Office towers rise above trees and rooftops in central Accra, Ghana, in an undated photo. The photo does not show the banknotes or the central bank. Photo: Francisco Anzola / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Ghana’s Rent Act bars landlords from demanding more than six months’ rent in advance, yet Pulse Ghana, a local news site, reports that tenants often face demands for one to two years. For a newcomer in Accra, that gap between the law and the market decides how much cash you need on day one.

The Rent Control Department, the state office that handles rent disputes, says it will enforce the limit strictly, and the government plans a new rent law. We could not read the Act itself, so this guide relies on officials quoted in Ghanaian media.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Legal cap. Ghana’s 1963 Rent Act, Section 25, bars landlords from demanding over six months’ rent upfront.

Penalty. Reports differ: GH¢3,000 (cedis, about US$256) or six months in prison, or up to two years.

Reality. Tenants often face demands for one to two years in advance.

Enforcement. The state rent office announced a uniformed task force in June 2026.

Next. Ghana’s Parliament heard on 26 June 2026 that a new rent bill would go to Cabinet soon.

This guide explains what Ghanaian law says about advance rent, who enforces it and what to do before you pay.

In Plain English •Advance rent. Money paid up front to cover future months of rent. •Rent Act. Act 220 of 1963, Ghana’s main tenancy law, still in force. •Rent Control Department. The state office that handles rent complaints and enforcement. •Penalty units. A way to set fines in law; one unit is GH¢12, so 250 units is GH¢3,000. •Rent Commissioner. The official who leads rent enforcement; Frederick Opoku holds the post in an acting role. •Cedi. Ghana’s currency, written GH¢; US$1 buys about GH¢11.73 (RT market data, 18 November 2026).

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What the Law Says About Advance Rent

The Ghanaian Times, a national daily, on 21 May 2026 quoted Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku, citing Section 25 of the Rent Act of 1963, which prohibits advances exceeding six months. Pulse Ghana, a local news site, wrote on 23 June 2026 that landlords may not demand more than six months in advance, while tenants often face one to two years.

In plain terms, a landlord who asks for a year or two of rent up front is asking for more than the Act allows. The Rent Control Department’s message to tenants is to report such demands rather than quietly pay them.

Rainbow Radio, a Ghanaian station, reported on 21 March 2026 that tenancies of up to six months allow at most two months in advance. We could not open the text of the Act, so we use what Ghanaian media attribute to the acting Rent Commissioner.

What Breaking the Limit Can Cost a Landlord

The Ghanaian Times reported on 21 May 2026 that breaching the limit carries a fine of 250 penalty units, which it put at GH¢3,000 (about US$256), or three to six months in prison. A Ghanaian Times report of 20 March 2026 cited up to 500 penalty units and up to two years in prison, or both, so the penalty is reported inconsistently.

Penalty units let lawmakers update fines without rewriting each law, and we convert cedis to dollars at GH¢11.73 per US$1 (RT, a market data provider, 18 November 2026). A tenant does not need to know the exact fine, only that the demand itself is an offence.

File photo. The Independence Arch and Black Star Square in Accra.

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A New Task Force Targets Illegal Demands

Pulse Ghana reported on 23 June 2026 that the Rent Control Department will deploy a uniformed task force of police, tax, immigration and rent officials across the country. Inspections will include weekends and will cover houses, hostels, containers, stores and high-rise buildings.

Acting Commissioner Opoku was quoted as saying: “if you don’t operate within the confines of the law, come and regularise, cause rent control will do the needful.” Private hostel operators were told to suspend planned fee increases for the 2026/27 year while the department reviews them.

The Ghanaian Times listed further plans: a standard tenancy agreement that is still in development, a nationwide public awareness campaign and specialised rent courts. It also reported that landlords are to verify the documents of foreign tenants with the Ghana Immigration Service.

That last point matters to expats, because a landlord may ask to see your passport and residence papers. Keep copies ready, and ask for the same clarity about the landlord’s identity and ownership of the flat.

Where to Complain

The Ghanaian Times said the rent office receives thousands of cases across the country every day, and that district-level dispute teams are planned. It also listed specialised rent courts among the planned measures.

We found no official step-by-step complaint procedure for tenants, so ring the department’s local office or ask a Ghanaian lawyer. Do not assume that a complaint will be quick.

A New Rent Law Is Coming

Citi Newsroom, a Ghanaian news site, reported on 26 June 2026 that Works, Housing and Water Resources Minister Gilbert Kenneth Adjei told Parliament, Ghana’s lawmaking body, that the government wants to repeal the Rent Act of 1963 and the Rent Control Law of 1986, an older rent statute, and replace them with one modern act. He said the draft bill was at an advanced stage and would go to Cabinet, the president’s ministers, soon.

The report gave no advance-rent cap, no fines and no dates for the new law. Until Parliament passes it, the six-month limit under the 1963 Act remains the rule that officials say they enforce.

How to Protect Yourself

These are our suggestions, not legal advice. Ask the landlord to state the advance in writing, and compare it with the six-month limit that officials cite.

Pay by bank transfer or mobile money (phone-based payments), which leave a record, and ask for a receipt that names the landlord, the flat and the period covered. Keep every message, because a written demand for more than six months is the best evidence if you complain.

Read the tenancy agreement before you sign, and check what happens to your advance if you leave early. A lawyer you hire yourself can do this quickly.

What It Means for You

If you arrive with dollars, expect landlords in Accra’s popular districts to push for a year or more up front, so budget for that possibility and know that you can refuse. Our Accra cost of living guide and the wider Ghana cost of living guide put housing next to food and transport.

Our Accra city explainer describes the districts, and our Ghana security explainer covers safety. The Ghana news hub tracks the rent bill and other policy changes.

What Is Not Known

We do not know the current text of Section 25, because we could not open the Act, and reports differ on the penalty. We also found no authoritative index of Accra rents, so we do not quote monthly prices.

We do not know when the new rent bill will reach Parliament or whether it will keep the six-month limit. We also cannot say how many landlords have been prosecuted under the task force.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much advance rent can a landlord demand in Ghana?

Officials cite Section 25 of the Rent Act of 1963, which bars advances above six months. Pulse Ghana reports that tenants often face one to two years.

What is the penalty for demanding too much advance rent?

The Ghanaian Times reported on 21 May 2026 a fine of 250 penalty units, put at GH¢3,000 (about US$256), or three to six months in prison, but a March report said up to two years. We could not check the Act.

Who enforces Ghana’s rent rules?

The Rent Control Department. Pulse Ghana reported in June 2026 that it will deploy a uniformed task force with police, tax and immigration officials.

Is Ghana changing its rent law?

The housing minister told Parliament on 26 June 2026 that a bill to replace the 1963 Rent Act is at an advanced stage. No passage date has been reported.

Can I pay a year upfront if I want to?

We found no authoritative answer for 2026, so ask the Rent Control Department. Get any such agreement in writing and keep the receipt.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error