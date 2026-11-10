US Stocks Jump 2.3% as Fear Gauge Falls 22% | Global Economy, Nov 10

IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 72,104.80 ▲ 1.00% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.04% USD/MXN18.50▼ 0.18% USD/CLP966.96▼ 0.99% USD/COP3,269▲ 0.88% USD/PEN3.41▼ 1.07% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▲ 0.07% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.42% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.80% BRENT 91.58 ▼ 1.07% WTI 85.91 ▼ 1.08% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.34 ▲ 0.23% GOLD 4,131 ▲ 0.40% SILVER 53.29 ▲ 1.37% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.06% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.57% WHEAT 591.00 ▲ 0.51% COFFEE 266.70 ▼ 4.75% SUGAR 18.21 ▼ 0.16% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,113 ▼ 0.81% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 324.80 ▲ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81% IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 72,104.80 ▲ 1.00% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.04% USD/MXN 18.50 ▼ 0.16% USD/CLP 966.96 ▼ 0.99% USD/COP 3,269 ▲ 0.88% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 1.07% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.46 ▼ 0.21% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▲ 0.07% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.42% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▲ 0.80% BRENT 91.58 ▼ 1.07% WTI 85.91 ▼ 1.08% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.34 ▲ 0.23% GOLD 4,131 ▲ 0.40% SILVER 53.29 ▲ 1.37% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.06% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.57% WHEAT 591.00 ▲ 0.51% COFFEE 266.70 ▼ 4.75% SUGAR 18.21 ▼ 0.16% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,113 ▼ 0.81% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 324.80 ▲ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Global Economy Briefing Market Reports

US Stocks Jump 2.3% as Fear Gauge Falls 22% | Global Economy, Nov 10

By · · 6 min read

Rio Times Global Economy Briefing

Key Facts

  • Prediction markets: Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, prices a quarter-point (25-basis-point) Fed rate increase on 8–9 December at 79.5% (11:10 pm ET, 9 November).
  • US stocks jumped on Monday: the S&P 500 rose 2.35% to 7,550 and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, fell 22.31%.
  • Borrowing costs stayed high: the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.895%, so the rally is not powered by cheaper money.
  • Brazil’s central bank held its Selic rate, the country’s benchmark interest rate, at 13.75% on 4 November; its minutes are due today.
  • US consumer prices arrive at 8:30 am ET today, with the core rate forecast at 2.8% against 2.6% before.

The Big Three

  • Wall Street surges as fear drains away The S&P 500 closed at 7,550, up 2.35%, and the VIX fell 22.31% to 19.92. Investors are buying again after last week’s sell-off.
  • Yields climb even as stocks rally The US 10-year Treasury yield stands at 4.895%, up 0.58%, so this rally is not powered by cheaper money. The dollar index slipped 0.59% to 101.692.
  • Brazil holds the Selic at 13.75% Copom, the central bank’s rate-setting committee, paused after five straight cuts while inflation sits at 4.58%, above the 4.5% ceiling. A softer dollar helps, but the central bank is in no hurry.
S&P 500
7,550
+2.35%
Biggest push in months
Dow Jones
52,390
+2.15%
Broad-based gain
Nasdaq Composite
25,253
+2.74%
Tech leads the rebound
VIX
19.92
-22.31%
Fear gauge collapses
US 10-year yield
4.895%
+0.58%
Borrowing costs stay high
Dollar index (DXY)
101.692
-0.59%
Eases, helping emerging markets
Gold (spot)
US$4,138/oz
+1.78%
Safe-haven demand holds
US commercial crude stocks
409.8m bbl
-0.9m
Small draw, week to 30 Oct
Global markets and the overnight economic tape.
The overnight global tape and what it means for Latin America. File photo of the New York Stock Exchange facade, Wall Street.
S&P 500 daily chart
US Dollar Index daily chart

United States

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict
Core inflation rate (due today, consensus 2.8%) Pending 2.6% A hotter print would lift yields
Cleveland Fed inflation measure (due today) Pending 0.2 Watch for firm services prices
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) commercial crude stocks (million barrels) 409.8 410.7 Small draw
EIA distillate stocks (million barrels) 99.3 102.9 Diesel supply tightens
EIA gasoline stocks (million barrels) 209.0 209.2 Marginal draw

Europe & United Kingdom

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Indicator Actual Prior Verdict
Bundesbank (German central bank) president Nagel speech (Wednesday 08:20 Lisbon) Pending n/a Tone on European Central Bank policy
German 30-year Bund auction, yield (Wednesday 10:30 Lisbon) Pending 3.67% Test of demand for long German debt

Asia-Pacific & Emerging Markets

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict
China consumer prices, year on year (Oct) 0.7% 0.9% Softer than the 0.8% forecast
China producer prices, year on year (Oct) 5.7% 5.0% Beat the 5.3% forecast
Japan coincident index (Sep) 119.5 118.8 Beat the 118 forecast
Japan leading index (Sep) 116.4 118 Missed the 116.7 forecast
South Africa foreign exchange reserves (Oct) 74.51 75.43 Below the 75.2 forecast
Brazil Selic rate 13.75% 14.00% Held after five cuts
Instrument Level Session
S&P 500 (US) 7,550 +2.35%
Ibovespa (Brazil) 172,236 +2.22%
USD/BRL 5.5083 +0.03%

Source: market close, 9 November 2026.

Today’s Economic Calendar — Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Time Country Event Consensus Prior
00:01 GB BRC (British Retail Consortium) Retail Sales Monitor 1.2 1
03:00 CN Exports 36.3
03:00 CN Balance of Trade 126.5 133.53
03:00 CN Imports 31
03:00 CN Balance of Trade Yuan 859 905.97
03:35 JP 30-Year Japanese Government Bond Auction 4.109
05:00 JP Eco Watchers Survey Outlook 47.8 47.4
05:00 JP Eco Watchers Survey Current 46.8 47
09:00 US Fed Waller Speech
11:00 BR Brazil central bank (Copom) meeting minutes
11:00 US NFIB (US small-business group) Business Optimism Index 97.7 97.9
13:30 US Core Inflation Rate 2.8 2.6
13:30 US Inflation Rate 337.02 336.94
13:30 US CPI s.a 337 336.3
13:30 US Inflation Rate 3.9 3.7
13:30 US Core Inflation Rate 0.2 0.3
13:30 US Inflation Rate 0.3 0.6
13:30 US Core Inflation Rate 338.9
13:30 US Real Earnings -0.5
Live Market IntelligenceGlobal Markets — Live BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Global Markets — Live Board

World
Nov 10, 2026 · 03:35
S&P 500 · benchmark
7,550 +2.35%
Market breadth · 15 names
100% advancing
15 ▲ advancing0 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs
EUR / USD
1.1230
+0.11%
US 10-yr
4.8640
+0.10%
VIX
19.92
-22.31%
Gold
4,131
+0.40%
Brent crude
91.58
-1.07%
Full instrument board
InstrumentLastChangeYoYPrev.HighLowVolume
SPX 7,550 +2.35%
NDX 27,908 +3.40%
DJI 52,390 +2.15%
RUT 2,841 +3.15%
US10Y 4.8640 +0.10%
VIX 19.92 -22.31%
DAX 26,267 +1.73%
FTSE 10,783 +1.02%
CAC 8,233 +1.16%
STOXX 656.52 +1.26%
NIKKEI 60,716 +3.30%
HSI 24,577 +0.39%
KOSPI 5,256 +4.72%
CSI300 4,066 +0.25%
NIFTY 25,045 +0.06%
TSX 36,446 +1.84%
GOLD 4,131 +0.40% +0.22% 4,115 4,156 4,117 26,661
SILVER 53.29 +1.37% +6.19% 52.56 53.78 52.91 8,280
Largest moves today
VIX 19.92 -22.31%
KOSPI 5,256 +4.72%
NDX 27,908 +3.40%
NIKKEI 60,716 +3.30%
RUT 2,841 +3.15%
SPX 7,550 +2.35%
DJI 52,390 +2.15%
TSX 36,446 +1.84%
The session read
The S&P 500 rose 2.35%, with breadth positive — 15 of 15 names higher. KOSPI led, while NIFTY lagged.
From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 9 Nov 2026
Nexa Rises 5.6% as Zinc Miners Rebound
Read →

01 Fear drains out of Wall Street

US stocks surged, with the S&P 500 closing at 7,550, up 2.35%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.15% to 52,390, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.74% to 25,253.

The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, collapsed 22.31% to 19.92. Last week’s sell-off gave way to a broad rebound, with the Nasdaq Composite, which is heavy with technology shares, leading the gains.

Official data from the US Energy Information Administration (eia.gov/petroleum/supply/weekly) put commercial crude stocks at 409.8 million barrels in the week to 30 October, down 0.9 million. Distillate stocks fell 3.6 million to 99.3 million barrels, a tighter diesel picture.

Assessment — Relief rally, sticky rates MEDIUM

The evidence points to relief rather than a new trend. Stocks recovered part of last week’s sell-off and the VIX fell by more than a fifth, yet the 10-year yield rose to 4.895% and Polymarket still prices a December rate increase.

Confidence is medium because today’s US inflation report can swing those odds within minutes. The variable to watch is the core reading against the 2.8% forecast.

02 Yields refuse to follow stocks lower

The US 10-year Treasury yield stands at 4.895%, up 0.58% on the day. Stocks are rising while borrowing costs stay high, which is an uneasy pairing.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks today. Investors will listen for any sign that inflation is cooling fast enough to allow lower rates.

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The core inflation rate is on today’s calendar, with a consensus of 2.8% against 2.6% before. A hotter reading would push yields higher and test the equity bounce.

Gold gained 1.78% to US$4,138/oz while the dollar index fell 0.59% to 101.692. Gold rising alongside yields suggests investors still want protection, even as stocks recover.

03 Brazil pauses while the world reprices

China’s consumer prices rose 0.7% in October from a year earlier, below the 0.8% forecast. Producer prices rose 5.7%, ahead of the 5.3% consensus, so cost pressure is building at the factory gate while shoppers stay cautious.

Brazil’s central bank held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November, ending five straight quarter-point cuts from 15%. The vote was unanimous.

Consumer inflation reached 4.58% in the 12 months to September, according to the statistics office IBGE, above the 4.5% tolerance ceiling.

A softer dollar and a calmer VIX are welcome news for the real and Brazilian stocks. Calendar figures in this briefing come from the RT economic calendar (RT market data). But with the US 10-year yield at 4.895%, foreign investors still demand a high return for emerging-market risk.

Copom minutes are due today, and the next decision comes on 9 December. Mexican industrial production and Brazilian services data follow on Wednesday, giving a wider view of Latin American demand.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s market on the December Fed decision, with about US$17.7 million traded, prices a 25-basis-point increase at 79.5%, no change at 18.5% and a 25-basis-point cut at 0.8%. Prices are bets, not polls, and moved after the last jobs data; stand 11:10 pm ET on 9 November 2026.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to watch today and this week

  • Wednesday: Brazilian services growth, Mexican industrial production and Chile’s central bank minutes.
  • Thursday: Brazil’s October consumer inflation report, forecast at 0.26% for the month against 0.82% before.
  • Friday: Whether the US rally holds into the weekend with the VIX near 19.92 and the 10-year yield at 4.895%.
  • Ongoing: Brazil’s 9 December Copom decision, with the Selic at 13.75% and inflation above the 4.5% ceiling.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the S&P 500 rise so sharply?

The S&P 500 closed at 7,550, up 2.35%, as fear eased after last week’s sell-off. The VIX dropped 22.31% to 19.92.

Why are US yields rising while stocks rally?

The 10-year yield is 4.895%, up 0.58%. Investors are still pricing in a possible Fed rate increase in December.

What is the Selic rate in Brazil?

Copom held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November after five quarter-point cuts. The next decision is on 9 December.

How does a weaker dollar help Latin America?

The dollar index fell 0.59% to 101.692. A softer dollar eases debt costs and tends to support currencies such as the real.

What should investors watch next?

Today’s core inflation reading and the speech by Fed Governor Christopher Waller. Brazil’s Copom minutes also land today.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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