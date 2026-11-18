Madagascar · Economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), a lender to governments, is in Madagascar this week to check whether tax collection and fuel pricing are on track. Its fifth review of two loan programmes began on Monday, 16 November 2026, in Antananarivo, according to Newsmada, a Malagasy daily, on 18 November 2026.

The last review ended on 30 September 2026 with an immediate payment of about US$155 million (SDR 114.052 million, the IMF’s unit of account), according to IMF press release PR26312. The 30 September review released that payment, and the IMF Executive Board decides each later one.

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Our reading is that the outcome matters to US investors following African reform programmes. The IMF had issued no staff statement on the visit by 18 November 2026.

Key Facts The review The fifth IMF programme review began on Monday, 16 November 2026, in Antananarivo.

Money so far The last review released about US$155 million on 30 September 2026.

Tax gap Tax revenue fell to 9.8% of GDP in 2025; the IMF projects 11.0% for 2026.

Sticking point The government wants automatic fuel pricing suspended; the IMF wants it fully applied by January 2027.

Not known The mission’s end date, fuel timetable and 2027 budget vote date are unconfirmed.

The IMF is back in Antananarivo to test Madagascar’s tax collection and fuel pricing. The two sides are publicly apart on fuel pricing.

The Big Picture: A Loan Tied to Reform

In June 2024 Madagascar and the IMF agreed two linked 36-month loan programmes. One is the Extended Credit Facility (ECF), an IMF loan programme, and the other is the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), a climate-linked IMF loan.

The IMF Executive Board completed the combined third and fourth reviews on 30 September 2026, according to its press release PR26312. It waived a missed target, the end-June 2025 primary balance (the budget result before interest payments), in a review where tax collection fell well below expectations.

The IMF cited the political transition, tropical cyclones, higher oil prices from the Middle East war, and persistent electricity and water shortages. The end-December 2025 targets were met.

The government wants the IMF to accept a pause in automatic fuel pricing, according to L’Express de Madagascar, a Malagasy daily, on 18 November 2026. The IMF’s stated position, set out by Nigel Clarke of the IMF at the end of September, is full application of the mechanism by January 2027.

Terraced rice paddies and brick farmhouses in rural Madagascar. File photo: gailhampshire / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

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What the IMF Is Asking For

The IMF’s 30 September statement asks for more tax collected at home and stronger public financial management. It wants fewer tax exemptions and stronger tax and customs administration, alongside the 2026 supplementary budget’s tax measures.

It also wants swift implementation of the Jirama recovery plan, limiting calls on the State budget. Jirama is Madagascar’s state power and water utility.

The IMF asks for full application of the automatic fuel pricing mechanism by January 2027, with targeted help for the vulnerable. It also wants a home-grown governance action plan carried out, a theme echoed in the prime minister’s demand for corruption penalties.

What Each Side Said in Antananarivo

Newsmada wrote on 18 November 2026 that the review assesses reforms and measures to protect purchasing power. Finance and Economy Minister Herinjatovo Aimé Ramiarison promised to continue reforms.

In French he said, “Nous continuerons malgré les difficultés,” meaning “We will continue despite the difficulties,” according to Newsmada. He called for rigorous public finance management and an end to unnecessary spending, and recalled the investments already made in electricity.

Mission chief Constant Lonkeng met members of parliament at Tsimbazaza, the National Assembly’s seat in Antananarivo, according to Newsmada. He said the programme is “avant tout celui de Madagascar,” above all Madagascar’s own, and the IMF is a financial partner.

L’Express de Madagascar wrote on 18 November 2026 that the mission coincides with debate on the 2027 finance bill at the National Assembly. It calls fuel pricing the main sticking point, noting the IMF Board postponed a July meeting on the next payment because of the fuel price cap.

Why It Matters for Readers Abroad

Tax revenue fell to 9.8% of GDP in 2025 from 10.9% in 2024, and the IMF projects 11.0% for 2026 (IMF, 30 September 2026). GDP, gross domestic product, is the value of everything the economy produces in a year.

The money is tied to these reviews: the 30 September review released about US$100 million from the ECF and about US$55 million from the RSF. In our reading, a weak revenue result or a stalled fuel plan could delay the next payment, as the postponed July payment showed.

The IMF projects growth of 3.8% in 2026 after 3.1% in 2025, and GDP per capita of US$651 (IMF, 30 September 2026). In our view, for US investors this is a live case of an IMF-backed programme under pressure; we found no sourced regional comparison.

What to Watch Next

The first checkpoint is January 2027, the IMF’s deadline for full application of the automatic fuel pricing mechanism (IMF, 30 September 2026). Newsmada says adjustment resumes gradually from that month, a claim we could not corroborate.

The second checkpoint is the National Assembly vote on the 2027 finance bill, whose date is not confirmed. L’Express says the bill includes aligning the diesel tax with the petrol tax, a condition of the RSF.

Our coverage of the president’s national talks and of the 2027 election calendar gives the political context for these budget decisions. More reporting sits on our Madagascar hub.

What Is Not Known

We found no end date for the mission and no IMF staff statement on imf.org as of 18 November 2026. The date of the Board’s decision on the fifth review is also unknown.

Newsmada says fuel price adjustment is postponed and resumes gradually from January 2027, while L’Express says the government wants automatic adjustment suspended. We cannot say whether adjustment resumes, or when the 2027 finance bill passes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the IMF reviewing in Madagascar?

The IMF is conducting the fifth review of the ECF and RSF programmes, which began on 16 November 2026 in Antananarivo. It assesses reforms and measures to protect purchasing power, according to Newsmada on 18 November 2026.

How much money has the IMF released?

The IMF released about US$155 million (SDR 114.052 million) on 30 September 2026 after the combined third and fourth reviews. About US$100 million came from the ECF and about US$55 million from the RSF.

Why are fuel prices a problem?

The government wants the IMF to accept suspending automatic pump-price adjustment, L’Express de Madagascar wrote on 18 November 2026. The IMF wants full application by January 2027, and the IMF Board postponed a July meeting on the next payment because of the fuel price cap.

What is still unknown?

The mission’s end date, the Board date for the fifth review and the adoption date of the 2027 finance bill are unconfirmed. Newsmada and L’Express also differ on whether fuel adjustment resumes.

Sources: International Monetary Fund, press release PR26312, 30 September 2026; Newsmada (Malagasy daily), 18 November 2026; L’Express de Madagascar, 18 November 2026. Related reading: the prime minister’s demand for corruption penalties, the president’s national talks and the 2027 election calendar.

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