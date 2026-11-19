Juno7 reports a new drone-backed push in Martissant. No authority has published results, and the number of dead and their identities remain unconfirmed.

File photo, 3 January 2025. Guatemalan and Salvadoran troops of the earlier Multinational Security Support Mission arrive at Port-au-Prince airport. (Photo: US Embassy Haiti, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Security: Haiti

Haiti’s news site Juno7 reported on Thursday 19 November 2026 that police and the Task Force, a unit that has used drones against gangs, launched a new operation against armed groups in Martissant, a district on the southern edge of Port-au-Prince. It said explosive drones were reportedly used, and that no official toll was available.

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We found no official statement from the Haitian National Police or the Task Force, so the outcome is unconfirmed. For readers in the United States and elsewhere, the area matters because it sits on the road that links the capital to the south of the country.

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Key Facts Who. The Haitian National Police and its Task Force, against armed groups.

What. A reported operation, with explosive drones reportedly used. No official toll found.

Where. Martissant, a district on the southern edge of Port-au-Prince.

When. Morning of Thursday 19 November 2026.

As of. 19 November 2026, 18:32 GMT.

Juno7 reports a new drone-backed push in Martissant. No authority has published results, and the number of dead and their identities remain unconfirmed.

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Juno7 says the operation reportedly targets the Martissant 2 and 4 sectors, where gang positions and clandestine toll posts were said to be hit. It adds that armed groups have for years imposed illegal payments on people crossing the zone.

Radio Graphie, a Haitian radio station, reported that several alleged gang members had been killed, according to Juno7. Juno7 itself says no official toll confirms the number of dead or their identities.

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Juno7 also reports the presence of Salvadoran soldiers alongside Haitian forces, and says the operation follows the retaking of the Sylvio-Cator stadium by security forces. We found no published account of what role the soldiers played on Thursday.

Shopfronts and painted advertising on a street in Pacot, a district of Port-au-Prince. Undated archive photo, not a picture of current conditions. Photo: Yoni Rubin, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Martissant had been in the news six days earlier, when blasts were heard in Port-au-Prince and Haitian news reports linked them to drones, as our earlier report of 14 November described. No toll had been published then either.

The result of Thursday’s operation is not known from what we found, including any deaths and any harm to civilians. It is also unclear who commands the drones and whether any control of the area would last.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the Martissant operation been officially confirmed?

We found no official statement from the Haitian National Police or the Task Force, and no official toll. The account rests on Juno7’s report.

Why does Martissant matter?

The district lies on the road linking the capital to the south of Haiti, where Juno7 says armed groups have long charged illegal tolls.

Sources: Juno7 · The Rio Times, 14 November report

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error