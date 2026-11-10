Haiti Bloc Doubts the Vote but Keeps Running

Port-au-Prince and its bay seen from a hillside in September 2008, a file photo. Photo: U.S. Navy / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

HAITI · ELECTIONS

A Haitian political grouping has voiced doubts about the country’s election process but says it will stay in the race, according to Haitian press reports of Monday 9 November 2026. The remarks came from Wadner Édouard, coordinator of the Solèy grouping, as the vote has been pushed back to July 2027.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Caribbean story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who Wadner Édouard, coordinator of the Solèy political grouping, spoke on Haitian radio on Monday 9 November 2026.

What Reported: he cited “doubt and uncertainty” in the process but said Solèy will keep taking part.

The complaint Reported: some Solèy candidates have waited two months for police certificates needed to file.

The calendar The first round is now Sunday 18 July 2027, not Sunday 13 December 2026.

Not confirmed His account has not been confirmed by the police or the Provisional Electoral Council (CEP).

What the Solèy Coordinator Reportedly Said

Édouard is reported to have told a Haitian radio programme that the electoral process is “tainted by elements that raise doubt and uncertainty”. He is said to have accused both the Provisional Electoral Council (CEP), the body that organises Haiti’s elections, and the government of fumbling in how they run it.

Even so, he is reported to have said Solèy intends to keep taking part in the process. His remarks reached us only through Haitian press reports, and we could not confirm them with Solèy or the officials he criticised.

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The Police Certificate Complaint

Candidates in Haiti must hold a police certificate, which the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police (DCPJ), the national police unit that handles criminal investigations, issues through its offices and departmental services. Édouard is reported to say some Solèy candidates have waited two months for theirs.

He is also reported to say that for almost a month no application form has been available in some departments, notably the departments (Haiti’s regions) of Nord-Ouest in the north-west and Nippes in the south-west.

File photo. The Citadelle Laferrière near Milot in northern Haiti, a fortress built after independence in 1804. Photo: Alex Proimos, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

Where the Election Stands

The CEP published an updated calendar on Wednesday 28 October 2026 that puts the first round of the presidential and legislative elections on Sunday 18 July 2027. A second round is set for Monday 4 October 2027, and the previous plan had called for a first round on Sunday 13 December 2026.

Haiti has had no elected president since Jovenel Moïse, its last elected president, was assassinated on 7 July 2021. Our guide to who holds real power in Haiti explains who governs in the meantime.

What It Means for You

For US readers, a credible Haitian vote would give Washington and donors an elected government to deal with on security, aid and migration. Each delay keeps those questions open, and complaints about basic paperwork show how fragile the process still is.

Travellers should note that the US State Department rates Haiti Level 4, Do Not Travel, its highest warning, in an advisory last updated on 10 July 2026. Nothing in this week’s reports changes that advice, and our report on the election budget talks covers the money side.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many Solèy candidates are affected, or whether the police or the CEP will respond to Édouard. Nor is it clear whether the new calendar changes the deadline for filing candidacies, and more is in our Haiti coverage hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Solèy?

Solèy is a Haitian political grouping coordinated by Wadner Édouard. Press reports say its candidates plan to stay in the race.

Why are candidates waiting for police certificates?

A police certificate is required to file a candidacy, and the national judicial police issue it. Édouard is reported to say some candidates have waited two months and that forms have been missing in some departments.

When is Haiti’s next election?

The first round is set for Sunday 18 July 2027, with a second round on Monday 4 October 2027, under the CEP calendar of 28 October 2026. The earlier date of 13 December 2026 was dropped.

Sources: Provisional Electoral Council of Haiti, updated electoral calendar, 28 October 2026; US State Department, Haiti travel advisory (Level 4, Do Not Travel), update of 10 July 2026; remarks by Wadner Édouard of 9 November 2026, reported in the Haitian press and not independently confirmed.

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