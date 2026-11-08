Haiti Election Body Presents Funding Needs

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.59▼ 0.22% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.08% USD/PEN3.43▼ 0.25% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.31— 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88— 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.83— 0.00% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL6.15▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.30 ▼ 2.05% WTI 89.55 ▼ 1.41% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.42% GOLD 4,103 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 52.34 ▲ 1.04% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.48% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.02% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.10% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.08% USD/PEN 3.43 ▼ 0.35% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.23% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.83 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.15 ▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.30 ▼ 2.05% WTI 89.55 ▼ 1.41% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.42% GOLD 4,103 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 52.34 ▲ 1.04% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.48% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Haiti Caribbean

Haiti Election Body Presents Funding Needs

By · · 4 min read
A sloping street in Port-au-Prince lined with low white buildings and painted walls advertising a photocopy shop and milk powder
Shopfronts and painted advertising on a street in Pacot, a district of Port-au-Prince; an undated archive photo, not a picture of current conditions. Photo: Yoni Rubin / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

HAITI · ELECTIONS

Key Facts

  • The meeting Haiti’s election council, the CEP, presented its funding needs to the finance ministry on Thursday 5 November 2026.
  • The talks The ministry says talks continue and an increase in the election budget is under discussion.
  • The budget The agreed election budget is US$120 million, and US$80.65 million had been transferred by 30 September.
  • The dates The first round is Sunday 18 July 2027, under the council’s calendar of 28 October.

This story is part of our coverage of the Haiti crisis. The gangs, the UN force, the December vote and the Dominican border are explained in our dossier.

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Haiti’s election council has presented its funding needs to the finance ministry, which says talks on possible budget adjustments, including an increase, will continue. The Provisional Electoral Council (CEP), the body that organises Haiti’s elections, met Economy and Finance Minister Serge Gabriel Colin on Thursday 5 November 2026, according to the ministry.

For readers abroad, the money matters because Haiti has had no elected president since July 2021, and every delay in the vote keeps that gap open. The council’s updated calendar, published on Wednesday 28 October 2026, sets the first round for Sunday 18 July 2027, as our report on the new dates explains.

What Happened on Thursday

The two sides discussed updating the spending plan for the vote to fit the new election calendar. The ministry says the talks will continue toward possible budget adjustments, including an increase on the money first set aside.

The CEP is an interim body that runs voter registration, candidate filing and polling. The finance ministry is the arm of government that releases public money, so its view of the budget shapes what the council can spend.

The Money So Far

In early July the prime minister’s office and the CEP agreed an election budget of US$120 million, after the government had rejected earlier council proposals of between US$200 million and US$250 million. Their joint statement said the figure could be revised if needs changed.

The finance ministry says US$80.651 million had been transferred by 30 September 2026 to a joint fund run by the UN Development Programme, the UN’s development agency. The remaining US$39.349 million is in the state budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year and is due to be paid out gradually.

The ministry adds that the council communicated the US$120 million figure before the latest calendar revision. Its note does not say how much of the money has been spent on election work.

Women sell vegetables and goods on a roadside market in front of a painted shop wall in Port-au-Prince
A roadside market in Port-au-Prince in January 2010. Photo: Fred W. Baker III, US Department of Defense, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.
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Why It Matters Beyond Haiti

Haiti’s vote is meant to end a political vacuum that began with the assassination of Jovenel Moïse, Haiti’s last elected president, in July 2021. Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé heads the government without an elected president, as our guide to who holds power in Haiti shows.

The vote also matters to the US government, which co-drafted with Panama a 2025 resolution of the UN Security Council, the UN’s top security body, that created the Gang Suppression Force, an international force authorised to help Haiti’s police fight armed gangs. Our earlier report explains how security shapes the election calendar.

For US readers following Haiti policy, a revised budget figure, if one is published, would be the next concrete signal. It would show whether the July 2027 vote is expected to cost more than the US$120 million now on the books.

What Is Not Known

No new total has been published, and all published accounts of the 5 November meeting rely on the ministry’s note. It is also unclear whether any extra money would come from the state budget or from foreign partners.

The ministry says the US$120 million figure predates the latest calendar change, so the effect on costs of moving the vote to July 2027 is not yet public. More background on the country’s crisis is in our Haiti coverage hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Haiti’s election budget?

The government and the electoral council agreed US$120 million in July 2026. The finance ministry says US$80.651 million had been transferred by 30 September, and talks on possible adjustments, including an increase, continue.

When is Haiti’s next election?

The council’s updated calendar sets the first round of presidential and legislative elections for Sunday 18 July 2027. It was published on Wednesday 28 October 2026.

Who runs Haiti’s elections?

The Provisional Electoral Council, known as the CEP, an interim body that organises voter registration and polling. The finance ministry releases the public money it spends.

Sources: Provisional Electoral Council of Haiti, press note on the updated electoral calendar, 28 October 2026; Haiti Ministry of Economy and Finance, statements on the election budget and on its meeting with the council, 5 to 7 November 2026, as relayed in the Haitian press; joint communiqué of the Prime Minister’s Office and the Provisional Electoral Council on the US$120 million election budget, July 2026; UN Security Council, Resolution 2793 (2025), adopted 30 September 2025.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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