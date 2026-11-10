Haiti Extends Police Certificate Deadline

Politics: Haiti

Haiti’s national police announced on Sunday 8 November 2026 that candidates for president, the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies now have until Monday 23 November 2026 to apply for a police certificate. The certificate is a document candidates need before filing their candidacy, and the earlier deadline of Monday 9 November has passed.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Haiti story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Haiti’s national police (DGPNH) set the date; its Central Directorate of the Judicial Police (DCPJ) receives requests.

New deadline. Monday 23 November 2026 for presidential, Senate and Chamber of Deputies candidates.

Old deadline. Monday 9 November 2026, which has now passed.

Local candidates. Terms for local-government candidates were reported only in part.

Vote. First round of the national elections is set for Sunday 18 July 2027.

Haiti’s police gave election candidates two more weeks to request the certificate they need to run, but the terms for local candidates and the link to the electoral council’s own dates are still unclear.

What Changed

The National Police General Directorate (DGPNH) said on Sunday 8 November 2026 that it had set new dates for receiving certificate requests at the DCPJ, the judicial arm of the national police. Candidates for president, the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies must submit by Monday 23 November 2026.

An earlier notice, reported on Thursday 5 November, had set Monday 9 November 2026 as the cut-off. It said that date would leave time for checks and for issuing certificates before a candidacy filing deadline of Sunday 15 November 2026.

Rooftops of Cap-Haïtien, a port city in northern Haiti. Photo: Alex Proimos / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The same earlier notice said requests go to the DCPJ and to the judicial police services in each of Haiti’s departments (its regions). Details for local-government candidates, such as mayors, were reported only in part, and reports say they will be announced later.

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Why the Dates Matter

The new police deadline falls after the 15 November filing date quoted in the earlier notice. Whether the Provisional Electoral Council (CEP), Haiti’s election authority, has moved its own candidacy dates to match is not confirmed.

The CEP published an updated electoral calendar on Wednesday 28 October 2026. That calendar moved the first round of the presidential and legislative elections to Sunday 18 July 2027, from Sunday 13 December 2026.

Candidates Report Delays

Wadner Édouard, head of the political grouping Solèy, said on Monday 9 November 2026 that some of its candidates have waited two months for their certificates. He also said that for almost a month no application form has been available in some departments, notably Nord-Ouest in the north-west and Nippes in the south-west.

These are his statements, and we have not seen a police response to them. We found no other source for the delays described.

What It Means for You

For candidates and parties, the practical effect is two more weeks to secure a document that must be in the file. For anyone following Haiti’s election, a slipping certificate deadline is an early signal of how tight the candidate-registration phase is.

What Is Not Known

Three points are unconfirmed: the terms for local-government candidates, whether the CEP has changed its candidacy dates, and whether the police have answered Solèy’s complaint. The dates above come from press reports of the police announcement, not from its text.

What to Watch Next

The next checkpoint is Monday 23 November 2026, when certificate requests close for presidential, Senate and Chamber candidates. Any CEP notice on candidacy filing dates would show whether the two timetables now line up.

Related coverage: Solèy bloc doubts the vote but keeps running and party member registration closes. See also Haiti election delayed to July 2027, the election body’s funding request and our Haiti coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new police certificate deadline for Haiti’s candidates?

Candidates for president, the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies have until Monday 23 November 2026. It replaces the earlier date of Monday 9 November 2026.

Where do Haitian candidates apply for the certificate?

An earlier notice named the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police (DCPJ) and the departmental judicial police services. Terms for local-government candidates were reported only in part.

When is Haiti’s first-round election?

The electoral council’s updated calendar of 28 October 2026 sets it for Sunday 18 July 2027. It was previously set for Sunday 13 December 2026.

Sources Haitian National Police (DGPNH), announcement of 8 November 2026 and earlier notice, as relayed in Haitian and French Caribbean press reports · CEP, press note on the updated electoral calendar, 28 October 2026

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