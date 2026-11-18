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DOMINICAN REPUBLIC · POLITICS

The Dominican arm of US pollster Gallup said on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that it did not run an election poll attributed to it by Sports Minister Kelvin Cruz. The statement from Gallup República Dominicana, signed by executive vice president Carlos Roberto Acevedo, concerns a video that Cruz shared on social media.

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Cruz replied the same day that he had confused two companies. The poll matters because it was used to show that Tourism Minister David Collado leads the race inside the governing Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) to become its next presidential candidate.

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Key Facts Who Gallup’s Dominican arm says it did not run the poll.

What Sports Minister Kelvin Cruz cited a poll favouring Tourism Minister David Collado.

Reply Cruz says he meant a different firm with Gallup in its name.

Numbers Video reportedly: Collado 68%, the capital’s mayor 19%. Cruz later cited 70%.

As of 18 November 2026, 11:00 GMT

A Dominican minister quoted a poll under a famous brand name, the brand’s local firm said it never made that poll, and the minister now points to a different company.

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The Bigger Picture: A Party Race Before the Campaign

The Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), the party of President Luis Abinader, must choose a new presidential candidate for 2028 because the constitution bars Abinader from a third term. Dominican reports on the video name Collado, Santo Domingo mayor Carolina Mejía and Vice President Raquel Peña as the three people measured.

Cruz said he quoted the figures at a party event on the weekend. He later asked party colleagues to calm down, saying: “I see a lot of people stressed, a lot of people worried.”

Gallup is a US company known for public opinion research. Its Dominican affiliate says it is the only authorised representative of The Gallup Organization in the country, with the right to use the Gallup name, methods and credentials there.

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What Gallup and the Minister Said

Gallup República Dominicana wrote that the survey mentioned in the video “has not been carried out by our company”. It added that any reference to a Gallup poll not announced through its own channels or recognised media “cannot be attributed” to it or to The Gallup Organization.

Cruz answered in a second video on Tuesday. He said the figures he quoted at a party event on the weekend came from a different company, which Dominican reports name as CID Gallup Latinoamericana or SIT Gallup Latinoamericana.

File photo. A street in the Colonial Zone of Santo Domingo, the Dominican capital.

The two spellings mean the exact name of that company is not settled. Cruz also said that Gallup República Dominicana had published earlier polls that showed a wide lead for Collado.

Why It Matters: What the Numbers Show

The video was reported to show Collado at 68% and Mejía at 19%, a gap of 49 points. In his reply Cruz spoke of about 70% against 19% or 20%, and the two versions are close but not identical.

Cruz said Gallup República Dominicana had published polls with leads of 65% to 25% in 2025 and 61% to 21% in 2026, gaps of 40 points each. By the video’s figures, the gap would be wider than both.

The other side of the argument comes from Cruz, who says the mix-up was a confusion between two companies. He added that Gallup República Dominicana is a separate company from the firm he meant.

What to Watch

We found no confirmed date for the PRM’s internal vote or for a new Gallup República Dominicana poll, so there is no dated checkpoint to report. Cruz said further polls backing his project would be released in future.

What It Means for You

For readers outside the country, the case is a reminder to check who stands behind a poll before treating it as evidence. Gallup’s statement gives a simple test: a Gallup number counts only when the firm itself or a recognised outlet publishes it.

The winner of the PRM race will start as the party’s candidate to lead the country after Abinader. Our report on the electoral board’s warning about AI fakes covers a related risk to political information.

What Is Not Known

We do not know who produced the figures in the video or whether the firm Cruz meant published them. The Dominican reports we read give two different names for that firm.

We also found no reply from Collado, Mejía or Peña to the dispute. Our Dominican Republic news hub and the report on the budget stall over party funds track how the governing party’s internal politics are moving.

In Plain English

Terms PRM The Modern Revolutionary Party, the party in government in the Dominican Republic.

Gallup República Dominicana The Dominican company that says it alone may use the Gallup name in the country.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Gallup conduct the poll that Kelvin Cruz cited?

Gallup República Dominicana says it did not. Its statement of 17 November 2026 says the poll was not carried out by its company.

Who is Kelvin Cruz?

Kelvin Cruz is the Dominican minister of sports. He shared a video in which he cited a poll about the governing party’s internal race.

Which firm does Cruz say made the poll?

Cruz says he meant a different company. Dominican reports name it CID Gallup Latinoamericana or SIT Gallup Latinoamericana.

Who are the possible PRM candidates for 2028?

Dominican reports on the video name Tourism Minister David Collado, Santo Domingo mayor Carolina Mejía and Vice President Raquel Peña. The party has not named its candidate.

Sources: Text of the Gallup República Dominicana statement, 17 November 2026; Kelvin Cruz’s explanation, 17 November 2026; Report on the denial and the minister’s reply, 17 November 2026.

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