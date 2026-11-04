Asia Intelligence Brief — Wednesday, November 4, 2026

China — hollow command · cooling factories South Korea — chip ambition North Korea — crypto denial · open door Indonesia — smoke silence · recruiter alarm Pakistan — court fights · cheaper fuel Australia — dearer credit · shrinking activity

Asia on Wednesday feels like a region counting its losses quietly, as the Taipei Times, Antara and Dawn show: Beijing is hollowed at the top and Jakarta is silent over a smoke toll. Beneath the guarded surface sits defiance, from Pyongyang’s refusal of blame to Taipei’s refusal to be written out of a summit.

The register is procedural and defensive: Taiwan protests in the vocabulary of discrimination, and Indonesian police promised “zero tolerance”, according to Antara on 2 November. Ordinary people are heard mostly at one remove, through the courts, ministries and police who speak on their behalf.

The through-line is the strain of holding on to trust: who has lost it, who is trying to rebuild it and who is exposed while it is missing. Leaders from Beijing to Islamabad promise order or protection, and the test everywhere is whether the promise survives contact with data, courts and household budgets.

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Key Facts —Party purge. The Fifth Plenum confirmed 33 expulsions on 29 October and promoted Zhang Shengmin to the Politburo. —Military commission. Five of seven Central Military Commission seats are vacant; only Xi Jinping and Zhang Shengmin remain. —Taiwan slight. Taiwan’s APEC invitation omitted “Chinese Taipei”. —Smoke deaths. An estimated 3,560 Indonesians died from September fire smoke, with 57.8 million people exposed. —Australian rate. The cash rate rose to 4.85 per cent from 4.60 per cent on 3 November.

China: A Loyalty Hunt With No Finish Line

Xi Jinping drives the campaign and wants obedience that no rival can contest, even if the institution beneath him grows thinner. For a US reader, a command with so many gaps can make Beijing either more cautious abroad or more eager to show strength, and that ambiguity is the real risk, while Chinese services activity, with the S&P Global PMI at 50.8 for October against a forecast of 51.5 (data released on 3 November), suggests the mood on the factory and office floor is cooling just as Beijing prepares to host its guests.

Taiwan: The Argument Is About A Phrase

Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said China broke established APEC practice by sending an emailed invitation instead of a special envoy, which he called differential treatment, the Taipei Times reported on 2 November, and he said Taiwan would protest but would not give up its right to attend. For a US reader, the dispute shows Beijing using its hosting rights as leverage, a pattern worth watching before the leaders arrive in Shenzhen, while Taipei wants to be seen at the table on its own terms because anything less would be read at home as retreat.

Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Bitcoin · benchmark 75,956

-5.53% L 75,617 day range H 80,794 -26.88% over 12 months Market breadth · 17 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 17 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 2,244 -7.36% Solana 89.91 -5.84% Gold 4,116 +1.05% USD / BRL 5.49 +0.58% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 75,956 -5.53% -26.88% 80,405 80,794 75,617 45,542,043,648 ETH 2,244 -7.36% -34.48% 2,422 2,434 2,241 17,514,977,280 SOL 89.91 -5.84% -44.70% 95.49 96.88 88.85 4,549,564,928 XRP 1.24 -5.04% -47.18% 1.30 1.32 1.23 2,484,517,632 BNB 691.20 -3.94% -27.98% 719.55 720.76 687.66 1,653,277,440 ADA 0.18 -6.46% -66.18% 0.20 0.20 0.18 347,268,768 DOGE 0.07 -5.81% -56.65% 0.08 0.08 0.07 791,127,808 AVAX 8.41 -3.78% -49.49% 8.74 8.84 8.16 297,317,664 LINK 10.79 -5.68% -28.75% 11.44 11.63 10.63 398,511,520 DOT 0.93 -2.24% -65.01% 0.95 0.96 0.89 108,318,288 LTC 52.34 -6.94% -41.56% 56.24 56.36 51.37 238,729,360 BCH 276.41 -1.92% -43.57% 281.83 289.77 271.95 245,281,424 TRX 0.32 -0.67% +9.88% 0.32 0.32 0.32 431,008,416 XLM 0.16 -7.59% -44.70% 0.17 0.17 0.15 191,061,936 HBAR 0.07 -5.62% -60.90% 0.07 0.07 0.07 68,408,040 NEAR 3.69 -7.80% +89.50% 4.01 4.06 3.65 720,919,872 ATOM 1.44 -2.54% -46.13% 1.48 1.54 1.40 41,683,000 AAVE 130.64 -0.87% -35.25% 131.78 133.66 122.86 334,209,536 Largest moves today NEAR

3.69

-7.80% XLM

0.16

-7.59% ETH

2,244

-7.36% LTC

52.34

-6.94% ADA

0.18

-6.46% SOL

89.91

-5.84% DOGE

0.07

-5.81% LINK

10.79

-5.68% The session read The Bitcoin eased 5.53%, with breadth negative — 0 of 17 names higher. TRX led, while NEAR lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 4 Nov 2026 Brazil Stocks Fall 1.4% Before Rate Decision Read →

The Korean Peninsula: Shame In The South, Defiance In The North

A record 2027 budget pitched as “growth for all” includes a doubling of AI and chip spending to 21.3 trillion won (US$15.9 billion), per the Taipei Times. Il Foglio reported on 30 October that TRM Labs, Pangolin Intelligence and Chainalysis had linked the hackers to Pyongyang.

Indonesia And Pakistan: States Under Strain

Jakarta’s refusal on 2 November to confirm or reject the smoke estimate, as Antara reported, reads as a state reluctant to own a number that implies failure. The same day, police promised “zero tolerance” for recruiters sending Indonesians to fight for Russia with signing bonuses of up to US$35,000, so livelihoods and sovereignty now sit in one worry.

On 3 November, a Peshawar High Court bench referred the detentions of Sohail Afridi and others to a larger bench, a sign that politics has moved into the courtroom. For a US reader, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains a harder pressure point than cheaper petrol and diesel can ease.

Australia And Southeast Asia: Cautious Wallets, Uneven Confidence

Australian households face dearer credit, while Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to visit China after APEC, the SCMP reported on 31 October, so caution at home sits alongside a push for a working relationship with Beijing. The region’s optimism now depends on which supply chain and which energy bill a country sits on.

What This Means From Latin America

Indonesia’s plan for 1 million tonnes of rice and a 150,000-tonne soybean target for price stabilisation, announced on 3 November according to Antara, bears on Brazilian and Argentine grain and oilseed exporters. Middle East fuel prices, which the Reserve Bank of Australia cited, in our reading help exporters such as Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Guyana and hurt importers across Central America.

Peru, Chile and Mexico are APEC members, so the dispute over Taiwan’s invitation becomes a diplomatic test of how they balance ties with Taipei and Beijing in Shenzhen. The Indonesian recruitment case also offers Latin American consulates a template for tracking overseas job promises, and the Binance theft reminds regional exchanges that crypto flows can become a sanctions issue.

What We Are Watching

Wednesday, 4 November, 10:30 p.m. ET: Thailand inflation rate — October is forecast at 3.2 per cent, against 2.82 per cent previously. It shows whether price pressure is building in Thailand.

— October is forecast at 3.2 per cent, against 2.82 per cent previously. It shows whether price pressure is building in Thailand. Wednesday, 4 November, 11:00 p.m. ET: Indonesia GDP growth — Third-quarter growth is forecast at 5.2 per cent, against 5.29 per cent previously. It shows whether the economy holds while health and security worries mount.

— Third-quarter growth is forecast at 5.2 per cent, against 5.29 per cent previously. It shows whether the economy holds while health and security worries mount. Thursday, 5 November, 2:00 a.m. ET: Malaysia interest rate decision — The rate is forecast to hold at 2.75 per cent, unchanged from before. It tests whether Kuala Lumpur feels the price pressure that has pushed Canberra to raise.

— The rate is forecast to hold at 2.75 per cent, unchanged from before. It tests whether Kuala Lumpur feels the price pressure that has pushed Canberra to raise. Friday, 6 November, 7:00 a.m. ET: Pakistan balance of trade — October is forecast at minus 1,000, against minus 988.4 previously. It shows how far cheaper fuel eases the external strain.

— October is forecast at minus 1,000, against minus 988.4 previously. It shows how far cheaper fuel eases the external strain. Monday, 9 November, 10:00 p.m. ET: China balance of trade — October is forecast at 135, against 133.53 previously. It shows whether demand abroad cushions the cooling at home.

— October is forecast at 135, against 133.53 previously. It shows whether demand abroad cushions the cooling at home. Wednesday, 18 November, and Thursday, 19 November: APEC leaders’ meeting, Shenzhen — The Taiwan invitation row remains open. It is the stage where Beijing’s hosting and the region’s nerves meet.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Chinese Communist Party’s plenum change in the military leadership?

The Fifth Plenum closed on 29 October after confirming 33 expulsions, 16 of them on the military-commission track, and elevating Central Military Commission vice-chairman Zhang Shengmin to the Politburo. Five of the seven Central Military Commission seats are vacant, and only Xi Jinping and Zhang Shengmin remain.

Who has been linked to the Binance theft?

Il Foglio reported on 30 October that TRM Labs, Pangolin Intelligence and Chainalysis had linked the hackers to Pyongyang. Chainalysis and TRM Labs are blockchain-analysis firms that trace stolen crypto.

Why are Indonesians worried about recruiters and smoke?

Antara reported on 2 November that police promised “zero tolerance” for recruiters sending Indonesians to fight for Russia with signing bonuses of up to US$35,000. The government also neither confirmed nor rejected an estimate that 3,560 people died from September fire smoke.

What did the Reserve Bank of Australia decide?

The bank raised the cash rate to 4.85 per cent from 4.60 per cent on 3 November. The Reserve Bank of Australia is the country’s central bank, and the move raised borrowing costs.