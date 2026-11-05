Brazil’s AI Bill and News Copyright

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BRAZIL · TECHNOLOGY AND LAW

Key Facts The bill PL 2338/2023, Brazil’s AI framework bill, passed the Senate and now sits in the Chamber.

The stage On 5 November 2026 the committee still awaits the lead deputy’s opinion; no vote is set.

Disclosure The Senate text makes AI developers publish a summary of the protected content they used.

Payment It also requires remuneration for protected content, set by direct or collective negotiation.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil’s framework bill on artificial intelligence, PL 2338/2023, would require AI developers to negotiate remuneration with rights holders, who could also forbid use outside a research exemption. It is not law, and on 5 November 2026 the Chamber of Deputies’ record shows it still waiting for a committee opinion.

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For US readers, the bill matters because it governs AI systems used in Brazil, and whether it reaches US developers is not settled, while a São Paulo court is already hearing a news-publishers’ case against Meta. Our explainer on that ruling covers the court order, and this piece covers the bill.

Where the Bill Stands

The Senate approved the bill and sent it to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, which recorded its receipt on 17 March 2025. The Chamber’s leadership created one special committee to examine it.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Chamber’s page lists Aguinaldo Ribeiro, a deputy of the Progressistas party from Paraíba state, as rapporteur, the deputy who drafts the committee’s opinion, since 20 May 2025, and its status as awaiting that opinion. The bill runs under a priority regime and needs a vote of the full Chamber.

The page lists about 40 related bills attached to this one, the latest direct attachment on 1 September 2026. The record shows no rapporteur’s opinion filed.

Because the Senate began the bill, any change by the Chamber sends it back to the Senate under Article 65 of Brazil’s Constitution. No date for a committee or floor vote appears on the Chamber’s page.

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What the Senate Text Says About Copyright

Article 62 of the text received by the Chamber says a developer using protected content must publish a summary of it on an easily accessible website, while respecting trade secrets. Article 65 says AI agents that use protected content to mine data, train or develop systems must remunerate the rights holders.

Under Article 65, rights holders must be able to negotiate directly or collectively, free or for a fee. The payment must follow reasonableness and proportionality, taking into account the size of the AI agent and the competitive effect on the original content.

Article 64 lets a rights holder forbid use of their content in developing AI systems in cases Article 63 does not cover. Article 63 exempts non-commercial text and data mining by research and education bodies, museums, archives and libraries, but not bodies tied to for-profit AI providers.

What It Says About News Content

In the Senate text we read, no article singles out news or press content. It speaks of protected content in general, which on our reading includes articles, photos and video published by news outlets.

The research exemption in Article 63 is limited to non-commercial uses, so a commercial AI product built on press content would need permission or payment under the bill. Several of the roughly 40 related proposals attached to the bill may add press-specific rules, and we have not reviewed them all.

How It Compares With the Court Case

The São Paulo case rests on existing copyright law, and ANJ, Brazil’s national newspaper association, says the court saw signs of copyright infringement and contractual abuse. The bill would set one national rule for AI training, but it would not change Meta’s 20 November date or the injunction.

Under Article 80 of the text, most of the law would start 730 days after publication, while the copyright rules would start after 180 days, except Article 62, which starts at once. That timetable matters only if the Chamber passes the bill without changes or the Senate accepts them.

What It Means for You

Under Article 65, payment is due only to rights holders based in Brazil or in countries that give Brazilians equivalent protection. The text names no countries, so whether US publishers would qualify is not settled.

US companies that train AI on Brazilian content should watch the disclosure duty, which would apply from the day the law is published. Nothing in the bill changes anything for readers or travelers today.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when the rapporteur will file his opinion, or whether he will keep Articles 62 to 65 as the Senate wrote them. It is also not known whether a press-specific clause will be added.

The final text, the vote date and any return to the Senate are all open. We follow the bill in our dossier on Meta, AI and news.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Background: Petrobras Shares Hold as Brazil Falls 1%.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Brazil’s AI Bill PL 2338/2023?

It is a framework bill on developing and using artificial intelligence, approved by the Senate and now in the Chamber of Deputies. It includes rules on copyright, disclosure and payment for protected content.

Where Is the Bill Now?

A special committee of the Chamber is examining it, and the Chamber’s page shows it awaiting the rapporteur’s opinion on 5 November 2026. No vote date is listed.

Does the Bill Mention News Content?

In the Senate text we read, no article names news content. Its copyright rules cover protected content in general, which on our reading includes journalism.

Sources: Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, processing record of PL 2338/2023, checked 5 November 2026; Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, text of PL 2338/2023 as received from the Senate (Articles 62 to 65 and 80); ANJ, note on the São Paulo injunction, 3 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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