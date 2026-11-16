Madagascar · Governance

Madagascar’s prime minister has told his government that the time for awareness campaigns is over and that offenders must now be punished. Prime Minister Mamitiana Rajaonarison made the demand on Friday, 13 November 2026, at Mahazoarivo, the prime minister’s seat in the capital, Antananarivo.

He said no one is untouchable and that government members should not be protected. Our reading is that the demand matters to foreign investors and travellers, who deal with the public administration.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts The meeting Prime Minister Rajaonarison met anti-corruption bodies and ministry delegates at Mahazoarivo on Friday, 13 November 2026.

His line Awareness campaigns have reached their limits; he wants sanctions applied.

The demand Revise the national anti-corruption strategy and apply sanctions to offenders in public administration.

Who is covered He said no one is untouchable, and government members should not be protected.

Not known No deadline, case or named official was announced.

The prime minister wants a government that has talked about corruption to start punishing it. He has not yet named any case.

The Big Picture: A Reform Government Under Pressure

Colonel Michaël Randrianirina, now Madagascar’s president, took power in October 2025 after youth-led protests brought down the government, protests that Transparency International, a Berlin-based anti-corruption group, says were triggered by severe and ongoing corruption problems. He calls his programme the “Refoundation,” a rebuilding of the state, and named Rajaonarison, a former head of the financial intelligence unit Samifin, prime minister on 15 March 2026.

Madagascar scored 25 out of 100 on Transparency International’s 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index, its yearly 0 to 100 ranking where lower means more corrupt. It placed 148th among the 182 countries ranked, in the index published in February 2026.

The 13 November meeting follows a push against corruption in public services in October. On 20 October the president made an unannounced visit to Ivato airport near Antananarivo, and ordered three agents transferred.

No case was named at the meeting. No written communiqué or text of the revised strategy was available to us.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Madagascar Email address Follow

What the Prime Minister Said

“If we do not strike, nothing will change,” Rajaonarison told the officials, adding that adults are responsible for their actions and that “no offence must go unpunished.” He said it is children who are educated and sensitised, not adults, and he asked for the national anti-corruption strategy to be revised so that it drops its awareness-raising content for adults.

He asked that sanctions be applied effectively in the public administration and that no government member be protected if suspected of breaking the law. He also asked government members to stay with the position published by the prime minister’s office.

Houses and apartment blocks on the hillside of Antananarivo, Madagascar’s capital. File photo: Alexandra Pugachevsky / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Why It Matters for Readers Abroad

The prime minister asked for sanctions to be applied in the public administration. The baseline is Madagascar’s score of 25 out of 100 in 2025, in a ranking where lower means more corrupt.

In our view, the test for US readers is whether the demand turns into named cases. We found no deadline or case at the meeting that would let us judge it yet.

What to Watch Next

The prime minister’s office has not announced a date for the revised anti-corruption strategy or for the first sanctions, so we list no dated checkpoint. The date is not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

No case, official or deadline was named at the meeting, and we found no written communiqué. We found no named opponent of this specific plan.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Madagascar’s prime minister?

Mamitiana Rajaonarison was named prime minister by President Michaël Randrianirina on 15 March 2026. He is a former head of the financial intelligence unit Samifin.

What did he demand on 13 November 2026?

He asked for sanctions against corruption in public administration and a revised national anti-corruption strategy. He also said government members suspected of wrongdoing should not be protected.

How corrupt is Madagascar?

It scored 25 out of 100 on Transparency International’s 2025 index, ranking 148th of 182 countries. Lower scores mean more perceived corruption.

Will anyone be punished?

No names or deadlines have been announced. He said awareness campaigns have reached their limits.

Sources: Statements by Prime Minister Mamitiana Rajaonarison at Mahazoarivo, Antananarivo, 13 November 2026, as carried by Malagasy local reports of 14 and 16 November 2026; Transparency International, Corruption Perceptions Index 2025. Related reading: the Ivato airport crackdown, the court ruling on trying the ousted president, the national talks and all Madagascar coverage.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →