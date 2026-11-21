Haiti Police Say 20 More Gang Members Killed
Haitian police say a second day of fighting in Martissant has left more than 20 more suspected gang members dead. They say the push to retake gang-held ground continues.
Security: Haiti
Haiti’s National Police (PNH) said in a note on Friday 20 November 2026 that more than 20 more suspected gang members were killed that day in Martissant, a district on the southern edge of Port-au-Prince. The note says the deaths came during an offensive in Martissant 2A, an area of the district.
The new toll follows the at least 34 suspected gang members that police said they killed in the same area on Thursday 19 November 2026, which we covered in our first report. Police say operations continue, so the figures may rise.
Key Facts
- Who. Haiti’s National Police and a government special unit, the Task Force.
- What. More than 20 suspected gang members killed, after at least 34 the day before.
- Where. Martissant, a district on the southern edge of Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital.
- When. Friday 20 November 2026, a day after Thursday’s operation.
- As of. 21 November 2026, 19:00 GMT
Haitian police say a second day of fighting in Martissant has left more than 20 more suspected gang members dead. They say the push to retake gang-held ground continues.
Police say the offensive is part of a national strategy to retake territory held by armed groups. Units are supported by the Task Force, the government’s special unit, which police describe as including the private security firm Vectus Global.
On Thursday police posted a video of the operation, which was filmed in Martissant. The video’s text named the Task Force and its private partner, Vectus Global, as taking part.
Police said on Thursday that no officers or civilians were hurt, but the Friday note gave no figures on the wounded or on officer losses. Suspects remain suspects until a court rules, and no names of the dead have been published.
El Salvador sent a large reinforcement of troops to Haiti in late October 2026, on top of a small contingent already serving there. On 18 October four Salvadoran air-force technicians went missing after a gang ambush in Croix-des-Bouquets, a town east of the capital, and they have not been found.
Police said on Thursday that none of the Salvadoran troops took part in the Martissant operation. Separately, the UN Security Council approved the Gang Suppression Force, a UN-backed multinational force, on 30 September 2025 by resolution 2793, replacing the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission.
The resolution authorises up to 5,550 personnel, up from 2,500 in the earlier mission. Police have not said how many Task Force members took part in Martissant, or how the toll was counted.
The UN’s political office in Haiti, known as BINUH, recorded at least 1,408 people killed and 656 injured between April and June 2026, according to its quarterly human rights report published on 25 August 2026. That was about 14% fewer casualties than in the first three months of the year, when at least 1,642 people were killed and 745 injured.
BINUH said more than half of the April to June casualties came from gang attacks. Around 40% were documented in the context of security-force operations against gangs, so police counts of the dead matter for how the offensive is judged.
The police figures are self-reported, and outside observers have not confirmed who the dead were. No independent body has said whether civilians are among them.
Haiti lies about 700 miles from Miami, and Washington announced on 2 May 2025 that it was designating Viv Ansanm, a coalition of Haitian gangs, a foreign terrorist organisation, with effect from 5 May. The designation puts the coalition under US terrorism law.
For now nothing in the police statements points to an end of the offensive. Police have not said how many officers took part, or when the fighting will stop.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who are the dead?
Police call them suspected gang members but have published no names. Outside observers have not confirmed their identities.
Is the offensive over?
Police say operations continue. They have given no end date.
Why does this matter outside Haiti?
Haiti is close to the United States, and a UN-backed force is meant to help restore order there. Washington also treats one Haitian gang coalition as a terrorist group.
Sources
Source: Haitian National Police (PNH) statements of 19 and 20 November 2026 (communications directorate); UN Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) quarterly human rights report, April to June 2026 (25 August 2026); UN Security Council resolution 2793 (30 September 2025); US State Department designation of Viv Ansanm, 2 May 2025
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Haiti news · Haiti Police Say 34 Gang Members Killed · Haiti Police Retake Stadium From Gangs · Bukele Says Salvadoran Forces Hit Gang Leader Home · EU Sanctions Four Haitian Gangs
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