Calle las Damas in Santo Domingo's colonial zone, in a file photo. It does not show fuel prices or the announcement. Photo: Desox7x / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Economy: Dominican Republic

A mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender of last resort, met the top executives of Banreservas, the Dominican Republic’s state-owned bank, as the bank said in a statement. Banreservas holds about three of every ten pesos in the country’s banking system (Superintendencia de Bancos, February 2026), so the questions the fund asks it show how closely the IMF is reading the financial sector.

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Banreservas said the mission, led by mission chief Michael Perks, was satisfied with the results presented and with the answers it received. For US readers, the Dominican Republic is a popular Caribbean destination, and its biggest bank is a state asset whose health matters to depositors and lenders.

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Key Facts Who. IMF mission chief Michael Perks met Banreservas executive president Leonardo Aguilera and colleagues.

What. Bank executives presented management indicators and answered the IMF team’s questions.

Numbers. Banreservas held 30.7% of banking assets, RD$1.29 trillion (about US$21.4 billion), in February 2026.

When. The mission began on 11 November and is due to stay until 24 November 2026.

As of. 18 November 2026, 20:30 GMT.

The visit is part of an IMF review of the Dominican economy, and neither side has published findings or new financial figures from the meeting.

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The Big Picture

The IMF reviews each member country every year in what it calls an Article IV consultation, and the fund’s country page shows the Dominican Republic’s last one was concluded by its Executive Board on 12 November 2025. Local accounts describe the current mission as part of that yearly cycle, but the IMF has not yet published a statement confirming it.

The same IMF country page lists projected 2026 growth of 3.7% and inflation of 5.1%, figures that predate this mission. On 14 June 2026 the bank said an earlier IMF staff team, led by the IMF’s then mission chief Ricardo Llaudes, projected growth near 4% for 2026 when it met Aguilera.

The mission began its meetings on Wednesday 11 November 2026 and has also seen the Central Bank and the Superintendencia de Bancos, the banking regulator. Perks called the economy’s performance “admirable” at the Central Bank, in remarks relayed by the Dominican authorities.

The Primatial Cathedral in the Colonial Zone of Santo Domingo. (File photo)

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What Happened at Banreservas

The bank said that its executive president, Leonardo Aguilera, and senior vice presidents for business, treasury and strategy met the team. Executives presented their main management indicators and answered questions on finance, treasury and business.

The IMF side included economists Nathaniel Arnold, Rasool Zandvakil and Ilya Stepanov. Also present were Gerardo Peraza, the fund’s resident representative for Central America, and Frank Fuentes, the Dominican Republic’s representative at the IMF.

The bank gave no figures from the session, and the IMF had issued no statement on it by Wednesday evening. Perks expressed satisfaction in the bank’s words, and the bank, not the IMF, has relayed his remarks on the results.

How Big Is Banreservas

The Superintendencia de Bancos (SB) reported Banreservas assets of RD$1,287,140.7 million (about US$21.4 billion) at the end of February 2026, a 30.7% share of the system’s RD$4,189,303 million (about US$69.8 billion). Conversions here use 60.01 pesos per US$, the market rate on 18 November 2026.

Banco Popular and Banco BHD, two private Dominican banks, held 22.7% and 15.3% on the same SB data, so the three largest banks controlled about 68.7% of assets. In December 2025 the SB put Banreservas at 30.9%, with assets of RD$1,281,882.9 million (about US$21.4 billion), so its share slipped 0.2 points in two months.

By June 2026 the SB put total system assets at RD$4.47 trillion (about US$74.5 billion), up 12.6% in a year and equal to 56.6% of the country’s output. We found no Banreservas share for June or later.

Why It Matters

Banreservas is owned by the Dominican state, so a bank with 30.7% of system assets (SB, February 2026) works like a public-sector balance sheet that investors weigh next to government debt. Its February 2026 share is eight points above Banco Popular’s 22.7%, which means any strain there would reach more depositors than at any rival.

Depositors, borrowers and holders of Dominican debt are the people exposed to the IMF’s conclusions on bank health, rather than a specific US company. If the fund’s later advice touches capital or lending, the largest bank is where it would bite first.

What to Watch

The mission is due to stay in the country until Tuesday 24 November 2026, so its meetings should end that day. The IMF often closes a visit with a staff statement, but it has not announced a date, so that date is not confirmed.

The second checkpoint is the SB’s next monthly asset ranking, which would show whether the 30.7% share held. The SB has not published a date for that release that we could confirm.

What It Means for You

If you hold Dominican bonds or deposit pesos at the state bank, the visit is a routine checkpoint rather than a warning sign. The IMF’s published language after the mission is what to read next, since Banreservas itself has published no numbers.

If you travel or retire in the country, nothing in the meeting changes how banks serve you today. The size of the bank simply explains why the fund wants to hear from its managers.

In Plain English

IMF: the International Monetary Fund, a 191-member lender that monitors national economies.

the International Monetary Fund, a 191-member lender that monitors national economies. Article IV: the IMF’s yearly health check of a member’s economy.

the IMF’s yearly health check of a member’s economy. Banreservas: Banco de Reservas, the Dominican state-owned bank and the country’s largest.

Banco de Reservas, the Dominican state-owned bank and the country’s largest. Superintendencia de Bancos (SB): the Dominican banking regulator that publishes bank data.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the IMF counts this mission as its 2026 Article IV consultation, since the fund has published nothing on it. We also do not know which findings, if any, the fund will release, or whether it raised specific concerns with Banreservas.

We found no Banreservas assets or market share newer than the SB’s February 2026 data. The Central Bank’s September rate decision and a reported credit rating change could not be confirmed and are left out.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who met Banreservas executives?

An IMF mission led by mission chief Michael Perks met Banreservas executives, including chief Leonardo Aguilera. The bank said Perks was satisfied with the results presented.

How big is Banreservas?

The SB reported assets of RD$1,287,140.7 million (about US$21.4 billion) in February 2026. That was 30.7% of banking system assets, the largest share of any bank.

Is the IMF visit a bailout or warning?

Nothing published suggests that. The bank described a review of its results and operations, and the IMF has issued no statement on the meeting.

When does the IMF mission end?

It is due to stay until Tuesday 24 November 2026. The IMF has not announced whether a closing statement will follow.

Sources Source: Banreservas statement on the IMF meeting; Superintendencia de Bancos asset statistics (February 2026, June 2026); IMF country page · International Monetary Fund, Dominican Republic · Banco de Reservas · Superintendencia de Bancos · Banco Central de la República Dominicana

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