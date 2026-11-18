File photo. The Nairobi skyline seen from Uhuru Park, with the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) tower at left, taken on 8 February 2014. Photo: Ephymbaya / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Rents in Nairobi’s prime neighbourhoods rose only 0.73% in the first half of 2026, according to Knight Frank Kenya, a property consultancy, as reported by Kenyans.co.ke, a Kenyan news site. Landlords, though, pay a flat 7.5% tax on the rent they collect, and we found no deposit cap in the sources we could read.

For a newcomer, the headline price matters less than the lease terms you sign. We did not read Kenya’s tenancy statutes ourselves, so this guide relies on a practitioner guide, local news and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the tax agency.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Prime rents. Monthly rents in Nairobi’s prime areas rose 0.73% from December 2025 to June 2026.

Westlands. Rents in this Nairobi district rose 1.8% in April to June.

Kilimani. Rents fell 0.3% in the same quarter.

Deposits. One or two months’ rent is the usual deposit; we found no statutory cap.

Landlord tax. Landlords pay a 7.5% final tax on gross residential rent, with no expense deductions.

This guide shows how Nairobi rents are moving, what rules protect tenants and what to settle before you sign.

In Plain English •KSh. The Kenyan shilling; US$1 buys about KSh129.9 (RT, 18 November 2026). •Deposit. Money you pay at the start and get back if the flat is left in good order. •Standard rent. A legal benchmark rent used in Kenya’s old rent-control law. •Rent Restriction Tribunal. A state tribunal for disputes on low-rent homes. •KRA. The Kenya Revenue Authority, the national tax agency. •Asking rent. The price in an advert, not always what the tenant signs for.

How Nairobi Rents Are Moving

Kenyans.co.ke, a Kenyan news site, reported on 28 August 2026 that Knight Frank’s Kenya Market Update for January to June 2026 found monthly rents in prime residential areas up 0.73% from December 2025. Sale prices in the same areas rose 6.2%.

The prime areas it listed included Westlands, Muthaiga, Runda, Karen, Gigiri, Kitisuru, Riverside, Lavington, Kilimani and Kileleshwa. So rents are creeping up, not jumping, while buying has become the faster-rising market.

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Kenyans.co.ke reported on 4 August 2026 that HassConsult’s Property Price Index showed rents in the April to June quarter up 3.4% in Runda, 3.2% in Ridgeways, 2.9% in Spring Valley and 2.7% in Karen, all Nairobi suburbs. Westlands rose 1.8%, Kileleshwa 1.1% and Lavington 0.5%.

Some areas fell. Kilimani slipped 0.3%, Parklands 0.8% and Muthaiga 0.4%, while Kitengela, a satellite town outside Nairobi, dropped 1.9%.

The index averaged +1.4% for Nairobi suburbs and +1.1% for satellite towns, and HassConsult noted that inflation rose from 4.4% in March to a peak of 6.7% in May and was 6.4% in June. These are quarter-on-quarter changes, not rent levels.

File photo. Central Nairobi from a rooftop in 2021.

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Asking rents are not signed rents, and an index of rent changes does not tell you what a flat costs. Compare at least three adverts in the street you like before you negotiate, and treat any portal median as indicative.

Deposits and What the Law Covers

Brian Karume, a Kenyan legal consultant, told Kenyans.co.ke that a deposit agreement is binding like any other contract, and the site said in 2020 that most landlords ask for one or two months’ rent as a deposit. Money254, a Kenyan finance site, wrote in 2022 that refunds are often due within 30 days after the lease ends, depending on the tenancy agreement.

We found no statutory deposit cap or refund deadline in any source we could read. So the written lease is your main protection, and you should keep a signed inventory of the flat’s condition.

The 2026 Chambers practice guide to Kenyan real estate litigation, a legal directory, says the Rent Restriction Tribunal covers dwelling houses with a standard rent not exceeding KSh2,500 a month (about US$19). That is a tiny sum, so most modern Nairobi flats appear to sit outside that regime.

Money254 said a landlord needs to give at least one month’s notice of a rent increase, but we could not confirm that against the law. K24, a Kenyan news site, wrote that the Small Claims Court, a fast court for minor money claims, handles disputes under KSh1 million (about US$7,700), with filing fees starting at KSh200.

The Landlord’s Tax Bill

The Kenya Revenue Authority page on residential rent says the tax is 7.5% of gross rent, effective 1 January 2024, and that it is a final tax, meaning no further tax is due on that income, with no deductions for expenses. It applies to landlords whose yearly rent falls in a band that tops out at KSh15 million (about US$115,400).

KRA material gives two different lower limits for the band, KSh280,000 and KSh288,000, so check which applies. Returns are due by the 20th of the following month.

The tax falls on the landlord, and we do not know whether landlords pass it on in rents. In our view, a landlord who will not say whether they are registered with KRA invites more questions.

How to Protect Yourself

These are our suggestions, not legal advice. Get the rent, deposit, notice period and repair duties in a signed lease, and ask for a receipt for every payment.

Photograph the flat on the day you move in, and check who owns it before you pay. A Kenyan advocate can read a lease for a modest fee, and it is cheaper than a dispute.

What It Means for You

Prime-area rents rose under 1% in six months, and HassConsult recorded small quarterly falls in Kilimani and Parklands, so a newcomer may have room to negotiate there. Our Nairobi cost of living guide puts rent beside food and transport, and our Nairobi city explainer describes the districts.

If you plan to buy later, read our guide to buying property in Kenya, and follow rent rules on the Kenya news hub.

What Is Not Known

We did not read the tenancy statutes ourselves and relied on secondary summaries of them. Money254 reported in 2022 that a proposed Landlord and Tenant Bill was in the Senate, and we found no 2026 report that it became law.

We have no verified rent level for any Nairobi neighbourhood, because the portal figures we saw could not be confirmed, and no confirmed notice period for ending a residential tenancy. The index changes above describe movement, not price.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much are rents rising in Nairobi?

Knight Frank reported that monthly rents in prime areas rose 0.73% from December 2025 to June 2026. HassConsult found quarterly changes from a 0.3% fall in Kilimani to a 3.4% rise in Runda.

How much deposit do Kenyan landlords ask for?

Kenyans.co.ke reported in 2020 that most landlords ask one or two months’ rent. We found no statutory cap, so the lease decides.

What tax do Kenyan landlords pay on rent?

The Kenya Revenue Authority’s rental income page lists 7.5% of gross rent, a final tax with no expense deductions, for landlords in a band up to KSh15 million a year.

Which tribunal handles rent disputes in Kenya?

The Rent Restriction Tribunal covers homes with a standard rent up to KSh2,500 a month, per Chambers. Small claims under KSh1 million may go to the Small Claims Court, per K24.

How much notice must a landlord give before raising rent?

Money254 wrote that a landlord needs at least one month’s notice, but we could not confirm that against the law. Get the notice period written into your lease.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error