Haiti Crisis

A third Salvadoran soldier has died of injuries from the explosion at a military camp in Haiti, El Salvador’s Armed Forces said on Friday 20 November 2026. The soldier died in a hospital in the Dominican Republic, where the wounded had been flown for treatment.

The one soldier who remains injured is out of danger, the Armed Forces said. They called the blast accidental.

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Key Facts Who. Three Salvadoran soldiers are dead; the one other injured soldier is out of danger.

Where. A military camp in Haiti; the third soldier died in a Dominican Republic hospital.

Cause. Described as an accidental detonation while handling explosives; the camp is unnamed.

As of 21 November 2026, 14:20 GMT

A blast at a Salvadoran camp in Haiti has now killed three soldiers. The one surviving soldier is out of danger, and the Armed Forces call it an accident.

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Salvadoran troops are in Haiti because of an ambush on 18 October 2026 in the Croix-des-Bouquets area, on the edge of the capital, Port-au-Prince. Four Salvadoran air-force technicians were attacked, the Armed Forces said in a communiqué, and they remain missing.

President Nayib Bukele reinforced the troops in Haiti at the end of October, and more than 2,000 are now in the country. They serve within the Gang Suppression Force, or GSF, a mission created by United Nations Security Council resolution 2793 on 30 September 2025.

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The resolution passed 12 to 0, with China, Pakistan and Russia abstaining, and it capped the force at 5,550 personnel. It gave the GSF power to arrest suspected gang members for an initial period of 12 months.

File photo, 3 January 2025. Guatemalan and Salvadoran troops of the earlier Multinational Security Support Mission arrive at Port-au-Prince airport. (Photo: US Embassy Haiti, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The Armed Forces said on Friday 20 November 2026 that the third soldier died in hospital in the Dominican Republic after being airlifted there. They did not name the hospital.

The Armed Forces described the event as an accidental detonation of explosive material while soldiers handled explosives at a military camp in Haiti. They have not named the camp, and they have not said what went wrong.

The surviving soldier is “fuera de peligro”, Spanish for out of danger, the Armed Forces said. The names of the dead have not been made public in the statements seen so far.

Haiti’s government sent condolences in a communiqué dated 20 November 2026. Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé expressed solidarity with El Salvador’s government, the families of the dead and the rest of the contingent.

He wished a quick recovery to the two soldiers who were then injured and recognised the risks faced by personnel on mission. He praised the commitment of the Salvadoran contingent, in a statement that spoke of two dead and so predates the third death.

Separately, Haiti’s Minister of Justice and Public Security, Patrick Pélissier, announced on Friday 20 November an agreement to build new prisons with Salvadoran cooperation. He spoke after an official mission to El Salvador.

The first prison is due soon, and the prime minister has ordered construction accelerated. It is one of three prisons being built by a Salvadoran company in partnership with a Haitian company.

Pélissier praised CECOT, the Terrorism Confinement Center, El Salvador’s maximum-security prison, which he visited during a conference. El Salvador has lived under a state of exception, an emergency regime, since March 2022.

“Once inside, there is no hope of ever seeing the outside world again,” Pélissier said of CECOT. He gave no cost for the new prisons and did not say whether El Salvador will pay or help run them.

The people most directly affected are the families of the dead and the troops who remain in Haiti. The record is silent on whether the blast changes the Salvadoran mission or the continuing search for the four missing technicians.

Earlier coverage reported a burned vehicle found in the search for the four missing Salvadorans and a march in Haiti backing the Salvadoran troops. It also covered the debate over the future of the Salvadoran deployment.

No date has been given for the next official step. The Armed Forces have so far used their account on X for announcements.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who died in the Haiti blast?

The Armed Forces have not published the names of the dead. They have offered condolences to the families.

Was the explosion an accident?

The Armed Forces call it an accidental detonation during the handling of explosives. They have not given further detail on how it happened.

Why are Salvadoran soldiers in Haiti?

They were sent to search for the missing air-force technicians. El Salvador also belongs to the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force.