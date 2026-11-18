Quake-Hit La Guaira Says Commerce 64.5% Back
Venezuelan authorities say 64.5% of the commercial establishments in La Guaira, the coastal state hit hardest by the June earthquakes, are operating again. Governor José Alejandro Terán gave the figure this week, in reports dated 16 and 17 November 2026, almost five months after twin quakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck on 24 June.
La Guaira is home to a major Venezuelan port and to the Simón Bolívar airport at Maiquetía, the country’s main airport and the gateway to Caracas. Food, medicine, relief cargo and international flights all pass through it.
Key Facts
- What. Governor Terán says 64.5% of La Guaira commercial establishments operate again.
- Quakes. Twin quakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 hit on 24 June; at least 6,509 died, officials say.
- Dispute. The local chamber of commerce leader said on 28 September perhaps over 50% of activity was paralysed.
- Power Index Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of Wednesday, 18 November 2026, 6:45 a.m. GMT
The governor’s figures point to a recovery that is still incomplete, and a business leader gave a lower view in September. What counts as an “operating” shop is not defined in the statement.
What the Governor Reported
Official reports of the statement say demand for workers in reconstruction, civil engineering, commerce and logistics is driving the job recovery. The governor put the recovery of jobs at 68.2%.
Supplies are available in the state’s 11 parishes, he said, at 91% for personal-hygiene goods, 86.5% for food and 84% for medicines. He said the figures show trade, services, jobs and logistics recovering step by step.
Maiquetía airport, working from temporary terminals, handles 284 commercial flights a week, Terán said. He also reported that crews have moved more than 1.15 million tonnes of debris since June.
The Big Picture
The 24 June earthquakes hit La Guaira hard. The nationwide toll reported this week is at least 6,509 dead, 14,239 homes with moderate damage and 11,001 with severe structural damage.
On 23 July the World Bank estimated US$19.6 billion in direct physical damage, 47% of it to housing, 27% to infrastructure and 26% to non-residential buildings. It said La Guaira and the Capital District (Caracas) together took about half of the damage.
The bank warned that at current levels of public and private investment, rebuilding would stay incomplete over ten years and weigh on economic activity. The airport reopened on 1 September using temporary terminals.
Why the Numbers Are Contested
Eduardo Quintana, who heads the La Guaira Chamber of Commerce and the regional branch of Fedecámaras, Venezuela’s main private business federation, said on 28 September that “perhaps more than 50%” of the state’s activities were still paralysed. He said resources are lacking to restart the economy, and that tourism is “practically paralysed by government order”.
In late September Terán had said more than 75% of commercial establishments had resumed operations. The new figure of 64.5% is lower, and the two statements do not explain whether they measure the same thing.
Why It Matters
Goods and flights for Caracas pass through La Guaira’s port and airport, so its recovery matters beyond the state. A count of 64.5% of commercial establishments leaves roughly one in three businesses still closed, according to the governor’s own figure, and the World Bank says a slow rebuild would stay incomplete after ten years, with lasting negative effects on activity.
Banks, shippers and aid groups that deal with Venezuela from the United States should read the figure as an official claim, not an independent census. The chamber leader’s September comment, made on a different measure, shows how the picture changes with the source.
What Is Not Known
The statement does not say how “commercial operation” was measured or how many shops existed before the quakes. It also gives no date for full recovery, and we found no independent count to set against the governor’s figures.
In Plain English
A governor leads a Venezuelan state, and La Guaira is the state on the coast north of Caracas. Fedecámaras is Venezuela’s main private business federation, and the World Bank is the global lender that assessed the damage.
What It Means for You
Travellers and shippers using Caracas should expect, according to the governor, an airport still working from temporary terminals and ports that are moving cargo. Our earlier coverage covers the October claim about remains in La Guaira, the airport closure after the quake and Caracas explained, and our Venezuela hub tracks what comes next.
Sources
Primary: Governor José Alejandro Terán’s statements of 16 and 17 November 2026; World Bank Group press release, 23 July 2026; statements by Eduardo Quintana, La Guaira Chamber of Commerce, 28 September 2026.
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Frequently Asked Questions
How many shops in La Guaira are open after the earthquakes?
Governor José Alejandro Terán said this week that 64.5% of commercial establishments are operating. A business chamber leader said in September that perhaps more than half of activity was paralysed.
How much damage did the La Guaira earthquakes cause?
The World Bank estimated US$19.6 billion in direct physical damage on 23 July 2026. The official death toll cited this week is 6,509.
Is the airport at Maiquetía open?
Yes, it resumed flights on 1 September using temporary terminals. The governor says it now handles 284 commercial flights a week.