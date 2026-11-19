Haiti’s opposition wants the prime minister gone, yet it backs the Salvadoran troops fighting gangs. Only one news agency has described the march so far.

File photo, March 2010: the Haitian flag flies in front of the damaged National Palace in Port-au-Prince. Photo: U.S. Navy / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

Politics: Haiti

Several thousand people marched through Port-au-Prince on Wednesday 18 November 2026 to demand that Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé resign, the Spanish news agency EFE reported on 18 November. The marchers also backed the Salvadoran troops fighting armed gangs, EFE said.

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It was the second day of street protests, following the pro-Salvadoran march on Tuesday 17 November that we covered on 18 November. EFE, a Spanish wire service whose copy other outlets republished, is the only source we found for Wednesday’s march, and no Haitian official source has confirmed it.

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Key Facts Who. Opposition sectors, including the group FREN and the Accord Caribé coalition.

What. Several thousand marched on Wednesday 18 November 2026 demanding Prime Minister Fils-Aimé’s resignation.

Route. From the commune of Delmas through Pétion-Ville to the Primature, the prime minister’s office.

Next. Elections, postponed several times, are now set for Sunday 18 July 2027.

As of. 19 November 2026, 07:15 GMT.

Haiti’s opposition wants the prime minister gone, yet it backs the Salvadoran troops fighting gangs. Only one news agency has described the march so far.

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How Haiti Reached This Point

Fils-Aimé has been interim prime minister since November 2024, EFE reported on 18 November 2026. On Saturday 7 February 2026 the Transitional Presidential Council, the body that shared executive power, held a ceremony marking the end of its mandate, the Haitian daily Le Nouvelliste reported on 9 February 2026, under the headline “Alix Didier Fils-Aimé Assumes Sole Executive Authority”.

In January 2026, Le Nouvelliste reported that council members Leslie Voltaire and Edgard Leblanc Fils said a majority of council members wanted the prime minister to leave. That attempt to replace him failed, the paper reported.

File photo, undated: shopfronts and painted advertising on a street in Pacot, a district of Port-au-Prince. Photo: Yoni Rubin / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Haitian security forces, supported by Salvadoran troops, are operating in several sectors of the Port-au-Prince area to retake neighbourhoods held by armed groups, EFE reported on 18 November 2026. El Salvador has since deployed more than 2,000 troops, the Associated Press (AP), a US news agency, reported on 3 November 2026, after four Salvadoran military personnel went missing on Sunday 18 October 2026 in what EFE called an ambush outside Port-au-Prince.

Elections, postponed several times, now have a new date of Sunday 18 July 2027, EFE reported on 18 November 2026. Fils-Aimé spoke publicly on 3 November for the first time since the four Salvadorans went missing, AP reported.

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What the Marchers Said

The march was called by opposition sectors, EFE reported on 18 November 2026. Marchers were peaceful and carried tree branches, banners and placards.

Sonson Dumé, spokesperson of the political opposition, tied the march to the anniversary of the Battle of Vertières on 18 November 1803, the decisive Haitian victory over French colonial forces, EFE reported. He said the fight against gangs must happen “at all levels” and denounced “planned insecurity and corruption” that he attributed to the Fils-Aimé government.

Dumé also accused the prime minister of ties to gangs, which is his claim alone and which EFE did not confirm. He urged Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele to stay in Haiti and warned that stopping the intervention would be “grave for the population”, EFE reported.

Girot Frantz, in charge of mobilisation for FREN (Fuerza Revolucionaria Nacional), an opposition group, said gangs have collaborators inside public institutions, EFE reported. Frantz said they could re-establish themselves while the prime minister stays in power, even if Bukele neutralises them.

Boisrond Emmanuel Junior, spokesperson for the Accord Caribé, a coalition of organisations and parties, criticised the international community for supporting Fils-Aimé, EFE reported. Junior said the government has failed at its two main tasks, restoring security and organising elections.

Why It Matters

Haiti’s gang war has drawn in a foreign army, and the street is now split between supporters of the troops and critics of the prime minister. On Tuesday 17 November, AP reported on 18 November 2026, thousands marched to praise Bukele, and police fired tear gas as the crowd headed towards the stadium.

For the government, the protests raise the political cost of a campaign tied to more than 2,000 Salvadoran troops, the number AP reported on 3 November 2026. For the opposition, the troops are an ally it does not want to lose, even as it calls for the prime minister to go.

The United Nations said most Salvadoran personnel are not operating under the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force, the multinational anti-gang mission, AP reported on 3 November 2026. The Council of Ministers has ratified a cooperation agreement with El Salvador, AP reported on 18 November 2026.

Salvadoran Vice President Félix Ulloa said the agreement would not be made public, AP reported on 18 November 2026. He said: “There is a hidden agenda to criticize our operation.”

The Case for Keeping Him

The US Embassy said in early February 2026 that it supports Prime Minister Fils-Aimé’s leadership, according to a Yahoo News report of the embassy statement. The same report said three members of the Transitional Presidential Council are under US sanctions after pushing for his removal.

What to Watch

The first round of elections is set for Sunday 18 July 2027, EFE reported on 18 November 2026. Our report on the election delay explains the new calendar: our report on the election delay.

No date is confirmed for the Salvadoran troops’ departure, AP reported on 18 November 2026, quoting Justice Minister Patrick Pélissier. He said a legal framework would let them stay longer, as we reported in our look at the troops’ future.

What Is Not Known

No government or police response to Wednesday’s march has been found as of Thursday 19 November 2026. The prime minister’s office and Haiti’s police could answer that.

EFE, a Spanish wire service, is the only source we found for the march, so “several thousand” has no second count. Independent journalists or the organisers could provide one.

What It Means for You

Anyone with family, aid work or business in Port-au-Prince is watching a political fight run alongside a military campaign against gangs. The US Embassy has publicly backed the prime minister, while the marchers on Wednesday wanted him out.

The next fixed date is the 18 July 2027 vote, EFE reported on 18 November 2026. Until then, the signals to follow are whether Haiti’s authorities answer the march and whether the troops get a departure date, as in our report on the election council’s funding request.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Alix Didier Fils-Aimé?

He is Haiti’s interim prime minister, in office since November 2024, EFE reported on 18 November 2026. Le Nouvelliste reported on 9 February 2026 on the ceremony marking the end of the Transitional Presidential Council’s mandate, under the headline “Alix Didier Fils-Aimé Assumes Sole Executive Authority”.

Why are Haitians marching?

Opposition sectors marched in Port-au-Prince on 18 November 2026 to demand the prime minister’s resignation, EFE reported. They denounced mismanagement and backed Salvadoran operations against armed gangs.

Why are Salvadoran troops in Haiti?

Haitian security forces, supported by Salvadoran troops, are working to retake neighbourhoods held by armed groups, EFE reported on 18 November 2026. AP reported on 3 November that more than 2,000 Salvadoran troops are deployed, after four Salvadoran military personnel went missing on 18 October.

When is Haiti’s next election?

The first round is set for Sunday 18 July 2027, EFE reported on 18 November 2026. Elections have been postponed several times.

Sources EFE news agency, 18 November 2026 · Associated Press, 3 November and 18 November 2026 · Le Nouvelliste, 9 February 2026 · Le Nouvelliste, January 2026 (majority wants departure, failed attempt) · US Embassy statement as reported on 5 February 2026

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