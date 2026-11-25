Police and a UN-authorised force are pushing gangs back on several fronts, from the capital's southern edge to the Artibonite department. Nearly every result so far is the forces' own account.

Shopfronts and painted advertising on a street in Pacot, a district of Port-au-Prince; an undated archive photo, not a picture of current conditions. Photo: Yoni Rubin / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Security: Haiti

Haiti’s police and the UN-authorised Gang Suppression Force widened their offensive against armed gangs this week, moving beyond Martissant, a district at the southern entrance of Port-au-Prince, to Cité Soleil, a crowded district of the capital, Tabarre, a suburb to its east, and Gros-Morne, a town in the northern Artibonite department. On Monday 23 November 2026 the government also received ten armoured vehicles from the United Nations for the force, Juno7, a Haitian news site, reported on 24 November.

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The Haitian National Police said on Monday 23 November that officers killed at least 54 suspected gang members in Martissant, 34 on Thursday 19 November and 20 on Friday 20 November. The police said no officer was killed or injured.

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Key Facts Who. Haiti’s National Police and the UN-authorised Gang Suppression Force.

What. Police report at least 54 suspected gang members killed in Martissant; the force reports raids elsewhere.

Where. Martissant, Cité Soleil, Tabarre and Gros-Morne, Haiti.

When. Operations from 19 to 22 November 2026; armoured vehicles handed over 23 November.

As of. 25 November 2026, 09:55 GMT

Police and a UN-authorised force are pushing gangs back on several fronts, from the capital’s southern edge to the Artibonite department. Nearly every result so far is the forces’ own account.

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The force at the centre of the offensive is new. The UN Security Council, the UN’s top security body, adopted resolution 2793 on 30 September 2025 by 12 votes to none, with China, Pakistan and Russia abstaining.

The resolution replaced the Kenyan-led police mission with the Gang Suppression Force for an initial 12 months. It allows intelligence-led operations against gangs, and it asked for a UN Support Office in Haiti (UN press release SC/16185).

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The police state their aim in one sentence. In a statement on X reported by The Haitian Times on 24 November, the National Police said: “Disrupting criminal groups while reopening the Southern Road to allow residents to resume their activities without fear is our objective.”

The police said the operations on 19 and 20 November targeted Martissant 2, 4 and 23, areas held by the Village de Dieu and Grand Ravine gangs, using the specialised police units SWAT, UTAG and UDMO. Police say they used about a dozen armoured vehicles, one heavy armoured vehicle and explosive-laden drones, The Haitian Times reported on 24 November.

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The police have not said which areas they have retaken. Africanews reported more than 70 dead in Martissant without naming a source, and we found no independent count.

The Gang Suppression Force said in a statement, reported by The Haitian Times and by Africanews on 24 November, that it killed at least six suspected gang members and seized five rifles in clashes on the Marassa Bridge, which links Tabarre with Croix-des-Bouquets, a town Africanews calls a stronghold of the 400 Mawozo gang. We could not find the statement on the force’s website, whose latest dated press release is from 6 October 2026.

In the Boston neighbourhood of Cité Soleil, the force said that one suspect was killed, one was wounded and the home of gang leader Mathias Saintil, who was killed on 6 November, was set on fire (The Haitian Times, 24 November). Near Gros-Morne, a town in the Artibonite department, it said it seized 10 firearms, more than 110 rounds, communication equipment and more than 10 vehicles said to belong to gangs.

Le Nouvelliste, a Haitian daily, wrote on 24 November that the force’s Facebook page says it exchanged gunfire on 22 November at Pandou, in northern Gros-Morne, with Kokorat San Ras, a gang described as a branch of Tibwadòm. Le Nouvelliste added that the clashes ended with weapons and ammunition seized.

Le Nouvelliste reported on 23 November that operations on the weekend of Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 November in Cité Soleil, Tabarre and Gros-Morne recovered 16 firearms and ended with the “neutralisation” of several presumed gang members. The newspaper attributed this to information the force released on its social media, so the figure rests on the force’s own posts.

Hubert Cénéac, the magistrate (local official) of Gros-Morne, said, as The Haitian Times reported on 24 November: “The Gang Suppression Force is leaving no possibility for the Kokorat San Ras group to continue controlling certain communal sections of Gros-Morne,” and “every time the bandits invade the communal sections, dozens of people are murdered.” He said three bodies believed to belong to Kokorat San Ras members were found at Ti Bois d’Homme after clashes between security forces and armed groups.

Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé said: “The gangs will have no peace.” He visited the base of the Salvadoran troops serving in Haiti after three Salvadoran soldiers died on 20 November in an explosion at a military camp in Haiti (The Haitian Times, 24 November).

The vehicles came from the UN Support Office in Haiti (BANUH), the UN’s logistics office, and Fils-Aimé symbolically handed the keys to a representative of the force at a ceremony in Port-au-Prince (Juno7, 24 November). No technical details or deployment area were given.

Residents of the south and of Gros-Morne’s rural sections have most at stake, given the magistrate’s account of dozens murdered when gangs invade. If the forces hold ground, the roads and villages reopen; if gangs retake it, those killings would resume.

No named source has given a date for the next phase of the offensive. The first test will be where the new armoured vehicles are sent.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are the death tolls confirmed?

No. They come from the police and the force themselves, and no outside group has counted.

Why do the armoured vehicles matter?

They add armoured transport for the force, but no one has said where the vehicles will go.

Is the offensive over?

There is no sign of that. Both forces are still reporting operations, and no end or next step has been announced.

Sources Source: Haitian National Police statement on X (23 November 2026); Gang Suppression Force statement (22 November 2026) as reported by The Haitian Times and Africanews (24 November 2026); The Haitian Times (24 November 2026); Le Nouvelliste (23 and 24 November 2026); Juno7 (24 November 2026); Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé on X (22 November 2026); UN Security Council resolution 2793 and press release SC/16185 (30 September 2025).

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