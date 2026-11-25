Haiti is mostly Christian on paper, but Vodou runs through its history and law, and gang violence now threatens congregations.

The cathedral and main square of Cap-Haïtien, the old colonial port of Cap-Français, pictured in November 2012. Photo: Lionel Baur / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Religion: Haiti

Most Haitians are Christian, and many also serve the spirits of Vodou, an Afro-Haitian religion recognised by decree in 2003. The US State Department’s 2023 religious freedom report, published in 2024, put Protestant and related churches at 52% of the population, Catholics at 35% and Vodouists at 2%.

Those shares come from a 2017 Haitian government health survey, so they are self-reported and nearly a decade old. The same report said Vodou is the faith hardest to count.

Key Facts Shares. Protestant churches 52%, Catholics 35%, Vodou 2% (2017 survey, State Department 2024).

Vodou. Afro-Haitian religion honouring spirits called lwa; legally recognised by decree in 2003.

Law. The 1987 constitution says all religions and faiths shall be freely exercised.

Risk. Gangs have burned a church and kidnapped clergy; about 12% of Haitians are displaced.

Unknown. Surveys rely on self-report, so the true share of Vodou practice is unclear.

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Haiti is mostly Christian on paper, but Vodou runs through its history and law, and gang violence now threatens congregations.

How Many Haitians Are Catholic, Protestant or Vodou?

The large Protestant group also covers Episcopalians, Methodists, Seventh-day Adventists and Jehovah’s Witnesses. Catholics form the second-largest group, and a further 11% gave no religious preference.

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Older numbers differ because they use another grouping. The CIA World Factbook, a US government reference book, listed (as a 2018 estimate) Catholics at 55%, Protestants at 29% and Vodou at 2.1%, so the two sets cannot be compared directly.

Vodou is the hardest faith to count, because the State Department’s 2023 report notes that “not all Vodouists describe Vodou as a religion”. A representative of the National Confederation of Haitian Vodou told the department that a majority of rural residents were Vodouists who “chose to practice their customs indirectly”.

The State Department’s 2020 report put Vodou at about 3% and called such figures an undercount. The International Center for Law and Religion Studies (ICLRS) at Brigham Young University says in its Haiti overview that nearly half of Haitians practise Vodou alongside another religion.

Scholars call this blending of two faiths syncretism, and it is why a Catholic or Protestant label does not rule out Vodou practice. The survey totals therefore overlap in real life, even though each person is counted once on paper.

The National Confederation of Haitian Vodou says a majority of rural residents are Vodouists, which is one reason a single national figure hides local differences. Our guide to Haiti’s regions and provinces shows how different the country’s parts are.

What Is Vodou and Who Are the Oungan and Manbo?

Vodou is an Afro-Haitian religion that grew from West and Central African beliefs carried to the colony of Saint-Domingue, as Haiti was then called. English texts often spell it “voodoo”, but Haitians and scholars write Vodou, and that is the spelling we use.

Followers honour the lwa, spirits who act as go-betweens linking people with a distant creator God. Each lwa has its own songs, colours and offerings, and ceremonies bring together drumming, dance and prayer.

A priest is called an oungan and a priestess a manbo, and both lead ceremonies in a temple. Their role is partly religious and partly that of healer and community adviser.

Many lwa are linked in popular practice to Catholic saints, which is why a person may attend Mass and also serve the spirits. Haiti’s law now protects such practice, as the section below shows.

Haitian tradition links Vodou to the start of the revolution through a ceremony at Bois Caïman, a wooded site in northern Saint-Domingue, traditionally dated 14 August 1791. Global Voices, marking the 235th anniversary in September 2026, described it as a clandestine religious and political ceremony.

The cathedral square in Cap-Haïtien, a port city in northern Haiti, photographed in November 2012. (Photo: Lionel Baur, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0)

How Has the Law Treated Religion Since 1860?

The Concordat of 1860, a treaty between Haiti and the Holy See, the Vatican’s government, had the state pay clergy salaries and let the president nominate bishops, the ICLRS reports. The treaty was altered in 1966 and again in 1984.

A decree law of 5 September 1935 targeted what it called superstitious practices, and the ICLRS says Article 297 of the 1987 constitution repealed it. Article 30 of the same constitution says that “All religions and faiths shall be freely exercised”.

In 2003 President Jean-Bertrand Aristide issued a decree recognising Vodou, and the ICLRS says its Bureau of Religious Affairs, part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship, handles registration. Aristide said that “voodoo is an essential part of national identity”.

The State Department’s 2023 report says registered clergy may conduct civil marriages and baptisms, but only two Vodou clergy were certified at the end of 2021. Article 30 of the constitution also carries a limit, since faiths may not disturb law and order.

How Are Gangs Affecting Churches and Temples?

Gang violence has reached places of worship, and the State Department’s 2023 report said gangs continued to kidnap religious leaders and congregants for ransom. It added that at least seven parishioners were killed in Canaan, a settlement outside the capital.

Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), a Catholic charity, said on 6 August 2026 that in the first seven months of 2026 one seminarian was murdered and two priests were kidnapped. It added that nine sisters, five brothers and four priests were kidnapped in 2024, with about 40 Port-au-Prince parishes closed.

ACN also said two sisters were killed in Mirebalais on 31 March 2025. Bishop Joseph Gontrand Décoste of Jérémie called the Church “the last remaining retaining wall” and said “they want to eliminate us”.

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On 23 and 24 August 2026 gangs attacked Kenscoff, a mountain town near the capital, and burned the Church of the Ark of the New Covenant, founded in 1974, as our Kenscoff report details. The UN human rights office said gunmen executed 22 victims at the church.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN migration agency, counted 1,466,862 internally displaced people in its May 2026 round, about 12% of Haiti’s population. Our explainer on Haiti’s security crisis gives the wider background.

Vodou communities face their own risks, and a UN human rights office report of 23 December 2024 shows how. It counted more than 207 people killed in Cité Soleil, a slum district of the capital, by the Wharf Jérémie gang, 134 men and 73 women, most elderly and accused of witchcraft.

The Haitian rights group RNDDH (the National Network for the Defence of Human Rights) said, in what is the group’s own claim, that the gang leader ordered the killings after consulting a Vodou priest. No 2026 attack on a Vodou temple is confirmed.

What It Means for US Readers

Haitian-American readers and US faith groups with links to Haitian congregations should know that gang violence has closed about 40 parishes in Port-au-Prince, according to Aid to the Church in Need in August 2026. The International Organization for Migration put displacement at about 12% of Haiti’s population in May 2026.

The US State Department publishes a travel advisory for Haiti on travel.state.gov, and missionaries and church groups face the same warning as other visitors. Readers planning any trip should check the advisory before they go.

The State Department’s 2020 report called its Vodou figure an undercount. Americans reading Haiti’s religious statistics should keep that caveat in mind.

ACN reported in August 2026 that priests and sisters had been kidnapped. Aid agencies and faith groups that work through Haitian churches face the same risks as the churches themselves.

What Is Not Known

The current share of Vodou practice is unknown, because many practitioners do not call it a religion or choose to practise indirectly. Surveys rely on self-report, and the 2017 government survey is the latest source the State Department’s 2023 report cites.

There is no consolidated count of churches destroyed or closed, and ACN’s figure of about 40 closed parishes covers only Port-au-Prince. The true toll across all denominations is therefore unclear.

It is unknown how many Vodou clergy are registered today, since the State Department counted only two certified at the end of 2021. We found no report of a 2026 attack on a Vodou temple, so the evidence on Vodou communities comes mostly from 2024.

Frequently Asked Questions

What religions do Haitians practise?

Most Haitians are Protestant or Catholic, according to the State Department’s 2023 report. Vodou is counted at 2% but is widely practised alongside another faith, says the ICLRS.

Is Vodou legal in Haiti?

Yes. The 1987 constitution protects the free exercise of all religions, and a decree in 2003 recognised Vodou.

What is a lwa?

A lwa is a spirit that Vodou followers honour with song, dance and offerings. Oungan (priests) and manbo (priestesses) lead the ceremonies.

Are churches in Haiti under attack?

Yes. Gangs have kidnapped clergy and burned a church in Kenscoff, according to ACN and the UN human rights office, though no consolidated count of damage exists.

Sources: US State Department, 2023 Report on International Religious Freedom: Haiti, 2024; US State Department, 2020 International Religious Freedom report: Haiti, 2021; Haitian government, 2017 Survey on Mortality, Morbidity and Use of Services, 2017; BYU International Center for Law and Religion Studies (ICLRS), Haiti overview; Constitution of Haiti, 1987, 1987; UN human rights office (OHCHR), report on Cité Soleil killings, 23 December 2024; UN human rights office, statement on the Kenscoff attack, August 2026; International Organization for Migration, Displacement Tracking Matrix round 13, May 2026; Aid to the Church in Need, report on Haiti, 6 August 2026; CIA World Factbook, Haiti (archived edition), 2018; RNDDH (National Network for the Defence of Human Rights), statement on Cité Soleil, December 2024.

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