A 2025 law set a sanctions deadline that, by the Democrats’ count, fell on 28 September. They say it passed without an explanation.

Photo: Alex Proimos / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Politics: Haiti

The two senior Democrats on the foreign affairs committees of the US Congress say the Trump administration has missed the deadline set by a law that required sanctions on the backers of Haiti’s gangs. In a letter released on Tuesday 24 November 2026, they note that the legal deadline of Monday 28 September has passed without action.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. They demand that the law be carried out in full and ask for a closed-door briefing for lawmakers.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Gregory Meeks and Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrats on the House and Senate foreign affairs committees.

What. They want Haitian gang sponsors sanctioned, as a law signed on 18 December 2025 requires.

When. The law’s deadline was Monday 28 September 2026; the letter was released on 24 November.

Next. We found no administration reply as of 25 November.

As of. 25 November 2026, 07:15 GMT.

A 2025 law set a sanctions deadline that, by the Democrats’ count, fell on 28 September. They say it passed without an explanation.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Gregory Meeks (Haiti) Email address Follow

The Haiti Criminal Collusion Transparency Act is a bipartisan law, signed on 18 December 2025. It orders the State Department, working with other agencies, to send Congress an annual report naming Haitian political and economic elites with significant ties to criminal gangs.

The letter notes that Rubio led as the Republican sponsor of the bill when he was a senator. It also recalls his May 2025 declaration that “the age of impunity for those supporting violence in Haiti is over.”

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

A public square in Cap-Haïtien, Haiti. File photo.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The release quotes the letter as saying the administration “did not comply with the Act’s mandatory requirement that the political and economic sponsors of gangs be sanctioned by September 28, 2026.” It adds that “the Administration has not invoked the Act’s national security waiver nor provided any other rationale for its inaction.”

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Petrobras plans US$122 billion of investment” Get the brief

What the release calls a national security waiver is an escape clause that lets a president set aside a requirement for stated reasons. Without one, the Democrats say, the Administration did not comply with the law.

They demand answers on why the law was not fully implemented, and they ask for a bipartisan classified briefing on what steps the Administration will take. The letter adds that, with Haitians preparing to vote for the first time in over a decade, “Congress, the American public and the Haitian people deserve transparency about the nature and scale of collusion between gangs and their political and economic support networks.”

The release names no Haitian figures, and the letter itself could not be opened for this report. Reporting on the letter says it cites Michel Martelly, a former president now running for president, but we could not verify that in the letter itself.

Sanctions on one Haitian ex-leader already exist. On 20 August 2024 the US Treasury Department penalised Martelly under Executive Order 14059, a presidential order used against drug trafficking.

Treasury said he “abused his influence to facilitate the trafficking of dangerous drugs, including cocaine,” “engaged in the laundering of illicit drug proceeds” and “sponsored multiple Haiti-based gangs.” Canada had sanctioned him earlier, on 17 November 2022.

The new law is about more names than that one, because it asks for a yearly list of elites with gang ties. The release does not say whether the State Department has filed its annual report, and a Haitian account of the letter says a 30 June report listed only people already sanctioned, which we could not confirm.

The strongest counter-view would come from the administration, but the release carries no State Department reply and we found none elsewhere. The Democrats say Washington has so far given no public reason for missing the deadline.

Fighting on the ground has not paused during the argument in Washington. Haiti National Police said on 19 November that at least 34 suspected gang members were killed in Martissant, a district of southern Port-au-Prince, a preliminary toll.

Scrutiny also falls on the foreign troops sent against the gangs. On 9 November 2026 Ana Piquer, the Americas Director of the rights group Amnesty International, said that both governments must publish the agreement behind the deployment of Salvadoran forces.

Amnesty referred to four Salvadoran military personnel missing since 18 October. It also said that Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said that most Salvadoran personnel are not part of the UN-authorised Gang Suppression Force, the multinational mission backing Haiti’s police.

We found no date for the briefing the Democrats want, and the administration has not said whether it will give one. The next move belongs to Rubio, Bessent and Hegseth, who received the letter.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the Haiti law require?

It requires an annual State Department report naming Haitian elites tied to gangs, and sanctions on their sponsors. Congress passed it with support from both parties.

Who is pressing the administration?

The senior Democrats on the House and Senate foreign affairs committees, Gregory Meeks and Jeanne Shaheen. They sent the letter to three cabinet secretaries.

Has the administration explained the delay?

The Democrats say it has given no reason and has not used the waiver. We found no public State Department reply.

Sources Published Wednesday 25 November 2026 · Source: letter of Gregory Meeks and Jeanne Shaheen, as released by the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats on 24 November; US Treasury Department press release of 20 August 2024; Amnesty International statement of 9 November 2026; Haiti National Police statement of 19 November · House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats · US Treasury Department · Amnesty International

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error