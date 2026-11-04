Guinea Calls Regional Vote for 29 November
GUINEA · ELECTIONS
Key Facts
- What is happening President Mamadi Doumbouya formally convened voters on 3 November for regional elections on Sunday, 29 November and Senate elections on Sunday, 20 December.
- Why it matters The votes build new institutions under a former junta leader in the world’s largest bauxite exporter, which also hosts the Simandou iron ore project.
- The numbers 8,783 councillors vote in the regional election and 8,780 in the Senate election; two-thirds of senators are elected and one-third is appointed.
- Who is who Doumbouya led the 2021 coup and won the December 2025 presidential vote; Gen. Amara Camara is the presidency spokesperson who announced the decree.
- What to watch Candidate lists, the regional results, the president’s Senate appointments, and the date of the Senate’s first sitting.
- What it means for you Mining investors should expect no change of leadership from these indirect votes; Americans should check State Department advice before travelling to Guinea.
Guinea’s president has formally summoned voters for regional elections on 29 November and Senate elections on 20 December. Only elected councillors, not the public, will cast ballots.
Guinea’s president, Mamadi Doumbouya, formally summoned voters on Tuesday, 3 November, for two indirect elections. Regional councillors will be chosen on Sunday, 29 November, and two-thirds of the new Senate on Sunday, 20 December.
The votes matter to US readers because Guinea is the world’s largest bauxite exporter and hosts the Simandou iron ore project. Bauxite is the ore used to make aluminium, and a former junta leader now runs the country.
What the Decree Says
The decree was read on state television by General Amara Camara, the presidency’s spokesperson. It follows an earlier decree, read on Monday, 12 October, that set the same two dates.
The regional vote covers the whole country, including the special zone of Conakry, the capital. Its electoral college is made up of communal councillors, with 8,783 registered voters.
The Senate vote uses regional and communal councillors, with 8,780 registered voters. Two-thirds of senators are elected, and the president appoints the remaining third.
The decree tasks the ministers for territorial administration, justice, security, defence and finance with carrying it out. It cites the Constitution, the electoral code and an opinion of the Supreme Court.
Who Votes and Why It Is Indirect
Citizens do not vote directly in either election. The regional vote uses communal councillors elected on 31 May, and the Senate vote adds the new regional councillors.
The Senate was created by the constitution approved in a referendum on 21 September 2025. Under it, one third of senators are appointed by the president.
Who Is Doumbouya
Doumbouya took power in a coup on 5 September 2021, ousting President Alpha Condé. He won the presidential election of 28 December 2025 with 86.72% of the vote, the Supreme Court confirmed.
His party and its allies won more than 100 of 147 seats in the 31 May legislative election, provisional results showed. An earlier Rio Times report said the main opposition groups were excluded after being dissolved.
What It Means for US Readers
Investors in bauxite and iron ore should expect no change of leadership from these indirect votes. Guinea ships most of its bauxite to China, and the state is a partner in Simandou.
Americans should check the State Department’s Guinea travel advice before any trip. Related reports include the Guinea explainer and the gold refinery opening.
The guide to Guinea and its neighbours sets out the regional picture. More coverage is on the Africa hub.
What Is Not Known
The text read on air did not give the decree’s number or the total number of senators. No candidate list or filing deadline was published in the material checked.
How many senators the president will appoint, and when the Senate will first sit, are also unknown. No opposition or official comment on the timetable was found.
What Comes Next
Regional councillors will be elected on 29 November, three weeks before the Senate vote. Their election feeds directly into the Senate electoral college.
Watch for provisional regional results and for the president’s list of appointed senators. The Senate would then complete the institutions created under the new constitution.
Frequently Asked Questions
When are Guinea’s regional elections?
Regional councillors will be elected on Sunday, 29 November 2026. The vote covers the whole country, including the special zone of Conakry.
When is the Senate election?
Two-thirds of senators will be elected on Sunday, 20 December 2026. The president appoints the remaining third.
Who votes in these elections?
Only councillors vote. The regional election has 8,783 registered voters and the Senate election has 8,780.
Who is Mamadi Doumbouya?
Doumbouya led the coup of 5 September 2021 and won the presidential election of 28 December 2025. The Supreme Court confirmed his 86.72% share.
Why does Guinea matter to the United States?
Guinea is the world’s largest bauxite exporter and hosts the Simandou iron ore project. Its stability affects aluminium and steel supply chains.
Sources: Presidency of the Republic of Guinea, decree convening the electoral college, read on national television on 3 November 2026; Presidency of the Republic of Guinea, decree of 12 October 2026 setting the election dates; US State Department, Guinea travel advisory; World Bank, Guinea country data (accessed 4 November 2026).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief