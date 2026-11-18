Brazil: Markets

On Tuesday 17 November 2026, B3, Brazil’s stock exchange, announced that Brazilian companies listed abroad can join the Ibovespa, its main stock index, from May 2027. On current data, four names would qualify: Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), the Nubank parent, XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a brokerage, Inter&Co (Nasdaq: INTR), a digital bank, and JBS, the meat group.

This is the first change to the Ibovespa method since 2013, according to B3. It gives US investors a new reason to watch an index that tracks Brazil’s biggest listed companies.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who B3, Brazil’s stock exchange, which runs the Ibovespa index.

What BDRs, Brazilian-traded certificates of shares listed abroad, may join the Ibovespa from May 2027.

Money Combined BDR weight is capped at 10% of the index; entry weight is halved in May 2027.

Next Full weight applies at the September 2027 index review; exact dates not confirmed.

As of 18 November 2026, 06:30 GMT

Brazil’s main stock index is opening to companies that list abroad, but B3 will phase them in slowly and cap their combined weight.

The former Bolsa de Mercadorias & Futuros building on Praça Antônio Prado in São Paulo. The commodities and futures exchange merged with Bovespa, the São Paulo stock exchange, to form today’s B3. Photo: Fulviusbsas, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

The Big Picture

The Ibovespa is Brazil’s main stock index, run by B3. Under the new method it can also hold BDRs of Brazilian companies.

A BDR, or Brazilian Depositary Receipt, is a certificate traded on B3 in reais that represents shares of a company listed abroad. B3 says JBS, Nu Holdings, XP Inc. and Inter&Co would qualify on current data.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

B3 first outlined the plan on 8 September 2026 in External Communication 027/2026-VPC, a formal market notice. It said BDRs of Brazilian companies would become eligible for the Ibovespa in the first half of 2027.

What We Know

B3 said on 17 November that qualifying BDRs can join from the May 2027 rebalancing, the scheduled review of which stocks sit in the index. Actual entry depends on meeting the selection criteria in the reference period of each rebalancing.

To judge whether a company is Brazilian, B3 looks at its revenue and asset split by geography. It also checks where main offices, executives and employees sit, among other criteria.

The core rules stay. The index still picks the assets that together make up 85% of the Negotiability Index, B3’s measure of trading relevance.

Weights still follow free-float market value, meaning the value of shares actually available to trade. No asset can exceed 20%, and no weight can be more than twice the asset’s share of the Negotiability Index.

The new rule caps the combined weight of all BDRs at 10% of the Ibovespa at each rebalancing. B3 says this matches limits that apply to Brazilian pension funds.

Entry comes in two phases, according to B3. In May 2027 qualifying BDRs get half the weight the full method would give, so a calculated 2% becomes 1%.

The full weight applies from the September 2027 rebalancing. Luiz Masagão, B3’s vice-president for products and clients, called the Ibovespa “the main reference of our equity market”.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,816.64

+0.31% +8.17% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 53% advancing 8 ▲ advancing 7 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.77 -0.16% EUR / BRL 6.33 -0.35% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.76 -1.48% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +1.34% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.10% ENEV3 Energy +1.02% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining +0.74% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Staples +0.38% ABEV3 Materials -0.20% SUZB3 Financials -0.76% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Disc. -3.10% AZZA3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

169,816.64

+0.31%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

70,388.96

-1.15%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,477.22

-0.46%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

-0.02%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,816.64 +0.31% +8.17% 169,295.41 — — — USD/BRL 5.77 -0.16% +8.27% 5.78 5.78 5.76 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 43.98 -0.09% +33.76% 44.02 44.75 43.90 23,688,600 VALE3 60.34 -0.59% -7.48% 60.70 61.35 60.34 17,081,600 ITUB4 40.89 -0.99% +4.51% 41.30 41.66 40.52 32,247,000 BBDC4 14.41 +1.26% -25.41% 14.23 14.50 14.24 40,276,800 BBAS3 14.62 -2.21% -35.02% 14.95 15.03 14.56 65,832,100 B3SA3 14.65 -1.08% +3.46% 14.81 15.13 14.51 42,491,000 ABEV3 15.93 +0.38% +15.77% 15.87 16.01 15.81 28,604,400 WEGE3 51.15 +1.49% +16.33% 50.40 52.07 50.22 7,540,000 PRIO3 63.96 +2.12% +60.50% 62.63 64.73 62.78 7,096,200 SUZB3 55.39 -0.20% +14.21% 55.50 56.49 55.31 6,107,500 RENT3 29.66 +1.19% -31.29% 29.31 30.34 29.15 8,782,900 AZZA3 15.64 -3.10% -46.14% 16.14 16.47 15.64 3,935,800 CSNA3 3.77 +2.45% -54.85% 3.68 3.94 3.68 23,433,400 GGBR4 24.69 +0.37% +32.03% 24.60 25.06 24.52 6,165,300 ENEV3 26.69 +1.10% +37.65% 26.40 27.04 26.36 8,026,500 Largest moves today AZZA3

15.64

-3.10% CSNA3

3.77

+2.45% BBAS3

14.62

-2.21% PRIO3

63.96

+2.12% WEGE3

51.15

+1.49% BBDC4

14.41

+1.26% RENT3

29.66

+1.19% ENEV3

26.69

+1.10% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.31%, with breadth positive — 8 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 Antalya Climate Summit Faces a Divided Draft Read →

Why It Matters

Funds that follow the Ibovespa hold each stock in proportion to its weight. By capping all BDRs at 10% and halving the first entry, B3 spreads any shift over two rebalancings.

The market for these certificates is already large: BDR trading on B3 reached R$291.6 billion (US$50.4 billion) from January to October 2026, B3 said on 16 November. Dollar figures here use the central bank’s 17 November rate of 5.7845 reais per dollar, and we reported the surge in BDR trading separately.

That is 35.7% above the R$214.9 billion (US$37.2 billion) traded in all of 2025. October alone hit R$46.07 billion (US$8.0 billion), the biggest month of 2026 and 106.8% above October 2025.

At the end of October, 816 BDRs were available and 901,000 investors held at least one. For context on one likely candidate, read our report on Nubank’s record profit.

What to Watch

B3 names two checkpoints: the May 2027 rebalancing, with half weights, and the September 2027 rebalancing, with full weights. It has not confirmed the exact date of either.

The final list of companies and their weights comes in the regular index review, according to B3. For more on Brazil’s markets, see our Brazil news.

What Is Not Known

B3 has not said which firms will actually enter or with what weight. It has also not confirmed the exact May and September dates.

It is unclear how the 10% cap would be shared if several companies qualify. B3 reviews its list of companies classed as Brazilian every year, so the four names are not guaranteed a place.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a BDR?

A Brazilian Depositary Receipt is a certificate traded on B3 in reais that represents shares of a company listed abroad.

Which companies could join the Ibovespa?

On current data, B3 says JBS, Nu Holdings, XP Inc. and Inter&Co would qualify. Final entry and weights come in the regular index review.

How much weight can BDRs have?

Combined BDR weight is capped at 10% of the Ibovespa. In May 2027 each qualifying BDR enters at half its calculated weight, and the full weight applies from September 2027.

When does the change start?

From the May 2027 rebalancing, B3 announced on 17 November 2026. B3 has not confirmed the exact date.

Sources: B3 news release, 17 Nov 2026 · B3 External Communication 027/2026-VPC, 8 Sep 2026 · B3 news release, 16 Nov 2026 · Banco Central do Brasil, dollar rate 17 Nov 2026