Haiti's first big push in years to reopen its main southern road is under way, but the only death toll so far is the police's own claim.

File photo: Port-au-Prince and its bay seen from a hillside in 2008. The image does not show the Nov. 19, 2026 fighting. Photo: U.S. Navy, public domain.

HAITI · SECURITY

Haiti has gone back to fight for a road that gangs closed five years ago. On Thursday morning, Nov. 19, 2026, police and soldiers began an offensive to retake Martissant, a district at the western edge of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

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The Haitian National Police, the country’s main police force, said in a video on X that at least 34 suspected gang members were killed, a figure nobody has verified. It is the newest turn in the Haiti crisis, in which armed gangs hold large parts of the capital.

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Key Facts Who: Haitian police and army, plus a task force from US-founded private firm Vectus Global.

What: An offensive to retake Martissant, a gang-held district on the main road south.

When: Thursday morning, Nov. 19, 2026 (ET; Port-au-Prince keeps the same clock).

Claim: Police say at least 34 suspected gang members died; this is unverified.

Unknown: No independent toll, civilian figures or Haitian government statement has been found.

This story is part of our coverage of the haiti crisis. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Haiti Police Say 34 Gang Members Killed

Haiti’s first big push in years to reopen its main southern road is under way, but the only death toll so far is the police’s own claim.

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In plain English Martissant sits on Route 2, the main road linking Haiti’s capital to its south and west. Gangs have held it since 2021 and charge tolls or shoot at traffic, so retaking it matters for trade and aid as much as for security.

Who Is Fighting in Martissant?

Haitian armed forces and police are fighting alongside a task force from Vectus Global, a private security firm founded by Erik Prince, a former US Navy SEAL who also started the Blackwater security company. Police posted video of armored vehicles moving through the community.

Haitian media reported heavy gunfire and explosive drones over Martissant 2 and 4, two sectors of the district, and said Salvadoran soldiers are reportedly taking part. Reports written before the police video said no official toll existed.

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Why This Road Matters

Martissant lies on Route 2, the main road out of the capital to the western and southern cities. Thousands of people crossed it daily before gangs took control more than five years ago.

Gangs have since charged tolls or fired on cars and buses, which pushed aid workers and civilians onto rural back roads. A 2023 UN report said gangs between Tabarre and Carrefour, suburbs on either side of the capital, demanded about US$380 from people passing through.

The fight for the district began in June 2021, when gangs from the Grand-Ravine and Village-de-Dieu neighbourhoods attacked the rival Ti-Bois gang. A July 2022 UN report said the clashes drove at least 19,000 people from their homes and affected about 800,000 overall.

A Wider Campaign Against the Gangs

The Gang Suppression Force, a UN-backed mission authorised by the UN Security Council, said on X that it is also working in Tabarre, in Port-au-Prince, and in the central Artibonite region. It said operations are “entering a new phase” aimed at restoring freedom of movement, although the UN says the force has yet to be fully deployed.

El Salvador sent soldiers after four of its personnel went missing in an ambush on Oct. 18, and its president, Nayib Bukele, has since announced strikes on gang leaders’ houses. Thousands of Haitians marched in support of the troops on Nov. 17.

What the UN Numbers Say

The UN human rights office counted 4,595 people killed and 2,050 injured by armed violence in Haiti from January to Oct. 31, 2026. About 1.49 million people are displaced.

From July to September alone, at least 514 people died in security operations against gangs, at times with a private military company’s support. Volker Türk, the UN human rights chief, urged all forces to protect civilians and to use lethal force only when unavoidable.

What It Means for US Readers

Haiti lies about 700 miles from Miami, and the road decides whether food and medicine reach the south: the UN says more than 5.94 million Haitians face high levels of acute food insecurity. A firm founded by an American is fighting beside Haiti’s police, so the operation’s rights record is a US question too.

What Is Not Known

The 34 deaths come from a police video and have not been independently verified. No civilian casualty, injury or displacement figures have been published.

It is unclear whether forces will hold Martissant or whether gangs will return, and no statement from the prime minister has been found. The next signs to watch are an official toll and whether Route 2 reopens to traffic.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is happening in Martissant?

Haitian police and soldiers, with a private task force, began an offensive on Nov. 19 to retake a gang-held district of Port-au-Prince. Police claim at least 34 suspected gang members died, which is unverified.

Why does Route 2 matter?

It is the main road from Port-au-Prince to western and southern Haiti. Gang control there has blocked trade and pushed aid workers onto rural back roads.

Sources: Haitian National Police video on X, Nov. 19, 2026; Gang Suppression Force statements on X; UN News, Nov. 17, 2026 (UN human rights office figures); Haitian press reports in French.

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