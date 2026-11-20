Haiti Crisis

Two Salvadoran service members died in Haiti on Friday 20 November 2026, and two more were hurt, when a detonation struck during work with explosive material in one of the camps where El Salvador’s troops are stationed. The Salvadoran Armed Forces (Fuerza Armada de El Salvador) announced it in a post on X, the social network.

The post opens with the word “EN DESARROLLO”, Spanish for developing, so more details may follow. Until more arrives, the identities of the dead, the location of the camp and the cause are all unconfirmed.

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Key Facts Who. Four service members were affected; the Armed Forces have not named those who died.

Unknown. The camp is not identified and no cause has been given.

Context. More than 2,000 Salvadoran troops are in Haiti, hunting four missing air-force technicians.

As of 20 November 2026, 20:30 GMT

Salvadoran troops went to Haiti to find missing colleagues and to help fight the gangs. Friday’s blast killed two service members and hurt two more.

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The troops are there because of an ambush on 18 October 2026 on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, in the Croix-des-Bouquets area. An armoured vehicle carrying four Salvadoran air-force technicians, known in Spanish as aerotécnicos, was attacked with firearms and explosives, the Armed Forces said in a communiqué, and the ambush and the search have been followed closely since.

The Armed Forces said the technicians were returning to their camp when they were hit. President Nayib Bukele sent more than 2,000 troops at the end of October, including special forces, to search for them; the first soldiers arrived.

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The contingent has since supported operations against the gangs and the recovery of territory. El Salvador was already part of the Gang Suppression Force, or GSF, a multinational mission created by United Nations Security Council resolution 2793 on 30 September 2025.

The vote was 12 to none, with China, Pakistan and Russia abstaining, and the resolution turned an earlier Multinational Security Support mission into the GSF.

Pedestrians pass a market area in Port-au-Prince in a 2015 file photograph. (Photo: Yoni Rubin, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The resolution capped the GSF at 5,550 personnel, gave it power to arrest suspected gang members and set an initial period of 12 months, funded mainly by voluntary contributions. Forces from Haiti and several other countries now run operations against the armed gangs that control large parts of Port-au-Prince and other areas.

The technicians are still missing, so the search that brought the troops to Haiti is unfinished. The Friday statement does not say whether the blast affects that search.

The Armed Forces said the injured are receiving medical attention and offered condolences and solidarity to the families. “We accompany their loved ones in this difficult moment,” the post says, translated from the Spanish.

By 20:30 GMT the Armed Forces had not named the dead, said where the camp is or described how badly the survivors are hurt. They had also not said what caused the detonation.

The wording matters, and so does what it leaves out. A detonation during work with explosive material describes work with explosives, yet the Armed Forces have not called it an accident, a fault or anything else, so the cause stays open.

The ambush in October was an attack with firearms and explosives, but the Friday statement draws no link to it. Any connection would need evidence that has not been offered, and none should be assumed.

For readers abroad, the main point is the size of the commitment. El Salvador has put more than 2,000 troops into a country where gangs hold ground, and Friday’s deaths happened inside one of its own camps.

Earlier coverage looked at a strike on a gang leader’s house and the debate over the future of the Salvadoran troops. More coverage sits in the Haiti section.

No date has been given for the next official step, and no named critic of the deployment has commented on Friday’s incident. The Armed Forces marked the post as developing, so the next word is likely to come from the same channel.

Related coverage: our afropunk brazil guide.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was killed in the Haiti blast?

The Salvadoran Armed Forces have not named the two service members who died, and the identities of the injured have not been released. They have offered condolences to the families.

What caused the detonation?

The Armed Forces say it happened while service members worked with explosive material in a camp, but they have not given a cause. They have not said whether it was an accident.

Why are Salvadoran troops in Haiti?

They were sent at the end of October to search for four missing air-force technicians and have since backed operations against gangs. El Salvador was also already part of the Gang Suppression Force.