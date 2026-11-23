El Salvador · Brief

El Salvador’s president has put hard money behind a national grief. Nayib Bukele said on Sunday 22 November 2026 that he has created a US$1 million fund for the families of three soldiers killed in Haiti.

Each of the three families gets US$200,000 at once, he wrote on X, the social network. The remaining US$400,000 is meant to give them a monthly income.

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Key Facts Who. President Nayib Bukele announced a US$1 million fund for the families of three dead soldiers.

Payout. Each family receives US$200,000 immediately; US$400,000 is reserved for monthly income payments.

Unknown. The size and length of the monthly payments, and who runs the fund, have not been published.

Cause. The Armed Forces called the Haiti blast accidental; the third soldier died on 20 November 2026.

As of 23 November 2026, 15:25 GMT (10:25 a.m. ET)

El Salvador’s president has set up a US$1 million fund for the families of three soldiers who died in an accidental blast in Haiti. How the monthly payments will work is not yet known.

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The dead, Bukele said, are Lieutenant Cristian Daniel Palacios Santos and Corporals Emerson Alexander Zepeda Zelada and Wilber Manuel Serrano Medina. They were part of a Salvadoran force in Haiti searching for four air-force technicians who have been missing since an ambush on 18 October 2026.

Bukele wrote, in Spanish, in his post on X on Sunday night: “I have created a fund of one million dollars for these three families. 200,000 dollars will be delivered immediately to each of them, and the rest to guarantee them a monthly income.”

File photo, 3 January 2025. Guatemalan and Salvadoran troops arrive at Port-au-Prince airport. (Photo: US Embassy Haiti, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The payment comes on top of the benefits that the Armed Forces owe the families by law, Bukele said. Details on the monthly sums, how long they will last and who will manage the money have not been published.

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Bukele also paid tribute to the men’s courage in his post. He recalled that during tests in El Salvador a grenade stuck in a drone, and that Serrano Medina held the drone about 1.5 metres off the ground while Zepeda Zelada disarmed the grenade by hand.

The accidental blast came while the Salvadoran troops were hunting for their missing colleagues, as we reported when the third soldier died on 20 November. More than 2,000 Salvadoran troops are now in Haiti.

What it means for you: the fund shows how much weight Bukele puts on the Haiti mission, and the search for the four technicians goes on. Anyone following the international push against Haitian gangs should watch whether the Salvadoran deployment changes after these deaths.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much will each family get?

Bukele said each of the three families gets US$200,000 immediately from a US$1 million fund. The remaining US$400,000 is reserved for monthly income payments.

Who were the three soldiers?

They were Lieutenant Cristian Daniel Palacios Santos and Corporals Emerson Alexander Zepeda Zelada and Wilber Manuel Serrano Medina, according to Bukele’s post.