Cargo ships and cranes at the port of Toamasina, Madagascar's main seaport. File photo. Photo: HoneyGaLe, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Two shared minibuses were lost on Madagascar’s roads in the early hours of Tuesday 17 November 2026, and about 37 people died. One was swept away by a flash flood in the far south, and the other crashed at a bridge in the north-west.

Both vehicles were taxis-brousse, the shared minibuses that many Malagasy people use to travel between towns. Reports published on Wednesday 18 November gave 26 dead at Betroka and 11 at Antsohihy, and gendarmes (the military police) were at both scenes.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Dead. About 37 people: 26 at Betroka in the far south and 11 at Antsohihy in the north-west.

Betroka. A flash flood swept a shared minibus away in the early hours of Tuesday 17 November 2026.

Antsohihy. A shared minibus crashed at the Anahidrano bridge, killing 11 people.

Open. Several people were still missing at Betroka, and the Antsohihy cause is not established.

As of. Wednesday 18 November 2026, 7:00 p.m. GMT.

Eleven people died at a bridge in the north-west, and 26 at a flooded crossing in the south. Both vehicles were shared minibuses.

The Big Picture

The Direction générale de la sécurité routière, the national road safety directorate, recorded 151 accidents, 99 deaths and 411 injuries in Antananarivo province between 1 June and 15 August 2025. Taxis-brousse are often involved in those accidents, and the directorate names imprudence as the main cause, according to figures published on 31 December 2025.

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Commissaire principal Alain Adonis Rafalimanana, regional director of public security for Analamanga (the region around the capital), said in May 2026 that more than 40 people had died on the roads of Antananarivo in five months of 2026. He compared that with 60 to 75 deaths for the whole of 2025.

Tuesday’s toll of about 37 is close to the more than 40 deaths the capital’s roads recorded in five months. The Betroka district has also seen a flooded crossing kill before, because a truck carrying passengers was swept away there on Thursday 28 November 2024.

Local police counted nine dead and two or three missing in that earlier case. That makes two deadly flood crossings in the same district in two years.

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What Happened at Betroka and Antsohihy

In the Betroka district of the Anosy region, in the far south, a Sprinter van coming from Bekitro was swept away by a flash flood at a river crossing in the early hours. Twenty-six people were reported dead there.

Between six and nine people survived, depending on the account, and several others were reported missing while searches continued along the river. The reports name the crossing differently, so we describe it only as a river crossing in the district.

At Antsohihy, in the Sofia region of the north-west, a second minibus crashed at the Anahidrano bridge near the town. Eleven people died, and the vehicle landed on rocks.

Eight people survived with serious injuries, and seven of them were flown to the capital, Antananarivo, on a special plane sent by the government. The driver and his assistant died in the crash.

File photo: Lake Anosy and the hillside upper town of Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar. Photo: Z thomas, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Why It Matters

The two crashes show how a vehicle that is a common link between towns also concentrates risk, because many people share one cabin in the dark on rivers and bridges. When a river rises or a driver loses control, one event can affect a whole village or district.

The figures make the scale plain: about 37 deaths in one morning against more than 40 in five months on the capital’s roads, as the Analamanga security director reported in May 2026. That comparison covers different places, but it shows how one event can match months of ordinary road losses.

What To Watch

No dated checkpoint has been confirmed for either crash. Searches along the river at Betroka were still continuing when these reports were published.

What Is Not Known

The final toll at Betroka is open, because several people were still missing. The number of people on board is also unclear, and the reports differ on how many survived.

The cause of the Antsohihy crash is not established, and the gendarmerie’s working hypothesis is excess speed. The driver died, and the injured survivors could not yet be questioned.

Whether any charges will follow is not known. The government has not published an inquiry timetable that we have seen.

What It Means for You

The people most affected are the families of the dead and the injured, and passengers who rely on shared minibuses. Anyone travelling by taxi-brousse in Madagascar uses the same roads, rivers and bridges, and both of these crashes happened in the early hours.

The reports mention no US citizens, and we make no travel advisory claim. Many of the seriously injured were taken to the capital for treatment.

Readers following the country can start with our Madagascar coverage hub. Related reports cover the cyclone outlook as rain falls and the parties’ split over a federal state.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died in the Madagascar minibus crashes?

About 37 people died on Tuesday 17 November 2026, 26 at Betroka and 11 at Antsohihy. Several people were still missing at Betroka.

What caused the Betroka crash?

A flash flood swept the minibus away at a river crossing in the early hours. The reports differ on how many people were on board.

What caused the Antsohihy crash?

The cause is not established, and the gendarmerie’s working hypothesis is excess speed. The driver died, and the injured survivors could not yet be questioned.

What is a taxi-brousse?

A taxi-brousse is a shared minibus, often a Sprinter van, that many Malagasy people use to travel between towns. Both vehicles in these crashes were of this kind.

Sources: Gendarmerie of Antsohihy and Anahidrano; Direction régionale de la sécurité publique d’Analamanga (regional public security directorate); Direction générale de la sécurité routière (national road safety directorate).

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