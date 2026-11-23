Radio is Haiti’s most followed medium, independent outlets add depth, and press-freedom groups document abductions and killings of reporters. This guide shows who is still reporting and how to read them.

A roadside market in Port-au-Prince in January 2010, a file photo of everyday street trade in the capital. (Photo: Fred W. Baker III, US Department of Defense, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Haiti · Explainer

Haiti’s journalists work in a country where armed gangs control much of the capital, and radio is the most widely followed mass medium. RSF (Reporters Without Borders, an international press-freedom group) ranks Haiti 107th of 180 countries in its 2026 World Press Freedom Index, read on 23 November 2026.

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For readers in the United States, Haiti is a nearby Caribbean country, and its newsrooms are how its story reaches the world. This guide explains who reports, who has been silenced and how to follow the country with care, alongside our Haiti news in English pages.

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Key Facts Who. Haitian journalists, radio hosts and station owners working under threat from armed gangs.

What. Radio leads the media mix, and gangs threaten reporters and newsrooms.

Where. Port-au-Prince, where gangs control large areas, and the communes around it.

Unknown. Whether a decree reported in January 2026 still stands, and two abducted reporters’ fate.

As of. 23 November 2026, 21:00 GMT.

Radio is Haiti’s most followed medium, independent outlets add depth, and press-freedom groups document abductions and killings of reporters. This guide shows who is still reporting and how to read them.

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How Do Haitians Get Their News?

RSF’s Haiti country profile, read on 23 November 2026, says: “Radio is the most widely followed mass medium.” The same profile counts more than 700 radio and television stations in the country.

Only half of those stations operate legally, with a licence from Conatel (the National Telecommunications Council, Haiti’s communications regulator), according to RSF’s profile. RTNH, the national radio and television broadcaster, is the primary state media outlet in the same profile.

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The press is led by Le Nouvelliste, which CPJ (the Committee to Protect Journalists, a New York-based press-freedom group) describes as Haiti’s main daily newspaper. Its own website title reads “Depuis 1898” (since 1898), as read on 23 November 2026.

Online, DataReportal (a digital-statistics publisher) estimates 5.78 million internet users at the end of 2026, or 47.9% of the population. Its Digital 2027: Haiti report, on October 2026 figures, puts Haiti’s population at 12.1 million.

The same report counts 3.64 million social media user identities in October 2026, or 30.1% of the population, up 23.4% on the year. DataReportal warns that these figures are not directly comparable with earlier reports and that identities may not be unique people.

DataReportal also counts 10.4 million cellular mobile connections, or 86.0% of the population, though some carry only voice and text messages. Phone connections therefore far exceed internet users in its count, and radio remains the most followed medium in RSF’s profile.

Pay is a weak point, because RSF’s profile calls journalism one of the lowest paid professions in Haiti. RSF adds that, apart from state media and a few private outlets, reporters struggle to meet basic food needs.

In Plain English RSF. Reporters Without Borders, an international press-freedom group that publishes a yearly country ranking.

CPJ. Committee to Protect Journalists, a New York-based press-freedom group.

Conatel. National Telecommunications Council, the communications regulator that licenses stations.

ANMH. National Association of Haitian Media, whose president is Richard Widmaier.

RENAJOUH. National Network of Haitian Journalists.

Viv Ansanm. A coalition of Haitian gangs.

Which Haitian Outlets Matter Most?

Haiti’s news scene mixes old radio brands, a historic daily and a few independent sites. The list below names outlets from the sources we opened on 23 November 2026, and says only what those sources say.

Main Outlets Le Nouvelliste. Main daily newspaper, publishing since 1898, with French and English editions and a radio brand, Magik9.

AyiboPost. Independent news site; editor-in-chief Widlore Mérancourt.

Radio Télé Métropole. Broadcaster with a morning news programme; director Richard Widmaier.

Radio Télévision Caraïbes (RTVC). Haitian broadcaster; news host Ronald Desormes.

HaitiLibre. News site with an English edition.

RTNH. The state broadcaster.

English-language readers can start with Le Nouvelliste and HaitiLibre, which both publish English editions. CPJ’s December 2025 analysis also ran in French, in collaboration with AyiboPost.

Two other names recur in this guide: Radio Mega, a station whose talk show was suspended, and Moun Afe Bon, an online outlet. SOS Journalistes, a press-freedom group led by Guyler Delva, is one of the voices quoted below.

How Many Journalists Have Been Killed?

CPJ’s analysis of 12 December 2025, by David C. Adams (published in French in collaboration with AyiboPost), says CPJ has documented the killing of 12 journalists since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. It also records the destruction of at least six radio stations in that period, mostly by gangs.

On Tuesday 24 December 2024, suspected gang members opened fire at the General Hospital in downtown Port-au-Prince around 11 in the morning, CPJ reported that day. Reporters were waiting for the health minister to reopen a hospital wing.

At least two journalists were among the dead, identified by colleagues as Jimmy Jean of Moun Afe Bon, an online outlet, and Marckendy Natoux of the US broadcaster Voice of America in Haiti. Gang leader Johnson “Izo” André claimed responsibility in a WhatsApp video, saying Viv Ansanm had not authorised the reopening.

Gangs have also turned on the airwaves. CPJ said on 25 April 2025 that a gang had taken over a local radio station, renamed it Radio Taliban FM and used it to broadcast propaganda.

On 10 November 2025 CPJ reported an arson attack on the independent station Radio Émancipation, the fifth such attack on a station in six months. On 4 December 2025 CPJ reviewed a widely shared video in which gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier appeared to put a reward on the life of Ronald Desormes, news host of Radio TV Caraibes.

CPJ’s alert of 12 September 2026 puts the gang-held share of Port-au-Prince at an estimated 70%, slightly down from a year earlier. It adds that gang violence has displaced a record 1.5 million people.

Painted shop signs line a street in Pacot, a district of Port-au-Prince; an undated file photo. Photo: Yoni Rubin / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

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Who Was Abducted or Killed in 2026?

RSF said on 26 May 2026 that armed men abducted two reporters on 13 March 2026 while they were working in downtown Port-au-Prince. They were Osnel Espérance, 48, a video reporter at the Haitian broadcaster Radio Télé UNI FM, and Junior Célestin of the Haitian broadcaster Radio Télévision Megastar.

RSF calls them “presumed executed”, based on an investigation by RENAJOUH, which announced at the end of March that it believed both had been executed. Artur Romeu, RSF’s Latin America director, said on 26 May 2026 that the disappearance “highlights the extreme deterioration in conditions for practising journalism in Haiti.”

On Sunday 6 September 2026 armed men abducted Wesly Renaud Jean, 46, a veteran who co-hosted Radio Télé Métropole’s major morning news programme for more than 10 years, in the Delmas 31 neighbourhood of Port-au-Prince. Richard Widmaier, president of ANMH, said the kidnappers demanded a ransom, and CPJ’s database entry says Jean was freed on 27 September after his family paid it.

José Zamora, CPJ’s regional director for the Americas, issued CPJ’s alert on 12 September 2026. In a statement he called the kidnapping of Wesly Renaud Jean “deeply alarming” and said it “highlights the growing threat that rampant gang violence poses to journalists in Haiti.”

Photographers have also been attacked. RSF said on 18 September 2026 that three photojournalists working for international news agencies were attacked on 2 September while covering a funeral in Kenscoff, a town near the capital.

Joseph Willard Vancol, 73, director of the community radio Ti Boukan FM, was abducted on 20 August 2026 during a gang attack in Petit-Boucan, a district of Gressier, a municipality southwest of Port-au-Prince. RSF said on 18 September 2026 that his beheaded body was found on 9 September at the ITECA training centre (Institute of Technology and Animation), where the radio station is based.

Colleagues told RSF that gangs saw him “as an obstacle to the expansion of their control over this last remaining area.” Since his murder, RSF says, Petit-Boucan has fallen under gang control and its only local radio station has stopped broadcasting.

How Free Is the Press, and What Does the State Do?

RSF’s Index, read on 23 November 2026, places Haiti 107th of 180 countries in 2026, with a score of 50.32. In 2025 Haiti ranked 111th with 51.061, so the rank rose four places while the score fell by about 0.74 points.

Safety improved to 132nd (45.10) from 139th (41.80), and the legal indicator rose to 79th (62.43) from 92nd (60.68). The economic indicator fell to 128th (35.00) from 112th (37.03), the political to 86th (45.00) from 82nd (48.58) and the social to 68th (64.07) from 64th (67.21).

The state side is thin on information, according to Denel Sainton, a journalist at Radio TV Caraibes, in CPJ’s analysis of 12 December 2025. The prime minister’s office hosts a weekly Tuesday media meeting that shares only basic information, ministers take no questions, and he said: “I wouldn’t call it information, more like propaganda.”

Sainton added that Haiti has no Freedom of Information law. Guyler Delva, director of SOS Journalistes, called Haiti a “disguised dictatorship.”

The CPJ analysis also reports that Conatel suspended the Radio Mega talk show Boukante Lapawòl for eight months, and the show returned to the air in June 2025. Gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier had called in and alleged a bribe offer by a member of the ruling council, and Conatel called the interview “propaganda” supporting gangs.

On 16 January 2026 CPJ said the Transitional Presidential Council, Haiti’s ruling body installed in April 2024 and due to end its mandate on 7 February 2026, published a decree in the official gazette Le Moniteur that broadens criminal defamation. It punishes insulting independence heroes with up to 10 years in prison, and requires all media to be “duly recognized and authorized” by Conatel and two ministries.

Katherine Jacobsen, CPJ’s U.S., Canada and Caribbean Program Coordinator, said the decree “only make[s] conditions worse by threatening the public’s right to know and making accountability journalism even more difficult.” CPJ said criminal defamation has rarely been used against journalists under Haiti’s penal code.

How Can US Readers Follow Haiti Reliably?

Start with the original outlet rather than a repost, and check the date stamp on every piece. RSF says journalists work in fewer and fewer districts, so a quiet map can mean limited access rather than calm.

Read RSF and CPJ side by side, because counts differ with what each group can confirm. RSF’s Haiti country page, read on 23 November 2026, lists 0 journalists killed in Haiti since 1 January 2026, yet its statements describe the murder of Vancol and treat Espérance and Célestin as presumed executed.

For security and displacement data, use the UN pages of BINUH (the UN Integrated Office in Haiti) and of OCHA, the UN humanitarian office, through its ReliefWeb site. The US State Department publishes the travel advisory, which our Haiti security guide explains.

To understand the people behind the headlines, see our guides to who holds power in Haiti and the gang crisis. Our Haiti explainer and our guide to Haiti in the Caribbean give the wider setting.

What Is Not Known

CPJ’s database says Wesly Renaud Jean was freed on 27 September after a ransom was paid, and we found no second source for that. RSF said on 18 September 2026 that no further information was available on his fate, and CPJ says it is unclear whether his abduction relates to his work.

There is no public and independent confirmation of what happened to Espérance and Célestin, RSF said on 26 May 2026. Until a body or an independent witness appears, “presumed executed” remains RSF’s wording.

We found no report that the decree CPJ reported in January 2026 was repealed, so its status today is not confirmed. CPJ called for it to be rescinded, and its message to the council spokesperson got no reply.

RSF says only half of the more than 700 stations hold a Conatel licence, and no document we found describes the status of the others. RSF’s profile says gangs control up to 85 per cent of Port-au-Prince without a date, while CPJ estimated 70% on 12 September 2026, so the true share is not settled.

A UN-backed Gang Suppression Force has arrived, CPJ noted on 12 September 2026. No source we read says whether it has yet made reporting safer.

More: More Haiti coverage, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the most popular news medium in Haiti?

Radio, according to RSF’s country profile. Internet users are fewer than half of Haitians in DataReportal’s count.

Where does Haiti rank for press freedom?

RSF’s 2026 index places Haiti 107th of 180 countries, four places better than in 2025. Security is still its lowest-ranked indicator.

Have Haitian journalists been killed or abducted?

Yes. CPJ had documented 12 journalist killings since 2021 by December 2025, and in 2026 RSF and CPJ recorded abductions, a murder and two presumed executions.

Which Haitian outlets can I read in English?

Le Nouvelliste and HaitiLibre publish English editions, as their sites show. Our Haiti news pages cover the rest in English.

What is Conatel and why does it matter?

Conatel is Haiti’s communications regulator, which licenses stations and suspended the Radio Mega talk show Boukante Lapawòl. A decree CPJ reported in January 2026 would require all media to be authorised by it, and that decree’s status is not confirmed.

How can I follow Haiti reliably?

Read the original outlet, check dates and compare RSF with CPJ. Use UN pages for official security data and the State Department for travel advice.

Sources: RSF, Haiti country page, World Press Freedom Index 2026 (read 23 November 2026); RSF statement, 18 September 2026; RSF statement, 26 May 2026; CPJ Haiti pages: alerts of 24 December 2024, 25 April, 10 November and 4 December 2025, 16 January, 10 September and 12 September 2026, and analysis of 12 December 2025; DataReportal, Digital 2027: Haiti.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error