Markets: Musk Companies

Elon Musk is exploring a merger of carmaker Tesla and rocket maker SpaceX that would create a company worth more than US$3 trillion. Nothing is formally approved, Opera Mundi, a Brazilian news site, reported on 17 November 2026, citing a 16 November New York Times investigation.

Musk said on Tuesday 20 October 2026, on a call about SpaceX’s earnings, that special committees at both companies are studying the idea, Al Jazeera, a Qatar-based news network, reported on 21 October. A merger would need a vote of Tesla’s shareholders, he said.

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For US and Latin American investors holding either stock, a deal would swap what they own for shares in a far larger company. It would also put electric cars, rockets, satellites and artificial intelligence under one balance sheet.

Key Facts Status. Musk says special committees at Tesla and SpaceX are studying a merger; nothing is agreed.

Size. Al Jazeera put the two companies’ combined value at about US$3.5 trillion on 21 October.

Approval. Tesla shareholders must vote; Musk called a 50% vote a “high hurdle”.

Link today. SpaceX bought about US$890 million of Tesla products since 2023, Opera Mundi said.

Prediction markets. Polymarket (US prediction market) prices an official merger announcement by 31 December 2027 at 83.5% (00:55 ET, 18 November).

Musk says the idea has merit, but the two committees and a Tesla shareholder vote come first.

The Big Picture

The two companies are already entangled, and Tesla agreed in January 2026 to invest US$2 billion in Musk’s AI company xAI, Opera Mundi reported. SpaceX and xAI combined in February, Al Jazeera said.

SpaceX’s documents for its June 2026 stock listing show it bought about US$890 million of Tesla products since 2023, Opera Mundi said on 17 November. They include Cybertruck pickups and Megapack batteries (large batteries for data centres).

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Musk told the October call the idea has “a lot of merit” because both firms do complementary work in artificial intelligence, Al Jazeera reported on 21 October. He said he will stay out of the committees’ talks because of his conflict of interest, Opera Mundi said.

File photo of SpaceX’s Starship on its launch pad at Starbase, the company’s launch site in Texas, at night. The photo does not show the merger talks.

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Why It Matters

Al Jazeera put the combined value of SpaceX and Tesla at about US$3.5 trillion on 21 October, which would make the deal the largest merger ever. Opera Mundi gave the two values as US$1.89 trillion for SpaceX after its June listing and US$1.54 trillion for Tesla.

In a share swap, the usual route, Tesla holders would receive shares of the combined company at a ratio not yet set, so their stake would depend on that ratio. SpaceX shares rose more than 8% in after-hours trading (trading after the regular session) after Musk’s comments, Al Jazeera reported.

Pressure on Musk

Musk spent nearly US$500 million backing Republican candidates, but the Democratic Party won both houses of Congress in the 3 November midterm elections, Opera Mundi reported, citing the New York Times. On 4 November Tesla shares fell more than 3% and SpaceX shares almost 4%, it said.

Opera Mundi added that the new Congress could increase scrutiny of Musk’s businesses. Musk backed Donald Trump’s election and took part in federal job-cutting efforts, it said.

The Counter-View

Musk himself warned against assuming a deal, Al Jazeera reported on 21 October. “Some people out there assume that a SpaceX and Tesla merger is a certainty, and I think that would be overstating it,” he said on the call.

What to Watch

Opera Mundi said on 17 November that a merger depends on the review of both independent committees and on shareholder approval. It gave no date for either step, and neither company has published a timetable that we could confirm.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a US market where traders bet real money, priced “Tesla and SpaceX merger officially announced by…?” at 23.5% for 31 December 2026, 72.5% for 30 June 2027 and 83.5% for 31 December 2027, as of 00:55 ET (Eastern Time) on 18 November 2026. US$1,815,945 had been traded across the event’s markets, Polymarket’s page showed.

These prices are bets, not polls. They say nothing about the terms of a deal.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

Holders of Tesla or SpaceX shares, including investors in Latin America, face a decision only if a deal is proposed. Until then, the committees’ work and the Tesla vote are the signals to follow.

What Is Not Known

It is not known what price or exchange ratio the committees would accept, when they will report, or whether Tesla shareholders would approve. The Opera Mundi report rests on the New York Times investigation, whose full text we could not open.

In Plain English

Merger. Two companies combine into one; shareholders of one or both receive shares in the new company. Special committee. Independent directors who judge a deal when the chief executive has a conflict of interest. xAI. Musk’s artificial intelligence company, maker of the Grok chatbot. Midterms. The US congressional elections held halfway through a presidential term.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Tesla and SpaceX merging?

Not yet. Musk said on 20 October 2026 that committees at both companies are studying it and that Tesla shareholders would have to vote.

How big would the merged company be?

Al Jazeera put the two companies’ combined value at about US$3.5 trillion on 21 October 2026. Opera Mundi said more than US$3 trillion on 17 November.

Does Musk control the decision?

Musk said he would stay out of the committees’ talks because of his conflict of interest. The independent committees review any deal, Opera Mundi reported on 17 November 2026.

What do prediction markets say?

Polymarket priced an official merger announcement by 31 December 2027 at 83.5% on 18 November 2026 at 00:55 ET. These are bets, not polls.

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