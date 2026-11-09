Haiti Closes Party Member Sign-Up Window

Politics: Haiti

Haiti’s election authority gave political parties until Sunday 8 November 2026 to register their members and supporters online. The deadline sits in the Provisional Electoral Council’s (CEP) official calendar, published on 28 October.

The same calendar sets the first round of presidential and legislative voting for 18 July 2027. Haiti’s election has already been postponed once, so both steps matter.

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Key Facts What. The CEP, Haiti’s electoral authority, set 8 November as the party registration end date.

Vote. The calendar sets the first round for Sunday 18 July 2027.

The CEP’s updated calendar closes party registration on 8 November, with candidate deadlines later this month and voting set for July 2027.

What Happened

The CEP calendar lists “inscription en ligne des membres, adhérents et sympathisants des partis et groupements politiques” from 20 August to 8 November 2026. The CEP announced the updated calendar on 28 October 2026.

Port-au-Prince Bay, Haiti, file photo.

Presidential, Senate and lower-house candidates can register online until 15 November and file documents until 30 November. File analysis starts on 1 December.

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What Happens Next

The CEP plans a preliminary candidate list on 15 December 2026. Voting follows on Sunday 18 July 2027.

More on this topic: Haiti Election Body Presents Funding Needs and Haiti Election Delayed to 18 July. For the wider picture, see our country coverage.

What Is Not Known

The calendar shows no extension, and we found no separate notice.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did party member registration close?

The CEP calendar sets 8 November 2026 as the end date, after a window that opened on 20 August.

When is Haiti’s first-round vote?

The CEP’s updated calendar sets the first round of the presidential and legislative elections for Sunday 18 July 2027.

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