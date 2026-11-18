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DOMINICAN REPUBLIC · SPORTS

One of baseball’s biggest bats is about to play winter ball in the Dominican Republic for a different club than expected. The Tigres del Licey, a Santo Domingo team in the country’s winter league, acquired Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from the Toros del Este on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

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For US fans, the move puts a Toronto Blue Jays star on a Caribbean winter roster. It comes in a league where many Dominican major leaguers spend the off-season.

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Key Facts What Licey, a Dominican winter-league club, acquired Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The price Licey gave relievers Misael Tamárez and Cam Robinson to rival club Toros del Este.

The star Major League Baseball All-Star on a 14-year, US$500 million Blue Jays contract.

The record The 276th trade of the 2026 Dominican winter season, and the 21st between these clubs.

The unknown No debut date for Guerrero Jr. has been announced.

Licey, a Dominican winter-league club, has landed Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in a rare trade with a rival.

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What Happened

The Dominican Professional Baseball League, known as LIDOM (Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana), listed the deal as trade number 276 of its 2026 season. Licey gave up two relief pitchers, Misael Tamárez and Cam Robinson, in return for Guerrero Jr.

Licey general manager Audo Vicente thanked both relievers and called Guerrero Jr. a piece that strengthens the team’s offence. The club also welcomed the star with a message to fans.

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Why Toros del Este Made the Deal

Toros del Este, the club based in La Romana in the east of the country, said the trade is meant to strengthen its bullpen. General manager Jesús Mejía called it a move “focused on strengthening the relief corps.”

Mejía said Robinson has closer experience in summer baseball and Tamárez has a proven record in LIDOM. Tamárez, 26, is 5-2 with a 3.00 earned-run average in 53 league games, and Robinson went 6-1 with a 2.45 average and 17 saves in 40 games for the Rieleros de Aguascalientes, a Mexican club.

A Rare Deal Between Rivals

LIDOM says this is the first trade between the two clubs since 24 April 2025, when reliever Miguel Castro went to the Toros. It is the 21st deal between them; the first, struck when the Toros were still called the Azucareros del Este, sent George Bell and Ramón Lora to Licey.

This is his second club change in the Dominican league. Toros del Este had acquired him from the Leones del Escogido in September 2023, and he played for Escogido, a Santo Domingo club, in the 2017-18 and 2020-21 winter seasons.

Why Guerrero Jr. Matters

Guerrero Jr. is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero and one of the best-known Dominican hitters in the majors. LIDOM lists All-Star selections from 2021 to 2025, two Silver Slugger awards for the best hitter at a position, and one Gold Glove for fielding.

In 2021 he hit 48 home runs with 111 runs batted in and a .311 average, and he finished second in the American League Most Valuable Player vote. In 2024 he hit .323 with 30 home runs and 103 runs batted in.

In October 2025 he was named Most Valuable Player of the American League Championship Series after hitting .385 with three home runs, helping Toronto reach the World Series. His April 2025 extension of US$500 million over 14 years works out to about US$35.7 million a year.

What It Means for You

If you follow the Blue Jays, this is a winter-league story with a US angle: a star hitter is joining a winter club in his home country. If you plan a trip to Santo Domingo, check Licey’s own announcements for game dates.

The deal shows how closely Dominican baseball and Major League Baseball (MLB) are tied. Trades like this one are listed by the league, so fans can follow roster changes.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when Guerrero Jr. will play his first game for Licey, or how many games he will play. The league’s trade notice gives no debut date.

The trade notice does not say whether he will be available for the league’s playoffs. It also does not say what role Licey sees for him in its lineup.

More: Dominican Republic news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Vladimir Guerrero Jr.?

He is a first baseman for the Toronto Blue Jays and an MLB All-Star from the Dominican Republic. His father, Vladimir Guerrero, is in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

What Did Licey Pay for Him?

Licey sent relief pitchers Misael Tamárez and Cam Robinson to Toros del Este. The league listed the deal on 17 November 2026.

What Is the Dominican Winter League?

LIDOM is the Dominican Republic’s professional winter baseball league. Many MLB players join its clubs in the off-season, with the league’s 2026-27 season now under way.

Will Guerrero Jr. Play for Licey This Winter?

Licey has announced the deal, but a debut date has not been published. Whether he plays, and how often, is not yet known.

Sources: Dominican Professional Baseball League (LIDOM), trade 276 notice, 17 November 2026; Tigres del Licey general manager Audo Vicente, statement to LIDOM, 17 November 2026; Toros del Este general manager Jesús Mejía, statement to LIDOM, 17 November 2026; Toronto Blue Jays player record (Vladimir Guerrero Jr.).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error