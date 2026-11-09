Haiti Closes Party Member Sign-Up Window

IBOV 170,976.99 ▲ 1.47% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.10% USD/MXN18.59▼ 0.20% USD/CLP970.64▼ 0.61% USD/COP3,283▲ 1.33% USD/PEN3.41▼ 1.07% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.56▼ 0.05% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▼ 0.02% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.86% BRENT 93.65 ▼ 4.75% WTI 87.70 ▼ 3.45% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.35 ▲ 2.12% GOLD 4,114 ▲ 0.95% SILVER 52.70 ▲ 1.72% SOY 1,191 ▲ 0.17% CORN 439.25 ▼ 0.51% WHEAT 589.75 ▼ 0.25% COFFEE 267.60 ▼ 4.43% SUGAR 18.32 ▲ 0.44% ORANGE JUICE 145.45 ▲ 9.32% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,120 ▼ 0.68% BEEF 216.70 ▲ 1.24% CATTLE 324.68 ▲ 0.73% LITHIUM 61.00 ▲ 0.15% PETR4 45.21 ▼ 0.20% VALE3 65.82 ▲ 2.78% ITUB4 41.29 ▲ 1.88% BBDC4 14.53 ▲ 2.32% ABEV3 15.56 ▲ 0.52% BBAS3 16.97 ▼ 0.93% B3SA3 14.79 ▲ 2.78% WEGE3 50.46 ▲ 4.71% PRIO3 59.50 ▼ 1.62% SUZB3 53.46 ▲ 0.11% RENT3 30.75 ▲ 1.52% AZZA3 15.18 ▲ 2.85% CSAN3 2.78 ▲ 0.36% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 — 0.00% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.37 ▲ 2.30% CVCB3 0.86 ▲ 2.38% POSI3 3.08 ▼ 0.32% SLCE3 17.26 ▲ 3.91% NATU3 5.50 ▲ 6.38% BRKM5 3.11 ▼ 2.81% RANI3 8.56 ▲ 1.08% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 2.49% IBOV 170,976.99 ▲ 1.47% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.13% USD/MXN 18.59 ▼ 0.20% USD/CLP 970.64 ▼ 0.61% USD/COP 3,284 ▲ 1.34% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 1.06% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.56 ▼ 0.05% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.64% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.40% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▲ 0.82% BRENT 93.65 ▼ 4.75% WTI 87.70 ▼ 3.45% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.35 ▲ 2.12% GOLD 4,114 ▲ 0.95% SILVER 52.70 ▲ 1.72% SOY 1,191 ▲ 0.17% CORN 439.25 ▼ 0.51% WHEAT 589.75 ▼ 0.25% COFFEE 267.60 ▼ 4.43% SUGAR 18.32 ▲ 0.44% ORANGE JUICE 145.45 ▲ 9.32% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,120 ▼ 0.68% BEEF 216.70 ▲ 1.24% CATTLE 324.68 ▲ 0.73% LITHIUM 61.00 ▲ 0.15% PETR4 45.21 ▼ 0.20% VALE3 65.82 ▲ 2.78% ITUB4 41.29 ▲ 1.88% BBDC4 14.53 ▲ 2.32% ABEV3 15.56 ▲ 0.52% BBAS3 16.97 ▼ 0.93% B3SA3 14.79 ▲ 2.78% WEGE3 50.46 ▲ 4.71% PRIO3 59.50 ▼ 1.62% SUZB3 53.46 ▲ 0.11% RENT3 30.75 ▲ 1.52% AZZA3 15.18 ▲ 2.85% CSAN3 2.78 ▲ 0.36% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 — 0.00% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.37 ▲ 2.30% CVCB3 0.86 ▲ 2.38% POSI3 3.08 ▼ 0.32% SLCE3 17.26 ▲ 3.91% NATU3 5.50 ▲ 6.38% BRKM5 3.11 ▼ 2.81% RANI3 8.56 ▲ 1.08% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 2.49%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Haiti Latin America

Haiti Closes Party Member Sign-Up Window

By · · 2 min read
Street near the market in Cap-Haïtien, Haiti
A street near the market in Cap-Haïtien, northern Haiti, with a shared minibus and uncollected waste; an undated archive photo, not Port-au-Prince and not a picture of current conditions. Photo: Rémi Kaupp / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Politics: Haiti

Haiti’s election authority gave political parties until Sunday 8 November 2026 to register their members and supporters online. The deadline sits in the Provisional Electoral Council’s (CEP) official calendar, published on 28 October.

The same calendar sets the first round of presidential and legislative voting for 18 July 2027. Haiti’s election has already been postponed once, so both steps matter.

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Key Facts

  • What. The CEP, Haiti’s electoral authority, set 8 November as the party registration end date.
  • Vote. The calendar sets the first round for Sunday 18 July 2027.

The CEP’s updated calendar closes party registration on 8 November, with candidate deadlines later this month and voting set for July 2027.

What Happened

The CEP calendar lists “inscription en ligne des membres, adhérents et sympathisants des partis et groupements politiques” from 20 August to 8 November 2026. The CEP announced the updated calendar on 28 October 2026.

Port-au-Prince Bay, Haiti
Port-au-Prince Bay, Haiti, file photo.

Presidential, Senate and lower-house candidates can register online until 15 November and file documents until 30 November. File analysis starts on 1 December.

What Happens Next

The CEP plans a preliminary candidate list on 15 December 2026. Voting follows on Sunday 18 July 2027.

More on this topic: Haiti Election Body Presents Funding Needs and Haiti Election Delayed to 18 July. For the wider picture, see our country coverage.

What Is Not Known

The calendar shows no extension, and we found no separate notice.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did party member registration close?

The CEP calendar sets 8 November 2026 as the end date, after a window that opened on 20 August.

When is Haiti’s first-round vote?

The CEP’s updated calendar sets the first round of the presidential and legislative elections for Sunday 18 July 2027.

Sources

CEP, Calendrier électoral 2026-2027, 28 October 2026 · CEP, press note, 28 October 2026

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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