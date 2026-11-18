A paved promenade with lamp posts and trees at the Paseo de Ciencias in Maracaibo, pictured in September 2012. Photo: Rjcastillo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Two prisoners died within 48 hours at El Marite, a crowded jail in Maracaibo, Venezuela, the Venezuelan Prison Observatory (OVP), a prisoner-rights monitoring group, said on Tuesday 17 November 2026. It named José Manuel Ortiz Torres, whose death it linked to tuberculosis and HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), and Blas Federico Mendoza Gallardo, who it said died of moderate anaemia.

The OVP asks whether missing medical care played a part and wants prosecutors to investigate both deaths. El Diario and El Nacional, two Venezuelan news outlets, reported the statement on 17 November.

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Neither carried an official reply.

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Key Facts Who. José Manuel Ortiz Torres and Blas Federico Mendoza Gallardo, inmates at El Marite, Maracaibo.

Cause. The OVP cites tuberculosis and HIV for Ortiz Torres, and moderate anaemia for Mendoza Gallardo.

Asked. The OVP wants health data, treatment, a prosecutors’ inquiry and action by the Ombudsman’s Office.

Reply. No response from the prisons ministry was reported on 17 November.

As of 18 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

An OVP statement links two deaths in 48 hours at a Maracaibo jail to tuberculosis, HIV and anaemia, and no official reply has been reported.

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What We Know

The OVP announced the death of Ortiz Torres on 17 November, El Diario wrote that day. The report the group received named tuberculosis (TB) and the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) as the causes of death.

Mendoza Gallardo was the first of the two to die, according to the OVP statement. The OVP says he died of a case of moderate anaemia, a shortage of red blood cells.

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Neither outlet gave the men’s ages or exact dates of death. The deaths rest on the OVP’s account, and no confirmation from the prison authorities has been reported.

File photo. A lakeside walkway in Maracaibo, capital of Zulia state, pictured in June 2010. Photo: Florangel&ANGELES / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

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What the OVP Is Asking

The group asks the Ministry for the Penitentiary Service, the ministry responsible for the prison service, to publish detailed health information on El Marite and to examine every inmate. It also asks for timely diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases, as El Diario reported.

It asks the Public Prosecutor’s Office (Ministerio Público) to open investigations into both deaths. It asks the Ombudsman’s Office (Defensoría del Pueblo) to use its constitutional powers to protect the inmates’ physical integrity and health.

The OVP also questions whether a lack of medicine contributed to the deaths, according to El Nacional. It states no finding on that point.

The Big Picture

El Marite is the common name of the Centro de Formación del Hombre Nuevo Dr. Francisco Delgado, a prison in Maracaibo, the capital of Zulia state in north-western Venezuela, according to El Diario. The OVP said in August that it holds more than 1,000 people for 700 places, an occupancy above 143%, El Diario reported on 7 August 2026.

The same report said two inmates, Leonel Alberto Rincón Cumares and John Jairo Vargas, died there in July 2026 of “complicaciones de salud y falta de atención médica”, in the OVP’s words. OVP figures reported by El Diario show at least 51 common prisoners died across Venezuela between April and July 2026.

By 17 November El Diario cited the group’s count of more than 70 inmates who died of health problems since April 2026. That is more than 70 deaths in roughly seven and a half months.

Overcrowding is not limited to Zulia. According to El Diario, the OVP says the 26 de Julio jail in San Juan de los Morros, in Guárico state, holds more than 1,800 detainees for 850 places, an occupancy above 211%.

On 10 November the OVP denounced the death there of another inmate, Willivardo José Querales Abreu, from tuberculosis.

Why It Matters

TB and HIV both need uninterrupted treatment and diagnosis, which is exactly what the OVP asks the ministry to guarantee. The OVP put the jail at about 143% of its capacity in August.

The people affected are the inmates and their families, who depend on the state for medicine and on monitors such as the OVP for any count at all. The ministry has not been quoted disputing or confirming the OVP’s figures.

What Is Not Known

The exact dates and places of death, the men’s ages and whether either received treatment are not stated in the published reports. The ministry’s account of both deaths and of conditions at El Marite is not in them either.

The OVP’s original post is not reproduced here, so the two outlets’ accounts are the basis. Until the authorities respond, every figure here remains the OVP’s claim, attributed as such.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is El Marite?

El Marite is the common name of the Centro de Formación del Hombre Nuevo Dr. Francisco Delgado, a prison in Maracaibo, Zulia state, Venezuela. The OVP said in August it holds more than 1,000 people for 700 places.

Who is the Venezuelan Prison Observatory?

The Observatorio Venezolano de Prisiones (OVP) is a Venezuelan non-governmental group that counts deaths and documents conditions in the country’s prisons. It published the 17 November statement.

What did the OVP ask for?

It asked the penitentiary ministry for health data, medical checks and treatment, prosecutors for investigations into both deaths, and the ombudsman’s office to protect inmates’ health.

Has the government responded?

No official response was reported in the El Diario and El Nacional articles of 17 November 2026. The Ministry for the Penitentiary Service had not been quoted on the two deaths.

Sources: Observatorio Venezolano de Prisiones (OVP) statement of 17 November 2026, as reported by El Diario, 17 November 2026 and El Nacional, 17 November 2026; El Diario, 7 August 2026 and El Diario, 7 August 2026 (51 deaths).

More on the country: Venezuela news and our report on the fourth round of government and opposition talks.

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