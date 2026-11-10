South Africa Has 14 Days to Name City Mayors

File photo. Pietermaritzburg City Hall, the provincial capital of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, 2011. Photo: Johan Pretorius, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

SOUTH AFRICA · POLITICS

Key Facts The rule By law, councils must hold a first meeting within 14 days of the 8 November result.

The clock Counting from Sunday 8 November, the 14th day is Sunday 22 November 2026.

The gap The election commission says 127 of 213 councils are hung: no party holds a majority.

The bill A bill in Parliament would stretch the 14 days to 30, but it is not law.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, gives Helen Zille, the Democratic Alliance’s mayoral candidate, 58.5% to be Johannesburg’s next mayor (10 November, 9:49 a.m. ET).

South Africa’s new city councils have until Sunday 22 November 2026, by our count, to meet and choose mayors. In Johannesburg, the first offer on the table is that both rival leaders, Helen Zille and Herman Mashaba, step aside.

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For US readers, the stakes are local services and contracts in big cities such as Johannesburg. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the body that runs elections, declared all results on Sunday 8 November.

What the Law Says

The Municipal Structures Act of 1998, the law that sets how councils work, says the municipal manager, the council’s top administrator, must call a council’s first meeting within 14 days after the council is declared elected. A council that uses an executive mayor, who runs the city day to day, as the big metros do, must elect that mayor at a meeting held within 14 days of its election.

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The Act says a majority of councillors must be present before any vote can be taken, so a walkout can stall a meeting. Deputy Minister Namane Dickson Masemola of the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, the national local-government ministry, said on 8 November that political talks ought to take place inside this window.

He added that the detailed timetable “might work or might not work” in a political situation. The government is working with provinces to have every council formally set up within the 14 days.

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The Bill That Would Stretch the Clock

The government has introduced the Municipal Structures Amendment Bill (B23 of 2026), which would replace the 14 days with 30 days for the first meeting and for electing executive mayors. The bill is still before Parliament, so the 14-day rule applies to this round.

Where Johannesburg Stands

Johannesburg’s council has 270 seats, so a majority is 136. The Democratic Alliance (DA), a centre-right party, holds 91, the African National Congress (ANC), the ruling party, holds 63 and ActionSA, a party founded by Herman Mashaba, holds 43.

The DA and ActionSA together would reach 134 seats, two short of a majority. The DA and the ANC together would hold 154, and they already share the national government.

In a letter dated 7 November to DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mashaba, a former Johannesburg mayor, proposed that he and the DA’s Helen Zille both withdraw as candidates. ActionSA would then take the deputy mayor post, and the DA would name a new mayoral candidate.

ActionSA has confirmed the offer, but no deal exists yet. DA leader Hill-Lewis said on Friday 6 November that the party will take coalitions case by case.

Our report on the ANC’s options follows the ANC’s side of the talks. Tshwane, the Pretoria region, and Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, also have no majority party.

What Happened Since the Result

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), a KwaZulu-Natal party that won outright control of five councils, was due to meet on Monday 9 November to name a team for coalition talks. Its leader, Velenkosini Hlabisa, has said the party is open to talks with all parties.

The ANC’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, said the party will not attend a Wednesday 11 November meeting of the Council of the Left, a gathering of the Communist Party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, the MK Party and other left-leaning groups. The MK Party is the party of former president Jacob Zuma.

Markets and the Rand

The rand closed at about 16.38 per US dollar on Monday 9 November, against about 16.42 on vote day, Wednesday 4 November (daily closing prices from the data provider RT). That is a move of about 0.3%, so we see no clear market reaction to the election.

The currency was weaker, at about 16.61, on Monday 2 November, the day Washington said it intends to end South Africa’s duty-free access under AGOA on 1 January 2027. AGOA, the African Growth and Opportunity Act (see our explainer), lets eligible African countries sell goods in the United States duty-free.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, gives Helen Zille of the DA a 58.5% chance of becoming Johannesburg mayor and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba 5.4%, with US$154,521 traded across the market (10 November, 9:49 a.m. ET). These prices are bets, not polls, and they can move quickly as coalition talks develop.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

If you hold South African stocks or bonds through US funds, council deals matter less than the national budget or the central bank, because councils do not set taxes or interest rates. They do decide how fast water, power and road contracts move in cities where US firms operate.

Two releases could move the rand: October inflation on Wednesday 18 November and the Reserve Bank’s next rate decision later in November. September inflation was 4.5% and the bank’s main interest rate, the repo rate, stands at 7.25%.

What Is Not Known

It is not known which parties will govern Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni or the other hung metros. Nor is it known whether any council will miss the 14-day deadline.

Each council will announce its own first-meeting date. So 22 November is our count from the declaration, not an official calendar date.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Do South African Councils Have to Pick Mayors?

The Municipal Structures Act gives 14 days after a council is declared elected to call its first meeting and, in executive-mayor councils, to elect the mayor. Counted from 8 November, the 14th day is Sunday 22 November 2026.

What Is a Hung Council?

A hung council is one where no party holds more than half the seats. The IEC says 127 of the 213 councils are hung.

Will the 30-Day Bill Change This Round?

The bill would extend the deadline to 30 days, but it is still before Parliament. The 14-day rule applies now.

Do City Coalitions Affect South Africa’s AGOA Status?

No. The US says it intends to end South Africa’s AGOA eligibility on 1 January 2027, a decision for Washington that city councils do not control.

Sources: Electoral Commission of South Africa, declaration of the 2026 local elections, 8 November 2026; Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, remarks by Deputy Minister Masemola, 8 November 2026; Local Government: Municipal Structures Act 117 of 1998, sections 29, 30 and 55; Municipal Structures Amendment Bill B23 of 2026; Office of the US Trade Representative, statement on AGOA eligibility of South Africa and Rwanda, 2 November 2026; Polymarket, Next Mayor of Johannesburg market, read 10 November, 9:49 a.m. ET; Statistics South Africa, the national statistics agency, consumer price index, September 2026, with the October release due 18 November 2026; RT USD/ZAR daily closes, 2, 4 and 9 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error