signals were mild, so the push came from home.

Second, local policy. The central bank, Banco de la República, plans to buy about US$2 billion from the national government, which has no immediate effect on the market, and investors are also weighing the government’s tax-reform proposals.

Neither factor is proven to be the main cause of the day’s move, so we treat them as context rather than as a single explanation.

Third, oil and a rough global mood. The oil fund USO gained 0.83% on the session but is down 3.48% over five sessions, while the fear gauge VIX, which tracks expected swings in US shares, rose 18.89% over five sessions to 20.83.

The cross-asset check says the world was not the culprit. The S&P 500, the main US share index, gained 0.36% to 7,569, and the gold fund GLD lost 0.66%.

Official rates and data sit with the central bank, Banco de la República (banrep.gov.co), and the Bolsa de Valores de Colombia (bvc.com.co) publishes index closes.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note US dollar vs peso 3,226 +1.6% The day’s biggest move; vs the 30 October close Oil (USO fund) 158.17 +0.83% Fund tracking US crude; down 3.48% over five sessions US dollar index 101.89 +0.14% Mild global dollar strength US 10-year Treasury yield 4.97% +7 basis points Basis points are hundredths of a percentage point S&P 500 7,569 +0.36% Wall Street supportive VIX fear gauge 20.83 −1.51% Calmer on the day, up 18.89% over five sessions Gold fund (GLD) 359.26 −0.66% Gold eased

No verified Colombian single-stock data is available today, so this table lists the drivers rather than company names.

Notice how small the global moves are next to the peso’s. That gap is why we call this a local story.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change COLCAP Colombia +1.32% Ibovespa Brazil −1.42% IPC Mexico +0.52% IPSA Chile −0.09%

Colombia and Mexico rose; Brazil, Chile and Argentina fell. Colombia’s gain was among the best in the region.

The live market board above carries the closes. Against the dollar, the Brazilian real lost 1.01%, the Mexican peso 1.35% and the Chilean peso 0.38%, so Colombia’s currency move was a little larger than those of Brazil, Mexico and Chile.

For a reader in Sao Paulo, Mexico City or Lima, the lesson is relative. Colombia’s currency stress stayed mostly home-grown, while the region saw only a modest dollar bid.

06 The technical picture

On the chart, the round number of 3,200 pesos is the line to watch; the dollar closed just above it.

Resistance sits far away at the 12-month high of 3,864, set on 18 December 2025. The dollar is 16.5% below that peak, so there is a lot of room before it gets there.

For the COLCAP, the round 2,500 mark sits just under the close of 2,527 and is the nearest floor to watch. We hold no verified 52-week range for the index, and the official close is as reported by Colombian financial press.

A modest rise like this often fades if the central bank buys dollars, but history is not a forecast, and a further move is possible if tax-reform worries grow.

07 What to watch

Central bank purchases: Banco de la República plans to buy about US$2 billion from the government; watch how it is carried out.

Banco de la República plans to buy about US$2 billion from the government; watch how it is carried out. Colombian exports: Export data due on 4 November at 15:00 Lisbon time (consensus 3.4, previous 15.1) shows how much dollar income is coming in.

Export data due on 4 November at 15:00 Lisbon time (consensus 3.4, previous 15.1) shows how much dollar income is coming in. Tax reform: The government’s tax-reform plans are the main domestic worry for investors and could keep the peso nervous.

The government’s tax-reform plans are the main domestic worry for investors and could keep the peso nervous. The 3,200 line: A move back below 3,200 pesos per dollar would show the pressure is easing; a hold above it suggests lasting stress.

A move back below 3,200 pesos per dollar would show the pressure is easing; a hold above it suggests lasting stress. Factory activity: The Davivienda Manufacturing PMI for Colombia (forecast 54.2, previous 54.6) had no published reading in the RT economic calendar when we wrote; above 50 means growth.

Background: Colombia Stocks Flat as Peso Falls 1.83%.

Background: Colombia Stocks Fall 0.63% as Peso Slips.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Colombian shares rise while the peso fell?

A weaker peso lifts the peso value of dollar earnings, which helps exporters such as oil producers that weigh heavily in the COLCAP index.

What did the COLCAP do?

The COLCAP, Colombia’s main stock index, closed at 2,527, up 1.32%.

What happened to the peso?

The dollar rose 1.6% to 3,226 pesos from 3,175 at the previous Colombian close, so the peso weakened, though the dollar is still 16.5% below its 12-month high of 3,864.

What does it mean for travellers?

Dollars, euros and pounds buy more pesos, so visitors get more for their money, though the rate can swing back quickly.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BVC

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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