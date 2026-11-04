Asia Intelligence Brief — Wednesday, November 4, 2026

IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.49▲ 0.62% USD/MXN18.75▲ 0.69% USD/CLP977.94▲ 1.18% USD/COP3,244▼ 0.20% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP59.96▼ 0.89% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD158.31▲ 3.01% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.16▲ 0.35% BRENT 98.38 ▲ 3.97% WTI 90.70 ▲ 2.93% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.22 ▼ 2.83% GOLD 4,116 ▲ 1.05% SILVER 52.24 ▲ 0.22% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.26 ▼ 2.62% PETR4 46.44 ▼ 1.44% VALE3 62.80 ▲ 0.72% ITUB4 39.93 ▲ 0.55% BBDC4 13.82 ▼ 1.71% ABEV3 15.45 ▲ 1.31% BBAS3 16.54 ▲ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.20 ▼ 3.70% PRIO3 62.18 ▲ 0.06% SUZB3 52.17 ▼ 0.34% RENT3 29.10 ▼ 1.22% AZZA3 14.28 ▲ 2.22% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.37 ▲ 3.04% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.72 ▼ 2.61% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 0.63% SLCE3 16.34 ▼ 1.57% NATU3 5.34 ▼ 1.48% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.50 ▼ 1.51% CSNA3 4.07 ▼ 0.25% IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.49 ▲ 0.58% USD/MXN 18.75 ▲ 0.69% USD/CLP 977.82 ▲ 1.17% USD/COP 3,241 ▼ 0.27% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.11% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 60.24 ▼ 0.43% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 158.31 ▲ 3.01% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.16 ▲ 0.30% BRENT 98.38 ▲ 3.97% WTI 90.70 ▲ 2.93% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.22 ▼ 2.83% GOLD 4,116 ▲ 1.05% SILVER 52.24 ▲ 0.22% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.26 ▼ 2.62% PETR4 46.44 ▼ 1.44% VALE3 62.80 ▲ 0.72% ITUB4 39.93 ▲ 0.55% BBDC4 13.82 ▼ 1.71% ABEV3 15.45 ▲ 1.31% BBAS3 16.54 ▲ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.20 ▼ 3.70% PRIO3 62.18 ▲ 0.06% SUZB3 52.17 ▼ 0.34% RENT3 29.10 ▼ 1.22% AZZA3 14.28 ▲ 2.22% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.37 ▲ 3.04% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.72 ▼ 2.61% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 0.63% SLCE3 16.34 ▼ 1.57% NATU3 5.34 ▼ 1.48% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.50 ▼ 1.51% CSNA3 4.07 ▼ 0.25%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Asia Asia Intelligence Brief

Asia Intelligence Brief — Wednesday, November 4, 2026

· November 4, 2026 · 6 min read

Executive Summary

Asia Intelligence Brief for November 4: China's military command down to two of seven seats, Indonesia's smoke toll 3,560 and Australia's rate 4.85%.

China
CSI 300
4,113
+0.29%
Japan
Nikkei
61,078
-1.79%
India
NIFTY 50
24,537
+2.40%
Hong Kong
Hang Seng
24,797
+3.67%
Korea
KOSPI
5,384
-5.28%
Indonesia
JCI
5,030
+2.25%
USD/JPY
Spot
157.81
-0.40%
USD/CNY
Spot
6.6675
-0.09%
An elevated metro train runs between dense apartment blocks and neon shop signs on a street in Taipei, Taiwan.
Asia Intelligence Brief — Wednesday, November 4, 2026
China — hollow command · cooling factories
South Korea — chip ambition
North Korea — crypto denial · open door
Indonesia — smoke silence · recruiter alarm
Pakistan — court fights · cheaper fuel
Australia — dearer credit · shrinking activity

Asia on Wednesday feels like a region counting its losses quietly, as the Taipei Times, Antara and Dawn show: Beijing is hollowed at the top and Jakarta is silent over a smoke toll. Beneath the guarded surface sits defiance, from Pyongyang’s refusal of blame to Taipei’s refusal to be written out of a summit.

The register is procedural and defensive: Taiwan protests in the vocabulary of discrimination, and Indonesian police promised “zero tolerance”, according to Antara on 2 November. Ordinary people are heard mostly at one remove, through the courts, ministries and police who speak on their behalf.

The through-line is the strain of holding on to trust: who has lost it, who is trying to rebuild it and who is exposed while it is missing. Leaders from Beijing to Islamabad promise order or protection, and the test everywhere is whether the promise survives contact with data, courts and household budgets.

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Key Facts

Party purge. The Fifth Plenum confirmed 33 expulsions on 29 October and promoted Zhang Shengmin to the Politburo.

Military commission. Five of seven Central Military Commission seats are vacant; only Xi Jinping and Zhang Shengmin remain.

Taiwan slight. Taiwan’s APEC invitation omitted “Chinese Taipei”.

Smoke deaths. An estimated 3,560 Indonesians died from September fire smoke, with 57.8 million people exposed.

Australian rate. The cash rate rose to 4.85 per cent from 4.60 per cent on 3 November.

China: A Loyalty Hunt With No Finish Line

Xi Jinping drives the campaign and wants obedience that no rival can contest, even if the institution beneath him grows thinner. For a US reader, a command with so many gaps can make Beijing either more cautious abroad or more eager to show strength, and that ambiguity is the real risk, while Chinese services activity, with the S&P Global PMI at 50.8 for October against a forecast of 51.5 (data released on 3 November), suggests the mood on the factory and office floor is cooling just as Beijing prepares to host its guests.

Taiwan: The Argument Is About A Phrase

Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said China broke established APEC practice by sending an emailed invitation instead of a special envoy, which he called differential treatment, the Taipei Times reported on 2 November, and he said Taiwan would protest but would not give up its right to attend. For a US reader, the dispute shows Beijing using its hosting rights as leverage, a pattern worth watching before the leaders arrive in Shenzhen, while Taipei wants to be seen at the table on its own terms because anything less would be read at home as retreat.

Live Market IntelligenceCrypto — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

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Crypto — Live Market Board

Digital assets
Nov 5, 2026 · 17:53

Bitcoin · benchmark
75,956
-5.53%
L 75,617day rangeH 80,794

-26.88% over 12 months

Market breadth · 17 names
0% advancing

0 ▲ advancing17 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
Ethereum
2,244
-7.36%

Solana
89.91
-5.84%

Gold
4,116
+1.05%

USD / BRL
5.49
+0.58%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
BTC 75,956 -5.53% -26.88% 80,405 80,794 75,617 45,542,043,648
ETH 2,244 -7.36% -34.48% 2,422 2,434 2,241 17,514,977,280
SOL 89.91 -5.84% -44.70% 95.49 96.88 88.85 4,549,564,928
XRP 1.24 -5.04% -47.18% 1.30 1.32 1.23 2,484,517,632
BNB 691.20 -3.94% -27.98% 719.55 720.76 687.66 1,653,277,440
ADA 0.18 -6.46% -66.18% 0.20 0.20 0.18 347,268,768
DOGE 0.07 -5.81% -56.65% 0.08 0.08 0.07 791,127,808
AVAX 8.41 -3.78% -49.49% 8.74 8.84 8.16 297,317,664
LINK 10.79 -5.68% -28.75% 11.44 11.63 10.63 398,511,520
DOT 0.93 -2.24% -65.01% 0.95 0.96 0.89 108,318,288
LTC 52.34 -6.94% -41.56% 56.24 56.36 51.37 238,729,360
BCH 276.41 -1.92% -43.57% 281.83 289.77 271.95 245,281,424
TRX 0.32 -0.67% +9.88% 0.32 0.32 0.32 431,008,416
XLM 0.16 -7.59% -44.70% 0.17 0.17 0.15 191,061,936
HBAR 0.07 -5.62% -60.90% 0.07 0.07 0.07 68,408,040
NEAR 3.69 -7.80% +89.50% 4.01 4.06 3.65 720,919,872
ATOM 1.44 -2.54% -46.13% 1.48 1.54 1.40 41,683,000
AAVE 130.64 -0.87% -35.25% 131.78 133.66 122.86 334,209,536

Largest moves today
NEAR
3.69
-7.80%
XLM
0.16
-7.59%
ETH
2,244
-7.36%
LTC
52.34
-6.94%
ADA
0.18
-6.46%
SOL
89.91
-5.84%
DOGE
0.07
-5.81%
LINK
10.79
-5.68%

The session read
The Bitcoin eased 5.53%, with breadth negative — 0 of 17 names higher. TRX led, while NEAR lagged.

From The Rio Times

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Brazil Stocks Fall 1.4% Before Rate Decision

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The Korean Peninsula: Shame In The South, Defiance In The North

A record 2027 budget pitched as “growth for all” includes a doubling of AI and chip spending to 21.3 trillion won (US$15.9 billion), per the Taipei Times. Il Foglio reported on 30 October that TRM Labs, Pangolin Intelligence and Chainalysis had linked the hackers to Pyongyang.

Indonesia And Pakistan: States Under Strain

Jakarta’s refusal on 2 November to confirm or reject the smoke estimate, as Antara reported, reads as a state reluctant to own a number that implies failure. The same day, police promised “zero tolerance” for recruiters sending Indonesians to fight for Russia with signing bonuses of up to US$35,000, so livelihoods and sovereignty now sit in one worry.

On 3 November, a Peshawar High Court bench referred the detentions of Sohail Afridi and others to a larger bench, a sign that politics has moved into the courtroom. For a US reader, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains a harder pressure point than cheaper petrol and diesel can ease.

Australia And Southeast Asia: Cautious Wallets, Uneven Confidence

Australian households face dearer credit, while Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to visit China after APEC, the SCMP reported on 31 October, so caution at home sits alongside a push for a working relationship with Beijing. The region’s optimism now depends on which supply chain and which energy bill a country sits on.

What This Means From Latin America

Indonesia’s plan for 1 million tonnes of rice and a 150,000-tonne soybean target for price stabilisation, announced on 3 November according to Antara, bears on Brazilian and Argentine grain and oilseed exporters. Middle East fuel prices, which the Reserve Bank of Australia cited, in our reading help exporters such as Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Guyana and hurt importers across Central America.

Peru, Chile and Mexico are APEC members, so the dispute over Taiwan’s invitation becomes a diplomatic test of how they balance ties with Taipei and Beijing in Shenzhen. The Indonesian recruitment case also offers Latin American consulates a template for tracking overseas job promises, and the Binance theft reminds regional exchanges that crypto flows can become a sanctions issue.

What We Are Watching

  • Wednesday, 4 November, 10:30 p.m. ET: Thailand inflation rate — October is forecast at 3.2 per cent, against 2.82 per cent previously. It shows whether price pressure is building in Thailand.
  • Wednesday, 4 November, 11:00 p.m. ET: Indonesia GDP growth — Third-quarter growth is forecast at 5.2 per cent, against 5.29 per cent previously. It shows whether the economy holds while health and security worries mount.
  • Thursday, 5 November, 2:00 a.m. ET: Malaysia interest rate decision — The rate is forecast to hold at 2.75 per cent, unchanged from before. It tests whether Kuala Lumpur feels the price pressure that has pushed Canberra to raise.
  • Friday, 6 November, 7:00 a.m. ET: Pakistan balance of trade — October is forecast at minus 1,000, against minus 988.4 previously. It shows how far cheaper fuel eases the external strain.
  • Monday, 9 November, 10:00 p.m. ET: China balance of trade — October is forecast at 135, against 133.53 previously. It shows whether demand abroad cushions the cooling at home.
  • Wednesday, 18 November, and Thursday, 19 November: APEC leaders’ meeting, Shenzhen — The Taiwan invitation row remains open. It is the stage where Beijing’s hosting and the region’s nerves meet.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Chinese Communist Party’s plenum change in the military leadership?

The Fifth Plenum closed on 29 October after confirming 33 expulsions, 16 of them on the military-commission track, and elevating Central Military Commission vice-chairman Zhang Shengmin to the Politburo. Five of the seven Central Military Commission seats are vacant, and only Xi Jinping and Zhang Shengmin remain.

Who has been linked to the Binance theft?

Il Foglio reported on 30 October that TRM Labs, Pangolin Intelligence and Chainalysis had linked the hackers to Pyongyang. Chainalysis and TRM Labs are blockchain-analysis firms that trace stolen crypto.

Why are Indonesians worried about recruiters and smoke?

Antara reported on 2 November that police promised “zero tolerance” for recruiters sending Indonesians to fight for Russia with signing bonuses of up to US$35,000. The government also neither confirmed nor rejected an estimate that 3,560 people died from September fire smoke.

What did the Reserve Bank of Australia decide?

The bank raised the cash rate to 4.85 per cent from 4.60 per cent on 3 November. The Reserve Bank of Australia is the country’s central bank, and the move raised borrowing costs.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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