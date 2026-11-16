Photo: Flucco / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

GUINEA · PORTS AND MINING

Bouna Sylla, Guinea’s Minister of Mines and Geology, said on Monday 16 November 2026 that the country seeks US$1.9 billion for a deep-water port at M’Bottiny. He told the Reuters news agency that Guinea is courting the US International Development Finance Corporation (the US government’s development lender), Chinese investors and global banks.

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According to Guinean media, M’Bottiny is a coastal site south of Kamsar, a bauxite port town in Boké, Guinea’s mining region in the north-west. Guinea is the world’s largest bauxite producer, and bauxite is the ore used to make aluminium.

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Key Facts What Guinea seeks US$1.9 billion for a deep-water port at M’Bottiny, south of Kamsar.

Size 20-metre draught, for Capesize (giant bulk carrier) ships of up to 200,000 tonnes.

Lenders US development lender, Chinese investors, World Bank, African Development Bank and others are being courted.

Status Studies are finished; no timeline or financing agreement has been published.

Plan Direct loading of bauxite, plus container and oil terminals and an industrial park.

A shared deep-water port could change how Guinea ships its main export. Today it is still a pitch to financiers.

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Why Guinea Wants a New Port

Mr Sylla spoke around the Simandou Mining Summit, an investor conference in Conakry, the capital, that ran from 11 to 14 November 2026. Simandou is Guinea’s giant iron ore project, and the summit was organised by the Simandou Strategic Committee, a government body.

Bauxite now leaves Boké on barges and is often moved to large ships at sea, Guinean media reported from an interview with Mr Sylla. A port with a 20-metre draught would let producers load big ships directly, which he said would make the bauxite industry “more competitive” (translated from French).

File photo. The Rio Nunez at Boké, in north-western Guinea. Photo: Aboubacarkhoraa / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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More Than a Mining Port

The plan also includes a container terminal, an oil terminal and an industrial park, with Jebel Ali, Dubai’s large port and free zone, as the model. Ships that carry Guinean bauxite to North America, Europe or China come back empty, Mr Sylla said, and the idea is to use those trips to bring in goods for assembly in Guinea.

“It is a port for everyone,” he told Reuters, meaning a facility open to miners, container traffic and industrial users. Until now, Guinea’s mines have mostly relied on dedicated railways and terminals built for their own projects.

Who Is Being Asked to Pay

Mr Sylla said the project was presented to donors and investors at a round table on Friday 13 November 2026. Those present included the World Bank, the African Development Bank and the Islamic Development Bank, three multilateral lenders, as well as Tanger Med, a Moroccan port operator.

He also said private banks and investment funds had shown interest. In the wire interview he named the US development lender, Chinese investors, the World Bank, the African Development Bank, the Africa Finance Corporation (a pan-African infrastructure lender) and the International Finance Corporation (the World Bank’s private-sector arm).

Feasibility studies and environmental and social studies are finished, he said. He gave no timeline for choosing investors or starting construction, and added that the government wants to diversify its sources of funding rather than rely on one.

In Plain English

Draught is how deep a ship sits in the water, and so how deep a port must be. Capesize is the largest class of bulk carrier, too big for many ports.

What It Means for You

For a reader in the United States, the first link is that a US government lender is among those Mr Sylla named on 16 November. The second is aluminium: he said Guinean bauxite goes to North America, Europe and China.

Until a lender signs, the port remains a plan on paper. Readers new to the country can start with our Guinea explainer, the port built for Simandou and Guinea’s Simandou revenue outlook, all in our Guinea news section.

What Is Not Known

The US$1.9 billion, the 20 metres and the 200,000 tonnes come from Mr Sylla himself. No ministry document or financing agreement has been published.

No signed commitment from any lender has been reported, and the full list of financiers is not confirmed. No critic or alternative view was found, and the port remains a proposal until financiers commit.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How much does Guinea want for the port?

Bouna Sylla, Guinea’s Minister of Mines and Geology, said on 16 November 2026 that Guinea seeks US$1.9 billion. The figure comes from the minister himself; no financing agreement has been published.

Where would the port be built?

At M’Bottiny, south of the bauxite port town of Kamsar in Boké, in north-western Guinea. Mr Sylla said it would be a multipurpose port with a planned draught of 20 metres.

Who has Guinea approached for money?

Mr Sylla named the World Bank, African Development Bank and Islamic Development Bank at a 13 November round table, plus Tanger Med. He also named the US development lender, Chinese investors, the Africa Finance Corporation and the International Finance Corporation.

Has construction been scheduled?

No. Mr Sylla gave no timeline on 16 November for choosing investors or starting construction, and no financing commitment has been reported.

Sources: Interview with Bouna Sylla, Guinea’s Minister of Mines and Geology, published 16 November 2026; Mr Sylla’s interview with the Reuters news agency, 16 November 2026; Ministry of Mines and Geology press release of 6 August 2026 on the first Simandou Mining Summit: https://mines.gov.gn/communique-de-presse-la-guinee-reunit-les-investisseurs-internationaux-a-conakry-a-loccasion-du-premier-simandou-mining-summit/

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