Haitian police report two days of heavy fighting against gangs in Martissant. Every figure so far is a police claim, and the identities of the dead are unknown.

File photo, 3 January 2025. Guatemalan and Salvadoran troops of the earlier Multinational Security Support Mission arrive at Port-au-Prince airport. (Photo: US Embassy Haiti, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Security: Haiti

Haiti’s National Police said on Friday 20 November 2026 that more than 20 further suspected gang members were killed in Martissant, a district of the capital, Port-au-Prince. That brings the police toll to at least 54 in two days, after at least 34 on Thursday 19 November 2026.

Police said on Thursday that no officers or civilians were hurt, and police have not named the dead. A police video named an anti-gang task force and Vectus Global, a private security firm founded by the US businessman Erik Prince, as taking part.

Key Facts Who. Haiti’s National Police (PNH), backed by an anti-gang task force and a US-founded private security firm.

What. At least 54 suspected gang members reported killed in two days; no count is independently verified.

Where. Martissant, a district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital.

When. Thursday 19 and Friday 20 November 2026.

As of. 23 November 2026, 07:00 GMT

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Haitian police report two days of heavy fighting against gangs in Martissant. Every figure so far is a police claim, and the identities of the dead are unknown.

The fighting aims to reopen the road that links Port-au-Prince to the south, which gangs have held for years. Renel Destina, known as Ti Lapli, leads the Grand Ravine gang, which operates in the district, and the UN committee that sanctions Haitian gang leaders listed him on 8 December 2023 under resolution 2653.

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The Gang Suppression Force, the UN-backed multinational mission, has also reported operations in Tabarre, a suburb east of the capital’s centre, and north of Gros-Morne, a town in the Artibonite department. The UN Security Council, the UN’s top security body, authorised the force by resolution 2793 on 30 September 2025, with up to 5,500 uniformed personnel.

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File photo: a street in Pacot, a district of Port-au-Prince. Photo: Yoni Rubin / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0).

Under that resolution the force replaced a Kenya-led police mission. Its task is to work with the Haitian police and armed forces on intelligence-led operations to neutralise gangs.

The US State Department designated Viv Ansanm, a coalition of Haitian gangs, a terrorist organisation on 2 May 2025. Four Salvadoran military aviation technicians were reported missing after a gang ambush east of the capital on Sunday 18 October 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are the death tolls confirmed?

No. The figures come from police notes, and no independent count has been published.

Why does Martissant matter?

It sits on the road from the capital to the south, so control of it decides who can move people and goods.

Sources Source: Haitian National Police video and note (19 and 20 November 2026); UN Security Council resolution 2793 (30 September 2025); UN Security Council committee established under resolution 2653, sanctions list entry (8 December 2023); US State Department designation of Viv Ansanm (2 May 2025).

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