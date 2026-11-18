File photo. A hall of the Superior Tribunal de Justiça in Brasília, 11 November 2015. Photo: Sergio Amaral/STJ, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Brazil’s Federal Police (PF, the national police force) closed its inquiry into a failed Covid-19 ventilator purchase on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, and indicted 17 people. Rui Costa, a senior ally of President Lula, was investigated but not indicted.

The case concerns R$48.7 million (about US$8.4 million at R$5.78 per US$) paid upfront for 300 ventilators that never arrived. For readers in the United States it may matter as a test of how Brazil polices public spending and how steady the president’s coalition is.

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Costa, of the Workers’ Party (PT), governed the state of Bahia in 2020 and is now senator-elect, and the police left room to change their view. More political coverage is on our Brazil news hub, including our report on Lula’s party and its agenda in Congress.

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Key Facts What. The Federal Police closed the ventilator inquiry and indicted 17 people for suspected fraud.

Money. R$48.7 million (about US$8.4 million) was paid upfront for 300 ventilators; none arrived.

Costa. Senator-elect Rui Costa and his wife, Aline Peixoto, were investigated but not indicted.

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As of Wednesday, 18 November 2026, 6:00 a.m. GMT

Brazil’s police ended a ventilator fraud inquiry and indicted 17 people, but not Rui Costa. They left room to change that view if new evidence appears.

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The Big Picture

In April 2020, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Consórcio Nordeste, a consortium of nine north-eastern states, ordered 300 lung ventilators. It signed the contract without a tender with HempCare Pharma, a company the report describes as recently created, and the goods were to be imported from China.

According to the report, the consortium paid in full in advance on 8 April 2020, and no ventilator was delivered. On 17 November the Federal Police indicted 17 people for suspected fraud of R$48.7 million (about US$8.4 million) and sent its report to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

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The STJ, Brazil’s top court for non-constitutional federal law, holds the case because of privileged jurisdiction. For context on the force, see our report on the police chief denying a split over a separate probe.

File photo. Brazil's National Congress in Brasília, home of the Senate, where Rui Costa is due to take his seat in February 2027. Photo: Pedro França/Agência Senado.

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What Happened

The report says the company had no structure, no import authorisation and no ventilators available. The report says the price was built to carry commissions for intermediaries, and the money was dispersed within days of payment.

After the first deal, the group tried to substitute domestic prototype ventilators linked to the firms Biogeoenergy and Omnitek. Documents attributed to a Chinese firm, MCC8, were forged to justify the delay, according to the report.

The irregularities had been identified earlier by Bahia’s public security secretariat and the Federal Police itself. The crimes investigated are fraud in tender-free contracting and in the contract, document forgery, criminal organisation and money laundering.

Business owners, intermediaries and former public managers are among the 17. Rui Costa is not among them.

What the Police Said About Rui Costa

Rui Costa was governor of Bahia and president of the consortium in 2020. He later served as chief of staff (Casa Civil) to President Lula and is now senator-elect for Bahia.

He and his wife, Aline Peixoto, were investigated but not indicted. The police wrote of an “absence of sufficient evidence of authorship or participation in the crimes investigated, without prejudice to a future change of this understanding if new elements appear”.

The report adds that Costa and Peixoto “are mentioned at several moments, including in plea-bargain statements, but there is no first-person record of their connection with the facts”. A plea bargain is a deal in which a suspect gives evidence in return for a lighter penalty.

Why It Matters

Costa is one of the most senior figures of Lula’s party and takes his Senate seat on 1 February 2027, so the case bears on coalition risk and public-buying integrity. Our arithmetic: R$48.7 million (US$8.4 million) paid upfront for 300 ventilators comes to about R$162,000 (US$28,000) per unit, using the police figures of 17 November 2026.

The Other Side

A different view surfaced in June 2025. A confidential filing reported on 4 August 2025, which we have not seen, says Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet told Supreme Court Justice Flávio Dino there were indications of Costa’s involvement.

Gonet said Costa “signed a contract with full advance payment and without guarantees to the public body”. He asked that the inquiry return to the STJ.

Costa’s press office replied that the filing “adds no accusatory element”. It said Costa himself ordered Bahia’s civil police to investigate after the goods did not arrive.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is the STJ’s next move after receiving the report, date not confirmed. The second is Monday, 1 February 2027, when Costa takes his Senate seat under article 57 of the Constitution, which starts senators’ terms with the legislature.

What Is Not Known

We do not know whether prosecutors will file charges against anyone or ask for more steps on Costa and Peixoto. Nor do we know the STJ’s next move, or whether the Prosecutor-General’s Office will contest the police’s decision not to indict, which it has not announced.

The report is not public, so we have not seen it. Our account rests on consistent public accounts of it.

Not indicted does not mean cleared, since the police left the door open and prosecutors and the court decide next. We also do not know whether any money was recovered.

What It Means for You

Investors in Brazilian assets have a limited direct link to this case. It is mainly a gauge of political risk in Lula’s coalition and of how well public buying is policed.

US companies that sell to Brazilian public bodies can watch how investigators treat deals without tenders and full advance payments. The next signals will come from prosecutors and the STJ.

Sources

Brazil’s Federal Police, final report on the Consórcio Nordeste ventilator inquiry, 17 November 2026, as quoted in public reporting (not published; we have not seen it) · Prosecutor-General’s Office, filing of June 2025, as reported on 4 August 2025 (not seen) · Constitution of Brazil, article 57

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Brazil’s Federal Police Conclude?

It closed the inquiry into the 2020 ventilator purchase and indicted 17 people for suspected fraud of R$48.7 million (about US$8.4 million). The final report went to the Superior Court of Justice.

Was Rui Costa Indicted?

No. The police found an absence of sufficient evidence against him and his wife, Aline Peixoto, but said that view could change if new elements appear.

What Happened to the Ventilators?

None was delivered. The consortium paid in full in advance, on 8 April 2020 according to the report, for 300 units to be imported from China.

What Happens Next in the Case?

Prosecutors and the Superior Court of Justice decide the next step. No court date is confirmed.