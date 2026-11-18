Dominican Republic: Justice

A three-judge criminal court in the Dominican Republic has sentenced three men to 55 years in prison combined for killing Bernardino Girón Brand, 61. The sentences, handed down by the Segundo Tribunal Colegiado de Santo Domingo Este, were reported on 17 and 18 November 2026.

Enmanuel Martínez, known as “Anuel”, received 30 years, Bryan Martínez Flores 20 years and Mauro Ogando Suero 5 years. The court convicted all three of criminal association and homicide.

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The killing took place in Villa Mella, a district of Santo Domingo Norte, in July 2024. The Dominican Republic is a major travel and diaspora link for the United States, and our earlier Rio Times reporting tracks its wider news.

Key Facts Verdict. Three men convicted of criminal association and homicide, 55 years in prison combined.

Sentences. Enmanuel Martínez 30 years, Bryan Martínez Flores 20 years, Mauro Ogando Suero 5 years.

Court. Segundo Tribunal Colegiado de Santo Domingo Este, a three-judge criminal court.

Victim. Bernardino Girón Brand, 61, reported missing by his wife on 19 July 2024.

Prosecution. The Ministerio Público, the Dominican state prosecution service; Ana Basora litigated at trial.

The ruling follows a case that began with a missing-person report in July 2024. It sets prison terms for all three defendants.

The Big Picture

The case began on Friday, 19 July 2024, when Girón Brand’s wife reported him missing at about 8 p.m. He had left in his 2014 Kia K5 for a fuel station, saying he would first stop at a lot in the Sagrario Díaz sector of Villa Mella. According to the prosecution’s account, on which the court convicted, he met the three men there and a disagreement followed.

Martínez then asphyxiated him, the accusation says. The three put the body in the car’s trunk, and Ogando drove to Las Matas de Farfán, in San Juan province.

The body was buried there on farmland, according to the accusation.

Unrelated file photo of Calle las Damas, a cobbled street in Santo Domingo’s Zona Colonial. Photo: Desox7x / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

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What We Know

Police arrested Martínez on Wednesday, 28 August 2024, on an arrest order sought by the police vehicle-recovery department. The National Police’s missing-persons department carried it out.

Ogando was arrested the next day, Thursday, 29 August 2024, in Las Matas de Farfán. Inspectors of the Dominican migration agency stopped Martínez Flores at Punta Cana airport as he tried to leave the country, and the date of that stop was not given.

Martínez confessed freely after questioning. Ogando confessed, showed investigators the burial site and described the sale of the victim’s car.

No confession by Martínez Flores has been reported. The court convicted the three under articles 265 and 266 of the Penal Code, which cover criminal association, and articles 295 and 304, which cover homicide.

Julio Santos Morla presided, with judges Yuri Cuevas de la Cruz and Ana Miledys Taveras. Ivette Mateo led the investigation for the Ministerio Público, and Ana Basora litigated at trial.

Martínez and Martínez Flores are held at Las Parras, a prison in San Antonio de Guerra, in Santo Domingo province. Ogando is held in Monte Plata.

Why It Matters

The verdict gives the victim’s family a court finding and fixes prison terms of 5 to 30 years for the three men. It arrived about 28 months after Girón Brand was reported missing on 19 July 2024, and it adds to our coverage of Dominican justice.

What to Watch

No date has been confirmed for an appeal or any further hearing. The record available to us names no checkpoint beyond the sentencing itself.

What Is Not Known

One report mentioned burning and dismemberment; the court account released does not, so we do not report it. The exact date of the sentencing hearing is also unconfirmed, only that it was reported on 17 and 18 November.

The exact role of Martínez Flores is not set out in the account available to us. We also do not know whether any of the three men will appeal.

The defence arguments are not part of the record we have. Some accounts give Ogando’s first name as Mauricio, and we use Mauro Ogando Suero.

What It Means for Readers

This is a court report, not safety guidance, and it supports no conclusion about travel. For Dominican-American families following events at home, it shows one case moving from a missing-person report to a three-judge verdict in about 28 months; more is on our Dominican Republic page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was sentenced and for how long?

Enmanuel Martínez received 30 years, Bryan Martínez Flores 20 years and Mauro Ogando Suero 5 years. That is 55 years in total.

What were they convicted of?

The Segundo Tribunal Colegiado de Santo Domingo Este convicted them of criminal association and homicide under articles 265, 266, 295 and 304 of the Penal Code.

Who was the victim?

Bernardino Girón Brand, 61, was reported missing by his wife on 19 July 2024 after he left home in his 2014 Kia K5.

Can the sentences be appealed?

It is not known whether any defendant will appeal. No filing or date has been reported.

Sources: Segundo Tribunal Colegiado de Santo Domingo Este ruling, reported 17 and 18 November 2026; Ministerio Público (Dominican prosecution service) statements; National Police statements.

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