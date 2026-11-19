Fifteen thousand new soldiers in three years would multiply the roughly 1,500 trained by late September by ten.

Haitian National Police graduates march on graduation day, 10 January 2025, in a file photograph not taken at an election event. (Photo: U.S. Embassy Haiti, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Haiti

Haiti’s prime minister, Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, announced on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that the state will train 15,000 new soldiers over three years (Le Nouvelliste, a Haitian daily, 18 November 2026). He spoke at ceremonies for the 223rd anniversary of the Battle of Vertières, the 1803 victory over Napoleon’s army that led to independence in 1804.

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He also reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the national police and the Armed Forces of Haiti, and renewed his intention to organise elections (Le Nouvelliste, 18 November 2026). For readers abroad, the pledge shows how Haiti plans to rebuild its security forces while an international mission was still short of full strength in late September.

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Key Facts Who. Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, who governs Haiti without an elected president.

What. He announced 15,000 new soldiers will be trained over three years.

Scale. That is 5,000 a year, against 4,000 a year promised in 2024.

Next. The first round of elections is now set for Sunday 18 July 2027.

As of. As of 19 November 2026, 07:30 GMT.

Fifteen thousand new soldiers in three years would multiply the roughly 1,500 trained by late September by ten.

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Why Haiti Is Building an Army Again

Haiti’s army was disbanded in 1995 after taking part in another coup, and President Jovenel Moïse reinstated it in 2017 (Stars and Stripes, a US military newspaper, 12 September 2023). Moïse was assassinated on 7 July 2021, and Haiti’s last president has not been replaced (Jamaica Observer, a Jamaican daily, 29 October 2026).

Fils-Aimé and his cabinet have governed since 7 February 2026, when the mandate of the interim Transitional Presidential Council ended (Reuters, a news agency, 7 February 2026); see who holds power in Haiti. The UN-authorised Gang Suppression Force, an international unit that backs Haiti’s police, is planned at 5,500 personnel, but on 26 September 2026 he said it was not fully operational (Jamaica Observer, 26 September 2026).

The plan covers two forces: 15,000 new soldiers and 4,000 new police officers, the targets he said on 3 November 2026 he hopes for (Associated Press, a US news agency, 3 November 2026). More than 1,000 new officers had just graduated, he said, and operations had begun in Kenscoff, Gressier and the Artibonite region, areas hit by gang violence.

Cap-Haïtien, the northern city near the Vertières battlefield. (Photo: Alex Proimos, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The Pledge Is Not New, but the Pace Is

In a speech at the United Nations reported on 26 September 2026, Fils-Aimé said Haiti would set up a programme to train another 15,000 over three years. He said more than 1,500 new soldiers had completed training and more than 2,000 police officers were already trained (Jamaica Observer, 26 September 2026).

In Washington on 22 October 2024, Haiti’s then defence minister, Jean Marc Berthier Antoine, told the Inter-American Defense Board, a body of the Organization of American States, that Haiti would train 20,000 soldiers in five years (HaitiLibre, a Haitian news site, 23 October 2024). By our arithmetic, that is 4,000 a year, against 5,000 a year now, and 15,000 is ten times the 1,500 trained by 26 September 2026 (HaitiLibre reported in April 2025 that the same 20,000 target was restated over four years).

Why It Matters Beyond Haiti

In that speech Fils-Aimé said the goal is “not only to respond to the crisis of today” but to build the capacity for Haiti to ensure its own security (Jamaica Observer, 26 September 2026). By our arithmetic, 5,000 recruits a year is a quarter above the 4,000 a year promised in 2024, and the 15,000 target is ten times the 1,500 soldiers trained by that date.

Experts and people involved in the operations are asking how the recently deployed Salvadoran troops operate and what role they play (Associated Press, 3 November 2026). The UN said that most Salvadoran personnel in Haiti are not operating under the Gang Suppression Force framework, and spokesman Stéphane Dujarric told reporters on 3 November that rights must be respected in security operations (Associated Press, 3 November 2026).

In Plain English

FAd’H: the Armed Forces of Haiti, the army.

the Armed Forces of Haiti, the army. PNH: the Haitian National Police.

the Haitian National Police. Gang Suppression Force: a UN-authorised international force, planned at 5,500 personnel.

a UN-authorised international force, planned at 5,500 personnel. CEP: the Provisional Electoral Council, which runs Haitian elections.

What to Watch

The Provisional Electoral Council, known as the CEP, published a revised calendar on 28 October 2026 that moved the first round from 13 December 2026 to Sunday 18 July 2027, with a second round on Monday 4 October 2027 (HaitiLibre, 29 October 2026; Associated Press, 30 October 2026); see our earlier report. Voter registration ends on 20 May 2027 (Associated Press, 30 October 2026, as published by the Jamaica Gleaner).

Two dates to follow: the final candidate list, which the council expects by mid-January 2027, and the first round on Sunday 18 July 2027.

What Is Not Known

None of the prime minister’s statements cited here gives a cost, funding, trainers, recruiting rules or a start date for the 15,000 soldiers. The total strength of the army is not stated in them either.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Haiti’s prime minister announce on 18 November 2026?

Alix Didier Fils-Aimé announced the training of 15,000 new soldiers over three years. He spoke at the 223rd anniversary of the Battle of Vertières and renewed his intention to organise elections.

Is the 15,000 figure new?

No. Fils-Aimé gave it in a UN speech reported on 26 September 2026 and repeated it on 3 November 2026 as a hope. In 2024 the defence minister had promised 20,000 soldiers over five years.

Why does Haiti have an army again?

The army was disbanded in 1995 after taking part in another coup. President Jovenel Moïse reinstated it in 2017, and Moïse was assassinated on 7 July 2021.

When are Haiti’s next elections?

The Provisional Electoral Council set the first round for Sunday 18 July 2027 and the second for 4 October 2027. That calendar was published on 28 October 2026.

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