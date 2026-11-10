US Stocks Jump 2.3% as Fear Gauge Falls 22% | Global Economy, Nov 10

Rio Times Global Economy Briefing

Key Facts Prediction markets: Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, prices a quarter-point (25-basis-point) Fed rate increase on 8–9 December at 79.5% (11:10 pm ET, 9 November).

Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, prices a quarter-point (25-basis-point) Fed rate increase on 8–9 December at 79.5% (11:10 pm ET, 9 November). US stocks jumped on Monday: the S&P 500 rose 2.35% to 7,550 and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, fell 22.31%.

the S&P 500 rose 2.35% to 7,550 and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, fell 22.31%. Borrowing costs stayed high: the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.895%, so the rally is not powered by cheaper money.

the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.895%, so the rally is not powered by cheaper money. Brazil’s central bank held its Selic rate , the country’s benchmark interest rate, at 13.75% on 4 November; its minutes are due today.

, the country’s benchmark interest rate, at 13.75% on 4 November; its minutes are due today. US consumer prices arrive at 8:30 am ET today, with the core rate forecast at 2.8% against 2.6% before.

The Big Three Wall Street surges as fear drains away The S&P 500 closed at 7,550, up 2.35%, and the VIX fell 22.31% to 19.92. Investors are buying again after last week’s sell-off.

The S&P 500 closed at 7,550, up 2.35%, and the VIX fell 22.31% to 19.92. Investors are buying again after last week’s sell-off. Yields climb even as stocks rally The US 10-year Treasury yield stands at 4.895%, up 0.58%, so this rally is not powered by cheaper money. The dollar index slipped 0.59% to 101.692.

The US 10-year Treasury yield stands at 4.895%, up 0.58%, so this rally is not powered by cheaper money. The dollar index slipped 0.59% to 101.692. Brazil holds the Selic at 13.75% Copom, the central bank’s rate-setting committee, paused after five straight cuts while inflation sits at 4.58%, above the 4.5% ceiling. A softer dollar helps, but the central bank is in no hurry.

S&P 500 7,550 +2.35% Biggest push in months Dow Jones 52,390 +2.15% Broad-based gain Nasdaq Composite 25,253 +2.74% Tech leads the rebound VIX 19.92 -22.31% Fear gauge collapses US 10-year yield 4.895% +0.58% Borrowing costs stay high Dollar index (DXY) 101.692 -0.59% Eases, helping emerging markets Gold (spot) US$4,138/oz +1.78% Safe-haven demand holds US commercial crude stocks 409.8m bbl -0.9m Small draw, week to 30 Oct

The overnight global tape and what it means for Latin America. File photo of the New York Stock Exchange facade, Wall Street.

United States

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict Core inflation rate (due today, consensus 2.8%) Pending 2.6% A hotter print would lift yields Cleveland Fed inflation measure (due today) Pending 0.2 Watch for firm services prices US Energy Information Administration (EIA) commercial crude stocks (million barrels) 409.8 410.7 Small draw EIA distillate stocks (million barrels) 99.3 102.9 Diesel supply tightens EIA gasoline stocks (million barrels) 209.0 209.2 Marginal draw

Europe & United Kingdom

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Indicator Actual Prior Verdict Bundesbank (German central bank) president Nagel speech (Wednesday 08:20 Lisbon) Pending n/a Tone on European Central Bank policy German 30-year Bund auction, yield (Wednesday 10:30 Lisbon) Pending 3.67% Test of demand for long German debt

Asia-Pacific & Emerging Markets

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict China consumer prices, year on year (Oct) 0.7% 0.9% Softer than the 0.8% forecast China producer prices, year on year (Oct) 5.7% 5.0% Beat the 5.3% forecast Japan coincident index (Sep) 119.5 118.8 Beat the 118 forecast Japan leading index (Sep) 116.4 118 Missed the 116.7 forecast South Africa foreign exchange reserves (Oct) 74.51 75.43 Below the 75.2 forecast Brazil Selic rate 13.75% 14.00% Held after five cuts

Instrument Level Session S&P 500 (US) 7,550 +2.35% Ibovespa (Brazil) 172,236 +2.22% USD/BRL 5.5083 +0.03%

Source: market close, 9 November 2026.

Today’s Economic Calendar — Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Time Country Event Consensus Prior 00:01 GB BRC (British Retail Consortium) Retail Sales Monitor 1.2 1 03:00 CN Exports — 36.3 03:00 CN Balance of Trade 126.5 133.53 03:00 CN Imports — 31 03:00 CN Balance of Trade Yuan 859 905.97 03:35 JP 30-Year Japanese Government Bond Auction — 4.109 05:00 JP Eco Watchers Survey Outlook 47.8 47.4 05:00 JP Eco Watchers Survey Current 46.8 47 09:00 US Fed Waller Speech — — 11:00 BR Brazil central bank (Copom) meeting minutes — — 11:00 US NFIB (US small-business group) Business Optimism Index 97.7 97.9 13:30 US Core Inflation Rate 2.8 2.6 13:30 US Inflation Rate 337.02 336.94 13:30 US CPI s.a 337 336.3 13:30 US Inflation Rate 3.9 3.7 13:30 US Core Inflation Rate 0.2 0.3 13:30 US Inflation Rate 0.3 0.6 13:30 US Core Inflation Rate — 338.9 13:30 US Real Earnings — -0.5

Live Market Intelligence Global Markets — Live Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Global Markets — Live Board S&P 500 · benchmark 7,550 +2.35% Market breadth · 15 names 100% advancing 15 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs EUR / USD 1.1230 +0.11% US 10-yr 4.8640 +0.10% VIX 19.92 -22.31% Gold 4,131 +0.40% Brent crude 91.58 -1.07% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume SPX 7,550 +2.35% — — — — — NDX 27,908 +3.40% — — — — — DJI 52,390 +2.15% — — — — — RUT 2,841 +3.15% — — — — — US10Y 4.8640 +0.10% — — — — — VIX 19.92 -22.31% — — — — — DAX 26,267 +1.73% — — — — — FTSE 10,783 +1.02% — — — — — CAC 8,233 +1.16% — — — — — STOXX 656.52 +1.26% — — — — — NIKKEI 60,716 +3.30% — — — — — HSI 24,577 +0.39% — — — — — KOSPI 5,256 +4.72% — — — — — CSI300 4,066 +0.25% — — — — — NIFTY 25,045 +0.06% — — — — — TSX 36,446 +1.84% — — — — — GOLD 4,131 +0.40% +0.22% 4,115 4,156 4,117 26,661 SILVER 53.29 +1.37% +6.19% 52.56 53.78 52.91 8,280 Largest moves today VIX 19.92 -22.31% KOSPI 5,256 +4.72% NDX 27,908 +3.40% NIKKEI 60,716 +3.30% RUT 2,841 +3.15% SPX 7,550 +2.35% DJI 52,390 +2.15% TSX 36,446 +1.84% The session read The S&P 500 rose 2.35%, with breadth positive — 15 of 15 names higher. KOSPI led, while NIFTY lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 9 Nov 2026 Nexa Rises 5.6% as Zinc Miners Rebound Read →

01 Fear drains out of Wall Street

US stocks surged, with the S&P 500 closing at 7,550, up 2.35%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.15% to 52,390, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.74% to 25,253.

The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, collapsed 22.31% to 19.92. Last week’s sell-off gave way to a broad rebound, with the Nasdaq Composite, which is heavy with technology shares, leading the gains.

Official data from the US Energy Information Administration (eia.gov/petroleum/supply/weekly) put commercial crude stocks at 409.8 million barrels in the week to 30 October, down 0.9 million. Distillate stocks fell 3.6 million to 99.3 million barrels, a tighter diesel picture.

Assessment — Relief rally, sticky rates MEDIUM The evidence points to relief rather than a new trend. Stocks recovered part of last week’s sell-off and the VIX fell by more than a fifth, yet the 10-year yield rose to 4.895% and Polymarket still prices a December rate increase. Confidence is medium because today’s US inflation report can swing those odds within minutes. The variable to watch is the core reading against the 2.8% forecast.

02 Yields refuse to follow stocks lower

The US 10-year Treasury yield stands at 4.895%, up 0.58% on the day. Stocks are rising while borrowing costs stay high, which is an uneasy pairing.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks today. Investors will listen for any sign that inflation is cooling fast enough to allow lower rates.

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The core inflation rate is on today’s calendar, with a consensus of 2.8% against 2.6% before. A hotter reading would push yields higher and test the equity bounce.

Gold gained 1.78% to US$4,138/oz while the dollar index fell 0.59% to 101.692. Gold rising alongside yields suggests investors still want protection, even as stocks recover.

03 Brazil pauses while the world reprices

China’s consumer prices rose 0.7% in October from a year earlier, below the 0.8% forecast. Producer prices rose 5.7%, ahead of the 5.3% consensus, so cost pressure is building at the factory gate while shoppers stay cautious.

Brazil’s central bank held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November, ending five straight quarter-point cuts from 15%. The vote was unanimous.

Consumer inflation reached 4.58% in the 12 months to September, according to the statistics office IBGE, above the 4.5% tolerance ceiling.

A softer dollar and a calmer VIX are welcome news for the real and Brazilian stocks. Calendar figures in this briefing come from the RT economic calendar (RT market data). But with the US 10-year yield at 4.895%, foreign investors still demand a high return for emerging-market risk.

Copom minutes are due today, and the next decision comes on 9 December. Mexican industrial production and Brazilian services data follow on Wednesday, giving a wider view of Latin American demand.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s market on the December Fed decision, with about US$17.7 million traded, prices a 25-basis-point increase at 79.5%, no change at 18.5% and a 25-basis-point cut at 0.8%. Prices are bets, not polls, and moved after the last jobs data; stand 11:10 pm ET on 9 November 2026.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to watch today and this week

Wednesday: Brazilian services growth, Mexican industrial production and Chile’s central bank minutes.

Brazilian services growth, Mexican industrial production and Chile’s central bank minutes. Thursday: Brazil’s October consumer inflation report, forecast at 0.26% for the month against 0.82% before.

Brazil’s October consumer inflation report, forecast at 0.26% for the month against 0.82% before. Friday: Whether the US rally holds into the weekend with the VIX near 19.92 and the 10-year yield at 4.895%.

Whether the US rally holds into the weekend with the VIX near 19.92 and the 10-year yield at 4.895%. Ongoing: Brazil’s 9 December Copom decision, with the Selic at 13.75% and inflation above the 4.5% ceiling.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the S&P 500 rise so sharply?

The S&P 500 closed at 7,550, up 2.35%, as fear eased after last week’s sell-off. The VIX dropped 22.31% to 19.92.

Why are US yields rising while stocks rally?

The 10-year yield is 4.895%, up 0.58%. Investors are still pricing in a possible Fed rate increase in December.

What is the Selic rate in Brazil?

Copom held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November after five quarter-point cuts. The next decision is on 9 December.

How does a weaker dollar help Latin America?

The dollar index fell 0.59% to 101.692. A softer dollar eases debt costs and tends to support currencies such as the real.

What should investors watch next?

Today’s core inflation reading and the speech by Fed Governor Christopher Waller. Brazil’s Copom minutes also land today.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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