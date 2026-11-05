Indonesia’s Rice Plan and Soybean Buyers, What It Means

INDONESIA · ANALYSIS

Key Facts What is happening Indonesia will sell an extra 1 million tonnes of state-held rice at a subsidised price, with no imports needed.

Why it matters Soybeans are the opposite: home farms cover under 5% of demand, so almost all of the rest is bought abroad.

The numbers Bapanas, the National Food Agency, puts 2026 soybean demand at 2.755 million tonnes. Our sum of its import figures is about 2.67 million tonnes.

What it means for you The US-Indonesia Agreement on Reciprocal Trade sets goals for American soybeans, meal and wheat within an estimated US$4.5 billion of farm purchases.

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Indonesia’s new rice release and its soybean purchases are separate stories: the rice comes from state warehouses, while soybeans are bought abroad almost entirely. For a reader in the United States, the useful point is that a US trade deal sets purchase goals for American soybeans, soybean meal and wheat.

Indonesia is the world’s fourth most populous country, and rice, tofu and tempeh (a fermented soybean cake) sit at the centre of its daily diet. This analysis explains what Jakarta announced, what it does and does not mean for exporters, and what to watch next, building on the Rio Times’ daily Asia Intelligence Brief.

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What Is Happening and Why

Zulkifli Hasan, Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Food Affairs, announced 1 million tonnes of extra rice under the SPHP programme. SPHP is short for Stabilisasi Pasokan dan Harga Pangan, or Food Supply and Price Stabilisation, a scheme that sells state-held rice below the market price.

The rice comes from Bulog, the state logistics agency that keeps the government’s rice reserve. SPHP rice sells at Rp12,500 per kilogramme (about US$0.69), where Rp stands for the Indonesian rupiah.

Conversions in this article use Rp18,140 per US dollar (RT, a financial data provider, 4 November 2026). Rice for sale is meant to ease the burden on low-income households.

Zulkifli cited the risk of lower rice output after a long drought as the reason to act early. The release is timed for the lean months before the next harvest.

A Separate Corn Offer

The same package includes 150,000 tonnes of corn for small poultry farmers. Like the rice, it comes from domestic stocks.

These are domestic price tools, and none of them is an import order.

Office towers along a Jakarta avenue. File photo.

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The Numbers That Matter

Rice is the simpler case, because Indonesian food officials have said there will be no imports of rice, corn or sugar in 2026. That keeps the extra release a domestic matter.

Statistics Indonesia (BPS), the national statistics agency, projects milled rice output of 28.71 million tonnes for January to September 2026, up 0.01% on the same period of 2025.BPS also projects July to September output at 9.36 million tonnes, down 0.88% on a year earlier. That slight dip fits the minister’s drought concern.

Soybeans are the opposite case, with home output far below demand. The list below shows the main figures from Bapanas, the National Food Agency, in its national food balance updated on 3 September 2026.

Supply available in 2026: 3.046 million tonnes, against demand of 2.755 million tonnes.

Domestic output: about 131,500 tonnes, under 5% of demand.

Imports from January to August: 1.92 million tonnes, with 750,400 tonnes planned for September to December.

Daily demand: about 7,547 tonnes, mainly for tofu and tempeh.

Projected stock at the end of 2026: 290,900 tonnes.

Planned imports of about 2.67 million tonnes (our sum of the 1.92 million tonnes already bought and the 750,400 tonnes planned) equal roughly 97% of 2026 demand, while the home harvest equals under 5%. The two add up to more than demand because the balance also builds a year-end stock.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service (USDA FAS) forecasts Indonesian soybean imports of 2.7 million tonnes for the 2025/26 season. That is close to the Bapanas plan for 2026, so the two sources broadly agree on scale.

What Indonesia Imports and Who Steps In

Soybeans feed the tofu and tempeh makers, while soybean meal is a separate import market. Meal is the protein feed for poultry and fish farms.

We could not confirm current import shares by country of origin, so this analysis does not rank suppliers. The trade agreement discussed below is the clearest sign of where Jakarta wants purchases to go.

The scale of meal imports is also not confirmed here. For sellers of farm goods, the open question is how much room the licensing rules leave for private buyers.

Demand keeps rising: feed makers used 5.7 million tonnes of meal in 2024/25, up 10%, and USDA forecasts 6.2 million tonnes for 2025/26. That makes meal, not rice, the larger prize for sellers of farm goods.

Jakarta’s Price Tools

Bulog, the state logistics agency led by chief executive Ahmad Rizal Ramdhani, holds the rice reserve and sells it under SPHP. In September he said Bulog was ready to manage a national soybean reserve once the government formally tasks it.

On 9 June 2026, Zulkifli announced a soybean subsidy of Rp2,000 per kilogramme (about US$0.11) through Bulog to protect tofu and tempeh makers. The first phase covers 250,000 tonnes at about Rp500 billion (about US$28 million).

Andi Amran Sulaiman holds both the Agriculture Ministry and the leadership of Bapanas, having been named its head by presidential decree in October 2025. One person therefore oversees production policy and food-price data.

Business Stakes and Scenarios for the US and Latin America

The Agreement on Reciprocal Trade between the United States and Indonesia, signed in February 2026, sets farm purchase goals in its Annex IV, the section that lists agricultural targets. Reports on the annex say Indonesia is to buy or facilitate more than 2.5 million tonnes of US soybeans, more than 200,000 tonnes of US soybean meal and more than 1.3 million tonnes of US wheat a year.

The same reports put the estimated value of US farm goods at US$4.5 billion, covering soybeans, meal, wheat and cotton. We have not been able to confirm the exact periods in the official text, which is linked in our sources.

These are goals, not orders placed by Jakarta, and actual purchases remain commercial decisions. Read as an annual goal, 2.5 million tonnes is close to the roughly 2.67 million tonnes of soybean imports that Bapanas plans for 2026 (our sum), so meeting it would mean sourcing most beans from the United States.

The 200,000 tonne meal goal is far smaller than the soybean goal. That makes beans, not meal, the main test of the agreement.

Ministry of Trade Regulation 11/2026, in force from 8 May 2026, requires import licences for soybean meal and feed wheat, according to the USDA’s Global Agricultural Information Network (GAIN) report ID2026-0017. USDA adds that state-owned firms are now expected to import up to 60% of soybean meal, about 3 million tonnes, and that every importer needs Trade Ministry approval.

For meal exporters, including Brazil, the exposure would be a state-led quota, though the quota details are unconfirmed.

Two Scenarios

In a stabilising scenario, the trade goals are met mostly with whole beans, while private feed mills keep buying meal from their existing suppliers, including Brazil. US farmers gain volume, and South American sellers lose little.

In a tipping scenario, licensing and state quotas steer meal buying towards a narrower set of cargoes. Brazilian sellers would then lose share in a large market.

What It Means for You

If you follow US agriculture, the trade agreement sets goals for Indonesian purchases of American soybeans, meal and wheat. The limit is Indonesian demand, so growth may come through state-facilitated purchasing rather than new consumers.

If you invest in food or feed companies, watch Indonesia’s import licensing for soybean meal. The rice plan has no direct effect on rice traders in Vietnam, Thailand or Latin America, because it releases domestic stock.

What Is Not Known

The final design of any state role in soybean meal imports is unconfirmed, and so is the exact share state firms will hold under Regulation 11/2026. USDA describes the 60% figure as an expectation, not a published quota.

Official statements differ on how long the extra rice will be distributed, so the end date of the SPHP release is not settled. Import shares by origin, Brazilian export tonnage to Indonesia in 2026 and current soybean futures prices are also not confirmed here.

What to Watch

The nearest checkpoint is the end of 2026, when Bapanas plans 750,400 tonnes of further soybean imports. Whether that volume arrives from the United States or from elsewhere will show how far policy is steering origins.

Check the BPS release calendar and Bapanas updates for rice and soybean data. Also watch whether Bulog receives its formal soybean reserve mandate, and whether the Rp2,000 subsidy goes beyond its first 250,000 tonnes.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Indonesia importing the 1 million tonnes of rice?

No. The 1 million tonnes is released from domestic stocks held by Bulog under the SPHP programme. Indonesian food officials have said there will be no rice imports in 2026.

What else is in the rice package?

It also includes 150,000 tonnes of corn for small poultry farmers. Like the rice, it is a domestic price tool, not an import order.

How much of Indonesia’s soybean demand is imported?

Almost all of it. Bapanas puts 2026 demand at 2.755 million tonnes and home output at about 131,500 tonnes, and our sum of Bapanas figures gives about 2.67 million tonnes of imports.

Where do Indonesia’s soybean imports come from?

We could not confirm current shares by country in the Bapanas figures. The US trade agreement sets goals for American soybeans, so the origin of the 750,400 tonnes planned for September to December is worth watching.

What did Indonesia agree to buy from the United States?

Reports on Annex IV say Indonesia is to buy or facilitate more than 2.5 million tonnes of US soybeans, more than 200,000 tonnes of meal and more than 1.3 million tonnes of wheat a year. These are goals within an estimated US$4.5 billion of farm purchases, not purchase orders.

Does the plan threaten Brazilian exporters?

Not directly, because the rice plan is domestic and none of the package items is an import order. The risk to watch is a state-led shift in soybean meal buying under the 2026 licensing rules.

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