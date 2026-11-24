Haiti’s electoral council is still registering voters, but gang violence and limited access to registration centres leave the 18 July 2027 vote far from assured.

Port-au-Prince and its bay seen from a hillside in September 2008, a file photo. Photo: U.S. Navy / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

Elections: Haiti

Haiti’s Provisional Electoral Council, known as the CEP, reported 628,755 registered voters on 21 September 2026, the latest count we could confirm. The council’s live statistics page could not be opened for this report, so a more recent figure is not confirmed.

The CEP is the body that organises elections in Haiti, which has had no elected president since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in July 2021. A credible election is the stated route out of a crisis that has brought a United Nations-authorised security force to the country and ties closely to US migration and security concerns.

Key Facts Who. Haiti’s Provisional Electoral Council (CEP), the body that organises the country’s elections.

What. The latest count we could confirm is 628,755 voters, as of 21 September 2026.

Candidates. 33 people applied to run for president by the 15 November 2026 deadline.

Next. Candidate papers are due 30 November 2026; the first round is Sunday 18 July 2027.

As of. 24 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.

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Haiti’s electoral council is still registering voters, but gang violence and limited access to registration centres leave the 18 July 2027 vote far from assured.

Registration began on 20 and 21 July 2026 in nine departments, Haiti’s regional administrative units, and on 30 July in the West department, the CEP said in its note on the state of the process. By Monday 21 September 2026 the council reported 628,755 voters at 1,285 registration-and-voting centres, which it said was more than 10% of the potential electorate.

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Shopfronts and painted advertising on a street in Pacot, a district of Port-au-Prince. (Undated archive photo. Photo: Yoni Rubin / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0)

The CEP defines the potential electorate as citizens who hold the national identity card. In its notice on the candidate deadline in November 2026, the council “reaffirms its commitment to conduct the electoral process in an inclusive, impartial, transparent and accountable manner”, in our translation from the French.

In that September note, the South-East, Grand’Anse and Nippes departments led, with 16%, 15% and 14.5% of their voting-age population registered. The council had also recruited and trained 2,853 register agents and 4,643 election security agents by then.

By then the council had approved 30 political groups, 18 parties and 12 groupings. Its platform had recorded 7 presidential applications at that point, against 33 by the 15 November deadline.

Registration is only one step, because candidates must file their papers with the departmental electoral offices by 30 November 2026, according to a CEP notice. By the online deadline of midnight on 15 November 2026, 33 people had applied for the presidency, the council’s platform showed.

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The candidate lists are not final. The CEP decides which applications are admissible after it checks the files.

In its updated calendar, the CEP moved the first round of presidential and legislative elections from 13 December 2026 to Sunday 18 July 2027. The second round is set for Monday 4 October 2027.

Gang violence and limited access to registration centres remain the main obstacles to registering voters. Armed gangs control much of Port-au-Prince.

We found no figure for how many centres are cut off by gangs. Next come the 30 November 2026 filing deadline and, after the council’s checks, the first round on 18 July 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Haiti’s voter register matter?

It shows how many people could vote once the council opens the polls, and it tests whether the process can reach citizens in a country without an elected president. A credible election is the stated route out of the crisis.

Who can register to vote in Haiti?

The CEP defines the potential electorate as citizens who hold the national identity card. They can register at its centres or with its mobile teams.

Sources Published Tuesday 24 November 2026 · Source: Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) notices, calendar and statistics dashboard · Conseil Électoral Provisoire

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