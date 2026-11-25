A UN-authorised force says it has cleared a church and a school near Gros-Morne, yet the toll of the gang attack that followed an earlier raid has not been officially published.

Security: Haiti

Haiti’s Gang Suppression Force, a multinational force authorised by the United Nations and working with the national police, says it is pressing gangs harder around Gros-Morne. The town sits in a commune, a local-government area, in the Artibonite department, a regional division north of Port-au-Prince.

On Thursday 19 November 2026 the force said its operations were entering a new phase. Its own statements are the main record of the fighting, and we found no independent confirmation of them.

Key Facts Who. Gang Suppression Force, a UN-authorised force working alongside Haiti’s national police.

What. The force says it cleared a church and a school and fought Kokorat San Ras, a gang.

Where. Gros-Morne, a commune in Haiti’s Artibonite department, and Pandou, a locality north of it.

When. Gang attack on 28 September 2026; clash at Pandou on Sunday 22 November, the force says.

As of. 25 November 2026, 07:15 GMT.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Petrobras plans US$122 billion of investment” Get the brief

A UN-authorised force says it has cleared a church and a school near Gros-Morne, yet the toll of the gang attack that followed an earlier raid has not been officially published.

The story starts on Monday 28 September 2026, when a force operation took place near Gros-Morne. Gang members then attacked civilians nearby, and the force and local authorities blame Kokorat San Ras, a gang active in the Artibonite.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Haiti story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Amnesty International, the rights group, counted at least 11 dead in a statement published in early October 2026. Hubert Cénéac, the commune’s interim mayor, has put the toll at 14, a figure that appears to include three suspected gang members.

A street in Pacot, a district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. File photo.

Because the official civilian toll has not been published, the two counts cannot be reconciled from public records. No later official figure has appeared in what we found.

On Sunday 15 November the force wrote on X, the social network: “It is about restoring freedom of movement, reopening access to public institutions, and re-establishing State presence for communities that have endured years of gang control.” In statements between 15 and 19 November it said it had cleared and secured a church and a school, both controlled by gangs, north of Gros-Morne.

Those words suggest a longer task than raids alone, since a school or a church only reopens if someone holds the ground around it. The force has not said how long it will stay.

On Thursday 19 November the force said on X that “Operations are entering a new phase: increasing pressure on gang networks, dismantling more strongholds.” A stronghold is a place that a gang uses as a base and holds by force.

The force said on its Facebook page on 24 November that it exchanged fire on Sunday 22 November with members of Kokorat San Ras at Pandou, a locality north of Gros-Morne. It said weapons and ammunition were seized and claimed “considerable advances” in the north of the commune.

The force has published no casualty count for Pandou and no number of weapons taken. We found no independent confirmation of its account, and how many people died at Pandou is not known.

Nearly seven weeks passed between the raid of 28 September and the force’s statement of its aims on 15 November. The announcement of a new phase followed four days later, and the Pandou clash three days after that.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Two kinds of statement are now on the record. The force speaks of freedom of movement and State presence, while Amnesty and the mayor speak of the dead.

Elsewhere, Haiti National Police, the country’s police service, said on Thursday 19 November that at least 34 suspected gang members were killed in Martissant, a preliminary toll, a district in southern Port-au-Prince. The police ran the operation with a task force from Vectus Global, a private security firm, and said the toll could rise.

The record we hold describes the Martissant raid as a police operation with a private firm, not as part of the Gros-Morne campaign. Both rest on accounts given by the security forces themselves.

For readers abroad, the Artibonite fighting shows what the UN-authorised mission is trying to do outside the capital. Residents of Gros-Morne will be the first to feel whether it works.

The strength of Kokorat San Ras is not known. Without that, it is hard to judge whether “considerable advances” means the group is broken or only pushed back.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Gang Suppression Force?

It is a UN-authorised multinational force that works with Haiti’s police. In French it is the Force de répression des gangs (FRG).

Who is Kokorat San Ras?

It is the gang that the force and local authorities blame for the attack on civilians after the September raid. It is active in the Artibonite department.

Is the force’s account of the fighting confirmed?

Not independently. The claims about Pandou come from the force’s own page, and no casualty figures have been published.

Sources Published Wednesday 25 November 2026 · Source: Gang Suppression Force statements of 15, 19 and 22 to 24 November 2026; Haiti National Police statement of 19 November 2026; Amnesty International statement of early October 2026; statements by the interim mayor of Gros-Morne.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →