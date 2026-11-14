LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Saturday, November 14, 2026

LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide — Saturday, November 14, 2026

As of 12:30 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:30 a.m. Brasília, Saturday 14 November 2026 · US National Hurricane Center outlooks issued overnight, exchange rates to the latest published rate, prediction markets at 12:31 a.m. ET

The Short Version In short: Mexico’s Buen Fin shopping festival runs through Tuesday 17 November, and Monday 16 November is a public holiday in both Mexico and Colombia. Brazil holds the second day of its national university entrance exam, Enem, on Sunday 15 November. 01 Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Expats & Nomads story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Brazil’s retail sales rose 0.2% in September from August. IBGE, Brazil’s statistics institute, called it stable, and the Rio Times economic calendar had forecast a 0.2% fall. IBGE, Brazil’s statistics institute, called it stable, and the Rio Times economic calendar had forecast a 0.2% fall. Status Board 02 Colombia’s retail sales grew 9.7% in September from a year earlier. DANE, the national statistics agency, also reported manufacturing output up 1.5% after a fall in August. DANE, the national statistics agency, also reported manufacturing output up 1.5% after a fall in August. Status Board 03 Colombia’s official dollar rate for the weekend is 3,316.70 pesos. It applies from Saturday through Monday and is about 0.45% weaker than Friday’s. It applies from Saturday through Monday and is about 0.45% weaker than Friday’s. Money Today What changed since yesterday: The Brazilian real and the Colombian peso weakened against the dollar, while Mexico’s peso strengthened. The overnight storm outlooks show no system near our countries, and Thursday’s mention of Pacific storm remnants is gone. The Brazilian real and the Colombian peso weakened against the dollar, while Mexico’s peso strengthened. The overnight storm outlooks show no system near our countries, and Thursday’s mention of Pacific storm remnants is gone. Money Today

00 Do Today

Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.

Mexico Today Authorities The Buen Fin shopping festival runs through Tuesday 17 November, and Monday 16 November is the Revolution Day holiday. The Calendar Ahead

The Buen Fin shopping festival runs through Tuesday 17 November, and Monday 16 November is the Revolution Day holiday. The Calendar Ahead Money The peso closed Friday at 18.5293 per US$1, firmer than Thursday’s 18.6020, and that is a market close, not an official rate. Money Today Colombia Today Authorities Monday 16 November is a public holiday for Cartagena’s independence, so offices and banks are likely to be closed. The Calendar Ahead

Monday 16 November is a public holiday for Cartagena’s independence, so offices and banks are likely to be closed. The Calendar Ahead Money The official rate (the TRM) is 3,316.70 pesos per US$1 from today through Monday, about 0.45% weaker than Friday’s. Money Today Brazil Note Authorities Day two of Enem, the national university entrance exam, is tomorrow, with gates opening at 10:00 a.m. ET (12:00 p.m. Brasília). The Calendar Ahead

Day two of Enem, the national university entrance exam, is tomorrow, with gates opening at 10:00 a.m. ET (12:00 p.m. Brasília). The Calendar Ahead Money The official rate was 5.6518 reais per US$1 on Friday, so R$1,000 buys about US$177, down from about US$178 on Thursday. Money Today Argentina Note Authorities Monday 23 November is a holiday, Sovereignty Day, moved from Friday 20. The Calendar Ahead

Monday 23 November is a holiday, Sovereignty Day, moved from Friday 20. The Calendar Ahead Money The wholesale rate (the official interbank rate) was 1,543.50 pesos per US$1 on Friday, and the blue (informal) rate sold at 1,575. Money Today Peru Note Money The sol closed Friday at 3.4011 per US$1, slightly firmer than Thursday’s 3.4065. Money Today

01 Weather Watch

No New Storm Near Latin America Outlook Area North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of America Status Formation of a tropical cyclone is not expected during the next 7 days Pacific No formation expected in the eastern and central North Pacific during the next 7 days Next update 7:00 a.m. ET outlooks The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects no tropical cyclone to form in the North Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of America, the US name for the Gulf of Mexico, over the next 7 days. Its outlook for the eastern and central North Pacific says the same. Outlooks cover storm formation, not rain or flood risk on the ground. We did not read a Brazilian weather service alert for the weekend, so follow your national weather service for local warnings. Source: NHC Atlantic and eastern Pacific outlooks, issued overnight, Saturday 14 November 2026

02 Today’s Clock

Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. Markets are closed for the weekend, so the day is quiet apart from Colombia’s new official rate and Mexico’s shopping festival.

12:00 a.m. ET 12:00 a.m. Bogotá Colombia: the new official dollar rate (TRM) of 3,316.70 pesos per US$1 takes effect and stays valid through Monday. Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia (the financial regulator), datos.gov.co (the government open-data portal) 7:00 a.m. ET 7:00 a.m. Miami NHC: next scheduled tropical weather outlooks for the Atlantic and the eastern Pacific. Details in Weather Watch 1:00 p.m. ET 1:00 p.m. Miami NHC: second daytime outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch 7:00 p.m. ET 7:00 p.m. Miami NHC: evening outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch Hour not confirmed Mexico Mexico: second day of the Buen Fin; each store sets its own hours. Dates: see The Calendar Ahead

03 Money Today

Markets are closed for the weekend, so these are Friday’s closing rates, except Colombia’s official rate, which changes on Saturday. Brazil’s real and Colombia’s peso weakened, while Mexico’s peso strengthened.

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Brazilian Real BRL 5.6518 reais per US$1 PTAX sell rate (the central bank’s reference dollar rate, an average of four quotes taken between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Brasília time), Fri 13 Nov +0.0375 (+0.67%) vs 5.6143 on Thu 12 Nov · real weaker R$1,000 ≈ US$177 Source: Banco Central do Brasil (the central bank), PTAX open-data service, read 14 Nov 2026 Mexican Peso MXN 18.5293 pesos per US$1 Market close, Fri 13 Nov, not the official FIX rate (the Bank of Mexico’s daily reference rate) −0.0727 (−0.39%) vs 18.6020 on Thu 12 Nov · peso firmer MXN 10,000 ≈ US$540 Source: a commercial market-data feed, 13 Nov 2026 Colombian Peso COP 3,316.70 pesos per US$1 TRM (Colombia’s official reference rate) in force Sat 14 to Mon 16 Nov +14.79 (+0.45%) vs 3,301.91 that applied Fri 13 Nov · peso weaker COP 1,000,000 ≈ US$302 Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia (the financial regulator), open data at datos.gov.co, read 14 Nov 2026 Peruvian Sol PEN 3.4011 soles per US$1 Market close, Fri 13 Nov; the central bank’s interbank rate could not be read −0.0054 (−0.16%) vs 3.4065 on Thu 12 Nov · sol slightly firmer PEN 1,000 ≈ US$294 Market close, 13 Nov 2026, same feed as the Mexican peso card Argentine Peso ARS 1,543.50 pesos per US$1 Wholesale reference rate, Fri 13 Nov; other rates as of Fri 13 Nov: blue (informal) sell 1,575 and CCL (dollars obtained by trading securities) sell 1,671.90 −2.00 (−0.13%) vs 1,545.50 on Thu 12 Nov · peso slightly firmer ARS 1,000,000 ≈ US$648 at the wholesale rate, US$598 at the CCL sell rate Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina (the central bank), wholesale reference rate via its open-data API; other rates from DolarApi (a public exchange-rate data service), read 14 Nov 2026

Brazil’s real weakened by 0.67% and Colombia’s peso by 0.45%, while Mexico’s peso firmed by 0.39%. Argentina’s blue rate sold at 1,575 pesos on Friday, up from 1,565 on Thursday.

04 Status Board

Brazil Retail Sales August: retail sales volume rose 0.1% from JulyFri 13 Nov, September: up 0.2% from August after seasonal adjustment and up 1.7% over the past twelve months, against a forecast of −0.2% in the Rio Times economic calendarIBGE called the result stability, with fuel sales up 2.8% and supermarket sales down 0.5% Source: IBGE (Brazil’s statistics institute), 13 Nov 2026; forecast: see The Calendar Ahead Colombia Retail Sales August: retail sales up 7.3% from a year earlierFri 13 Nov, September: up 9.7% from a year earlier and 10.9% for January to September; new vehicle sales rose 29.8%Faster growth, led by cars Source: DANE (Colombia’s national statistics agency), 13 Nov 2026 Colombia Manufacturing August: output fell from a year earlierFri 13 Nov, September: output up 1.5% from a year earlier, while jobs in manufacturing fell 1.4%Output recovered, but employment kept shrinking Source: DANE, 13 Nov 2026 Mexico Buen Fin Fri 13 Nov: the 16th Buen Fin shopping festival beganIt runs five days through Tue 17 Nov, and Mon 16 Nov is a public holidayCheck each store’s own terms before buying Source: Mexico’s Economy Ministry, Nov 2026 Peru Interest Rate Before Thu 12 Nov: the central bank’s reference rate had stood at 4.25% for 14 monthsThu 12 Nov: raised by 0.25 point to 4.50%, the first change in 14 monthsInflation rose to 5.3% in October; the next decision is Thu 10 Dec Source: Banco Central de Reserva del Perú (the central bank), 12 Nov 2026 Argentina Inflation September: 33.4% over twelve monthsThu 12 Nov, October: 2.2% for the month and 33.1% over twelve months, against 1.9% in the Rio Times economic calendarThe monthly rate speeded up; the twelve-month pace eased from September Source: INDEC (Argentina’s statistics institute), 12 Nov 2026; forecast from the Rio Times economic calendar Brazil Interest Rate Wed 16 Sep: the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate, was cut to 13.75%Wed 4 Nov: the Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, held the Selic at 13.75%Polymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform) traders see no change in December Source: Brazil’s central bank, 4 Nov 2026 Mexico Interest Rate Bank of Mexico’s rate before the 5 Nov decision: 6.50%Thu 5 Nov: cut by 0.25 point to 6.25%, a 3 to 2 votePolymarket traders see no change at the December meeting; see What Prediction Markets Say Source: Banco de México, 5 Nov 2026 Chile Interest Rate Oct 26 to 27: the central bank’s council considered raising its rate from 4.5% to 4.75%It held the rate at 4.5%, unanimously, and published its minutes on Wed 4 NovThe next meeting is Tue 15 Dec; Polymarket traders see no change at about 57% and a 0.25-point rise at about 33% Source: Banco Central de Chile (Chile’s central bank), Oct and Nov 2026 Brazil Enem Exam Sun 8 Nov, day one of the national university entrance exam: 32% of registered test-takers stayed away, a preliminary countDay two is tomorrow, Sunday 15 November, with mathematics and natural sciencesAll Enem times are Brasília time, so check your local clock Source: Brazil’s Education Ministry (MEC) and Inep (Brazil’s education research agency), Nov 2026

05 Visas, Residency and Tax

Colombia Deadline Passed Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it by 31 October 2026, under the Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024, the rule that set the deadline. The ministry says the process is done entirely online. The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case. Source: Cancillería de Colombia (Foreign Ministry), Resolution 9316 of 2024 and its visa-transfer guidance

File photo: skyscrapers in Mexico City’s Reforma business district.

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06 What Prediction Markets Say

As of 12:31 a.m. ET (2:31 a.m. Brasília), 14 November 2026 Bank of Mexico Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 92.0%, a 0.25-point cut about 7.0%. US$31,406 traded in total. Brazil Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 88.0%, a 0.25-point cut about 7.1%. US$77,312 traded in total. Colombia Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 57.0%, a 0.25-point rise about 32.5%. US$42,099 traded in total. Chile Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 57.0%, a 0.25-point rise about 33.0%. US$27,065 traded in total. Argentina Annual Inflation 2026 Polymarket: a reading of 30.0% to 34.9% about 94.0%, and 25.0% to 29.9% about 2.6%. US$100,783 traded in total. How to Read This Prices are real-money bets, not polls, and each price is the implied probability of that outcome. Markets with little money traded can move on a few bets. Why We Show This Prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them. Source: Polymarket, 14 Nov 2026

07 The Calendar Ahead

Sun 15 Nov 10:00 a.m. ET · 12:00 p.m. Brasília Brazil: Enem day two, gates open; they close at 11:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. Brasília) and the exam starts at 11:30 a.m. ET (1:30 p.m. Brasília)

Sun 15 Nov 4:30 p.m. ET · 6:30 p.m. Brasília Brazil: Enem day two is scheduled to end, according to most published schedules

Mon 16 Nov Mexico: Revolution Day holiday, and the Buen Fin continues; Colombia: holiday for the Independence of Cartagena (11 November 1811 declaration, observed on a Monday)

Mon 16 Nov 6:00 a.m. ET · 8:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: IGP-10 for November, a price index from the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), a Brazilian think tank; forecast 0.8% vs 1.76% before

Mon 16 Nov 6:30 a.m. ET · 8:30 a.m. Brasília Brazil: the central bank’s weekly Focus survey of economists

Mon 16 Nov 10:00 a.m. ET · 10:00 a.m. Lima Peru: unemployment rate for Lima for October (previous reading 4.4%)

Tue 17 Nov 10:00 a.m. ET · 10:00 a.m. Bogotá Colombia: third-quarter economic growth

Tue 17 Nov 3:00 p.m. ET · 5:00 p.m. Montevideo Uruguay: central bank rate decision; the calendar lists the previous rate as 6%

Tue 17 Nov Mexico: the Buen Fin ends

Wed 18 Nov 6:30 a.m. ET · 8:30 a.m. Santiago Chile: third-quarter economic growth

Thu 19 Nov 10:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: minutes of the Bank of Mexico’s 5 November rate decision

Fri 20 Nov Hour not confirmed Paraguay: central bank rate decision; the calendar lists the previous rate as 5.5%

Fri 20 Nov Brazil: Black Consciousness Day, a national holiday honouring Afro-Brazilian history

Mon 23 Nov Argentina: Sovereignty Day holiday (moved from Friday 20)

Forecasts and hours: Rio Times economic calendar, 14 Nov 2026; Enem times: Inep; holidays: national governments

08 Frequently Asked Questions

When Is the Buen Fin in Mexico This Year? Mexico’s Buen Fin shopping festival runs from Friday 13 to Tuesday 17 November 2026, five days. Monday 16 November is a public holiday, Revolution Day, so many people have a long weekend. What Is the Official Dollar Rate in Colombia This Weekend? The TRM, Colombia’s official reference rate, is 3,316.70 pesos per US$1 from Saturday 14 to Monday 16 November 2026. That is 14.79 pesos weaker than Friday’s 3,301.91. How Did Brazil’s Retail Sales Do in September? Brazil’s statistics institute IBGE reported that retail sales volume rose 0.2% from August after seasonal adjustment. Over the past twelve months, sales are up 1.7%.

09 Go Deeper

Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; a commercial market-data feed; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; Banco Central de la República Argentina; DolarApi; IBGE (Brazil’s statistics institute); DANE (Colombia’s national statistics agency); INDEC (Argentina’s statistics institute); Banco Central de Reserva del Perú; Banco de México; Banco Central de Chile; Cancillería de Colombia (Colombia’s Foreign Ministry); Inep; Brazil’s Education Ministry; Mexico’s Economy Ministry; Polymarket.