A collapsed building in Catia La Mar, La Guaira state, photographed on 9 July 2026, about two weeks after the twin earthquakes of 24 June. (Photo: RatUnderground, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Venezuelan authorities say 64.5% of the commercial establishments in La Guaira, the coastal state hit hardest by the June earthquakes, are operating again. Governor José Alejandro Terán gave the figure this week, in reports dated 16 and 17 November 2026, almost five months after twin quakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck on 24 June.

La Guaira is home to a major Venezuelan port and to the Simón Bolívar airport at Maiquetía, the country’s main airport and the gateway to Caracas. Food, medicine, relief cargo and international flights all pass through it.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Economy story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. Governor Terán says 64.5% of La Guaira commercial establishments operate again.

Quakes. Twin quakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 hit on 24 June; at least 6,509 died, officials say.

Dispute. The local chamber of commerce leader said on 28 September perhaps over 50% of activity was paralysed.

Power Index Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

As of Wednesday, 18 November 2026, 6:45 a.m. GMT

The governor’s figures point to a recovery that is still incomplete, and a business leader gave a lower view in September. What counts as an “operating” shop is not defined in the statement.

What the Governor Reported

Official reports of the statement say demand for workers in reconstruction, civil engineering, commerce and logistics is driving the job recovery. The governor put the recovery of jobs at 68.2%.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Supplies are available in the state’s 11 parishes, he said, at 91% for personal-hygiene goods, 86.5% for food and 84% for medicines. He said the figures show trade, services, jobs and logistics recovering step by step.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Maiquetía airport, working from temporary terminals, handles 284 commercial flights a week, Terán said. He also reported that crews have moved more than 1.15 million tonnes of debris since June.

The port of La Guaira, with Maiquetía airport behind it, seen from Macuto. File photo: Alexander Marcucci, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on La Guaira (Venezuela) Email address Follow

The Big Picture

The 24 June earthquakes hit La Guaira hard. The nationwide toll reported this week is at least 6,509 dead, 14,239 homes with moderate damage and 11,001 with severe structural damage.

On 23 July the World Bank estimated US$19.6 billion in direct physical damage, 47% of it to housing, 27% to infrastructure and 26% to non-residential buildings. It said La Guaira and the Capital District (Caracas) together took about half of the damage.

The bank warned that at current levels of public and private investment, rebuilding would stay incomplete over ten years and weigh on economic activity. The airport reopened on 1 September using temporary terminals.

Why the Numbers Are Contested

Eduardo Quintana, who heads the La Guaira Chamber of Commerce and the regional branch of Fedecámaras, Venezuela’s main private business federation, said on 28 September that “perhaps more than 50%” of the state’s activities were still paralysed. He said resources are lacking to restart the economy, and that tourism is “practically paralysed by government order”.

In late September Terán had said more than 75% of commercial establishments had resumed operations. The new figure of 64.5% is lower, and the two statements do not explain whether they measure the same thing.

Why It Matters

Goods and flights for Caracas pass through La Guaira’s port and airport, so its recovery matters beyond the state. A count of 64.5% of commercial establishments leaves roughly one in three businesses still closed, according to the governor’s own figure, and the World Bank says a slow rebuild would stay incomplete after ten years, with lasting negative effects on activity.

Banks, shippers and aid groups that deal with Venezuela from the United States should read the figure as an official claim, not an independent census. The chamber leader’s September comment, made on a different measure, shows how the picture changes with the source.

What Is Not Known

The statement does not say how “commercial operation” was measured or how many shops existed before the quakes. It also gives no date for full recovery, and we found no independent count to set against the governor’s figures.

In Plain English

A governor leads a Venezuelan state, and La Guaira is the state on the coast north of Caracas. Fedecámaras is Venezuela’s main private business federation, and the World Bank is the global lender that assessed the damage.

What It Means for You

Travellers and shippers using Caracas should expect, according to the governor, an airport still working from temporary terminals and ports that are moving cargo. Our earlier coverage covers the October claim about remains in La Guaira, the airport closure after the quake and Caracas explained, and our Venezuela hub tracks what comes next.

Sources

Primary: Governor José Alejandro Terán’s statements of 16 and 17 November 2026; World Bank Group press release, 23 July 2026; statements by Eduardo Quintana, La Guaira Chamber of Commerce, 28 September 2026.

In depth Venezuela crisis 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Frequently Asked Questions

How many shops in La Guaira are open after the earthquakes?

Governor José Alejandro Terán said this week that 64.5% of commercial establishments are operating. A business chamber leader said in September that perhaps more than half of activity was paralysed.

How much damage did the La Guaira earthquakes cause?

The World Bank estimated US$19.6 billion in direct physical damage on 23 July 2026. The official death toll cited this week is 6,509.

Is the airport at Maiquetía open?

Yes, it resumed flights on 1 September using temporary terminals. The governor says it now handles 284 commercial flights a week.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →