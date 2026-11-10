Guinea Sets Draw for Radio Campaign Slots

IBOV 171,124.85 ▼ 0.65% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.34% USD/MXN18.63▲ 0.51% USD/CLP983.00▲ 1.63% USD/COP3,289▲ 5.42% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.01% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.40▲ 2.31% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 1.64% BRENT 91.82 ▼ 0.81% WTI 86.24 ▼ 0.70% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▼ 1.02% GOLD 4,038 ▼ 1.87% SILVER 51.40 ▼ 2.21% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.89 ▼ 2.39% PETR4 45.28 ▲ 0.20% VALE3 64.93 ▼ 1.78% ITUB4 41.25 ▼ 1.13% BBDC4 14.40 ▼ 1.91% ABEV3 15.63 ▲ 0.13% BBAS3 16.99 ▼ 0.18% B3SA3 14.35 ▼ 3.37% WEGE3 51.19 ▲ 0.89% PRIO3 59.77 ▲ 0.64% SUZB3 54.69 ▲ 0.90% RENT3 29.96 ▼ 2.82% AZZA3 14.63 ▼ 3.24% CSAN3 2.69 ▼ 2.89% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.47 ▲ 1.65% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.60 ▲ 2.08% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.08 ▲ 1.65% SLCE3 17.03 ▼ 1.56% NATU3 5.61 ▼ 1.75% BRKM5 2.94 ▼ 2.65% RANI3 8.40 ▼ 4.11% CSNA3 4.49 — 0.00% IBOV 171,124.85 ▼ 0.65% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.59 ▲ 1.42% USD/MXN 18.62 ▲ 0.46% USD/CLP 983.68 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,300 ▲ 5.77% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.40 ▲ 2.31% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.36% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 1.66% BRENT 91.82 ▼ 0.81% WTI 86.24 ▼ 0.70% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▼ 1.02% GOLD 4,038 ▼ 1.87% SILVER 51.40 ▼ 2.21% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.89 ▼ 2.39% PETR4 45.28 ▲ 0.20% VALE3 64.93 ▼ 1.78% ITUB4 41.25 ▼ 1.13% BBDC4 14.40 ▼ 1.91% ABEV3 15.63 ▲ 0.13% BBAS3 16.99 ▼ 0.18% B3SA3 14.35 ▼ 3.37% WEGE3 51.19 ▲ 0.89% PRIO3 59.77 ▲ 0.64% SUZB3 54.69 ▲ 0.90% RENT3 29.96 ▼ 2.82% AZZA3 14.63 ▼ 3.24% CSAN3 2.69 ▼ 2.89% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.47 ▲ 1.65% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.60 ▲ 2.08% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.08 ▲ 1.65% SLCE3 17.03 ▼ 1.56% NATU3 5.61 ▼ 1.75% BRKM5 2.94 ▼ 2.65% RANI3 8.40 ▼ 4.11% CSNA3 4.49 — 0.00%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Guinea Africa

Guinea Sets Draw for Radio Campaign Slots

By · · 3 min read
A cream and gold mosque with four slender minarets and three golden domes on a wide paved square under a blue sky
The Faycal Grand Mosque in Conakry, an undated photo; it is one of the capital's best-known landmarks. The photo does not show any event or official named in this guide. Photo: Mohamed Finando / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

GUINEA · ELECTIONS

Guinea’s media regulator has summoned candidates in the 29 November regional elections to a draw on Wednesday, 11 November 2026 at 10:00 that fixes the order in which they appear in the campaign news bulletin on radio. The High Authority for Communication (HAC, from its French name Haute Autorité de la Communication), issued the notice on Tuesday, 10 November 2026.

Only candidates who are present at the draw will be scheduled in the bulletin, the HAC says. The campaign for the regional vote opened at 23:59 on Monday, 9 November and runs until 23:59 on Thursday, 26 November.

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Key Facts

  • What A HAC draw sets candidates’ order in the campaign news bulletin on radio.
  • When Wednesday, 11 November 2026 at 10:00 in Guinea (GMT).
  • Where The headquarters of the Rural Radio stations and the premises of the HAC’s partner private radios.
  • Rule Only candidates present at the draw are scheduled in the bulletin.
  • Vote Regional elections on Sunday, 29 November 2026; Senate election on Sunday, 20 December.

What the Regulator Announced

The notice, signed in Conakry on 10 November 2026, asks candidates to respect the time and be present. It is open to candidates from urban and rural communes who want to take part in the media campaign.

The draw takes place at the headquarters of the Rural Radio stations and at the premises of the private radios that partner with the HAC. Candidates who miss it are not scheduled in the bulletin.

An aerial view of central Conakry with apartment blocks, red roofs, tree-lined streets and the sea on the horizon
An aerial view of central Conakry from a May 2021 drone photo. Photo: Boubacar Bila Diao Balde / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
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Why the Order of Appearance Matters

The draw sets the order in which candidates appear in the bulletin. Because it is held by lot, no candidate chooses a slot.

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What It Means for You

For US readers this is a procedural step and not a market event. Guinea is one of the world’s largest producers of bauxite, the ore used to make aluminium.

Only communal councillors, who sit on local councils, vote in the regional election on 29 November, so ordinary citizens do not cast ballots. The Senate election follows on 20 December.

What Is Not Known

The result of the draw is not yet known, and neither is how much radio time each candidate will receive. The HAC notice does not say how many candidates are registered.

Related reading: Guinea’s regional and Senate election calendars, Guinea geopolitics explained, Guinea’s revised 2026 budget and the release of opposition leader Aliou Bah.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the HAC draw for the campaign bulletin?

The draw is on Wednesday, 11 November 2026 at 10:00 in Guinea. It takes place at the headquarters of the Rural Radio stations and at partner private radios.

Who can take part in the draw?

Candidates from urban and rural communes who want to join the media campaign are invited. Only those present at the draw are scheduled in the bulletin.

When are Guinea’s regional elections?

The regional elections are on Sunday, 29 November 2026, and the campaign ends at 23:59 on Thursday, 26 November. The Senate election follows on Sunday, 20 December 2026.

Sources: Haute Autorité de la Communication (HAC), Guinea, notice on the draw for the campaign bulletin, signed in Conakry on 10 November 2026; Presidency of the Republic of Guinea, decrees on the campaign calendars read on national television, 9 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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