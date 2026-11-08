Haiti Election Body Presents Funding Needs

Shopfronts and painted advertising on a street in Pacot, a district of Port-au-Prince; an undated archive photo, not a picture of current conditions. Photo: Yoni Rubin / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

HAITI · ELECTIONS

Key Facts The meeting Haiti’s election council, the CEP, presented its funding needs to the finance ministry on Thursday 5 November 2026.

The talks The ministry says talks continue and an increase in the election budget is under discussion.

The budget The agreed election budget is US$120 million, and US$80.65 million had been transferred by 30 September.

The dates The first round is Sunday 18 July 2027, under the council’s calendar of 28 October.

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Haiti’s election council has presented its funding needs to the finance ministry, which says talks on possible budget adjustments, including an increase, will continue. The Provisional Electoral Council (CEP), the body that organises Haiti’s elections, met Economy and Finance Minister Serge Gabriel Colin on Thursday 5 November 2026, according to the ministry.

For readers abroad, the money matters because Haiti has had no elected president since July 2021, and every delay in the vote keeps that gap open. The council’s updated calendar, published on Wednesday 28 October 2026, sets the first round for Sunday 18 July 2027, as our report on the new dates explains.

What Happened on Thursday

The two sides discussed updating the spending plan for the vote to fit the new election calendar. The ministry says the talks will continue toward possible budget adjustments, including an increase on the money first set aside.

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The CEP is an interim body that runs voter registration, candidate filing and polling. The finance ministry is the arm of government that releases public money, so its view of the budget shapes what the council can spend.

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The Money So Far

In early July the prime minister’s office and the CEP agreed an election budget of US$120 million, after the government had rejected earlier council proposals of between US$200 million and US$250 million. Their joint statement said the figure could be revised if needs changed.

The finance ministry says US$80.651 million had been transferred by 30 September 2026 to a joint fund run by the UN Development Programme, the UN’s development agency. The remaining US$39.349 million is in the state budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year and is due to be paid out gradually.

The ministry adds that the council communicated the US$120 million figure before the latest calendar revision. Its note does not say how much of the money has been spent on election work.

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Why It Matters Beyond Haiti

Haiti’s vote is meant to end a political vacuum that began with the assassination of Jovenel Moïse, Haiti’s last elected president, in July 2021. Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé heads the government without an elected president, as our guide to who holds power in Haiti shows.

The vote also matters to the US government, which co-drafted with Panama a 2025 resolution of the UN Security Council, the UN’s top security body, that created the Gang Suppression Force, an international force authorised to help Haiti’s police fight armed gangs. Our earlier report explains how security shapes the election calendar.

For US readers following Haiti policy, a revised budget figure, if one is published, would be the next concrete signal. It would show whether the July 2027 vote is expected to cost more than the US$120 million now on the books.

What Is Not Known

No new total has been published, and all published accounts of the 5 November meeting rely on the ministry’s note. It is also unclear whether any extra money would come from the state budget or from foreign partners.

The ministry says the US$120 million figure predates the latest calendar change, so the effect on costs of moving the vote to July 2027 is not yet public. More background on the country’s crisis is in our Haiti coverage hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Haiti’s election budget?

The government and the electoral council agreed US$120 million in July 2026. The finance ministry says US$80.651 million had been transferred by 30 September, and talks on possible adjustments, including an increase, continue.

When is Haiti’s next election?

The council’s updated calendar sets the first round of presidential and legislative elections for Sunday 18 July 2027. It was published on Wednesday 28 October 2026.

Who runs Haiti’s elections?

The Provisional Electoral Council, known as the CEP, an interim body that organises voter registration and polling. The finance ministry releases the public money it spends.

Sources: Provisional Electoral Council of Haiti, press note on the updated electoral calendar, 28 October 2026; Haiti Ministry of Economy and Finance, statements on the election budget and on its meeting with the council, 5 to 7 November 2026, as relayed in the Haitian press; joint communiqué of the Prime Minister’s Office and the Provisional Electoral Council on the US$120 million election budget, July 2026; UN Security Council, Resolution 2793 (2025), adopted 30 September 2025.

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